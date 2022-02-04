Formula 1: Haas become first team to release images of new car design

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments37

Haas design
Haas have released images of a definitive car design for 2022

Haas have become the first Formula 1 team to release images of a definitive car designed to this year's revolutionary new technical rules.

The US-based team's 2022 car illustrates the changes introduced with a view to closing up the field and making the racing more competitive.

These include an entirely new way of generating aerodynamic downforce, re-shaped wings and lower-profile tyres.

Haas hope the new rules will give them the chance to rise up the field.

The US-based team finished a distant last in 2021 following a decision not to develop their car so they could devote more resources to designing their 2022 car. The idea was to ensure they exploited the new regulations as well as they could.

Owner and founder Gene Haas said: "It's that time of year where you're naturally optimistic that the hard work and effort of everyone will translate to a competitive entry on track.

"We made the decision back in 2020 to really channel time and resources into the VF-22, foregoing anything track-related for 2021, which wasn't easy to watch.

"Hopefully that decision bears fruit and we return to challenging for points and taking something from the weekends."

The images released by Haas on Friday are not exactly representative of the car that will run for the first time in pre-season testing on 23-25 February.

Some of the car's aerodynamic details have been removed from the digital renders to give other teams less time to view how Haas have interpreted the new rules.

These regulations feature an entirely new approach to aerodynamics, after rule makers decided to abandon the flat floors that have characterised F1 cars since 1983 in favour of shaped underbodies.

The idea is to generate a larger proportion of overall downforce from under the car, rather than relying on the front wing to set up the flow structures that have defined performance for the last couple of decades and more.

The thinking is that this will make the cars much less sensitive to disruption of airflow from a car in front.

The new shapes to the front and rear wings are also part of this philosophy.

Among other differences is a dramatic reduction in the number of aerodynamic shapers attached to the car in areas such as behind the front wheels and on the floor.

And tyre supplier Pirelli has designed a new type of tyre that is more durable with the intention of allowing drivers to push harder through races, rather than having to lap well within the limits of the car to ensure the tyres do not overheat.

Haas technical director Simone Resta, on secondment from Ferrari from whom the team buy in a large number of their parts, said: "This is probably the most complex project the Haas F1 Team has dealt with to-date for many reasons.

Haas design
The rear of the new car designed by Haas for 2022

"It's a completely new set of regulations and this season we've brought in a new team to manage the creation of the VF-22.

"Not everyone is new but a good chunk of people have joined with a revised structure now in place.

"I consider this as a great success in the process. We're still early in the project and going through a transitional season of working together on a car for a full year, but if we look back where we started, this team is already a success."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by LewisMahon, today at 12:06

    The only time Haas will ever be first.

  • Comment posted by Richie, today at 11:53

    Hopefully

    We wont have to listen to Sir Moanalot

    • Reply posted by jojo69, today at 12:01

      jojo69 replied:
      Better than Max Cheatalot.

  • Comment posted by Bluebird63, today at 11:50

    Loving the idea that this year the racing will be closer ! But reality is you can have best car and driver in the world but they count for nothing if the powers that be can’t uphold the rules and make it a fair competition. I’m still sceptical as Massi is still in post which suggests nothing has been taken serious .

    • Reply posted by Robbo, today at 12:00

      Robbo replied:
      If you have the best driver and the best car, the title should be decided a long time before the last race!

      There were some questionable decisions going for the best driver and best car earlier in the season, but these are forgotten as its not the last race.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 11:41

    I don't see anything particularly clever on that car.... No attempt to optimise the rules, it looks just like the concept car. Suspect some of the rest will look very different. And that HAAS will remain at the back.

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 11:59

      Captain Serious replied:
      Because that's literally all it is. HAAS announced yesterday they would show off the new livery, but not the new car.

      Completely omitted from the article, of course.

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 11:36

    They just need to photoshop in a pretty girl and a wayward groping arm coming out of the cockpit.

    • Reply posted by Bluebird63, today at 11:54

      Bluebird63 replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by Bernie_Ecklescake, today at 11:35

    The fact that the aerodynamics are now so stringently regulated, it'll mean Red Bulls one trick pony will be a mid race runner, as their engine power isn't that great compared to other genuine factory teams. Anyway,,,waste of time, last season killed off F1

    • Reply posted by SportBilly, today at 11:40

      SportBilly replied:
      Awwww.

  • Comment posted by Redheat 10, today at 11:31

    Hopefully we will have closer racing this year down the entire grid. Fingers crossed.

  • Comment posted by Mad Katter, today at 11:29

    I think the new design looks great, just hope it leads to closer racing and those Pirelli boots are up to the job of allowing drivers to push but not leading to a string of boring 1 stoppers!

  • Comment posted by yanzui, today at 11:29

    The sport is tarnished.

    Who cares.

    • Reply posted by Ams, today at 11:39

      Ams replied:
      You obviously care enough to comment.

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 11:28

    Why did the spray paint black some Corvette C4 wheels and stick them on?

    C4 will probably be quicker in fairness.

  • Comment posted by It still hits me like rock, today at 11:27

    Noone from other teams will be studying the Haas car for inspiration. Not sure what they are trying to hide by photo shopping their car

    • Reply posted by carl, today at 11:39

      carl replied:
      One word: 'Brawn'

  • Comment posted by chappers82, today at 11:26

    From what I can see it looks a lot cleaner and simpler than previous cars which can only be a good thing

    • Reply posted by Captain Serious, today at 11:33

      Captain Serious replied:
      Give them a season or two and they'll find the loopholes and all the microfins will reappear.

  • Comment posted by Username, today at 11:23

    I’m sure Mazepin will provide a few 360 degree views of it on the track

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 11:46

      Pete replied:
      Along with demonstrating it's structural integrity.

  • Comment posted by Powers, today at 11:21

    An American racing team with the Russian flag plastered all over it. I understand that Haas is almost single handedly being funded by Dmitri Mazepin, but in doing so they have completley lost their identity. Regardless of this, i still cant see them finishing out of the bottom three this season, despite all the resources that they have devoted to this new era of cars.

    • Reply posted by Lewis_King, today at 11:31

      Lewis_King replied:
      Especially when Russia is looking to start World War III and at best invade a neighbouring country - madness really so I agree 100% with yout comment.

  • Comment posted by j4ipod94, today at 11:21

    I like the lack of trinkets on these new cars. They look slick

    • Reply posted by finch_53, today at 11:28

      finch_53 replied:
      Likely removed from the renders. I expect to see random bits stuck on come Bahrain.

  • Comment posted by viewer, today at 11:20

    Aerodynamic changes and new regulations count for nothing when races and championships are decided by a bloke with a headset and not on a race track....

    • Reply posted by finch_53, today at 11:27

      finch_53 replied:
      That and the circuit layouts don't really promote decent racing.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured