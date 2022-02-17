Michael Masi removed as Formula 1 race director as part of FIA restructure
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Michael Masi has been removed as F1 race director as part of a restructure at governing body the FIA in the wake of last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem announced a series of changes as a result of the inquiry into the controversial end to last year's World Championship.
Masi failed to correctly apply the rules in a late safety car period and had a direct impact on the outcome of the title race.
Two people will now alternate in the role, while extra help will be provided to officials.
More to follow.