The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on the Marina Bay Street Circuit

Singapore has signed a new contract with Formula 1 to hold its grand prix for at least the next seven years.

The event in the south-east Asian city-state has become one of F1's most high-profile events since it made its debut on the calendar in 2008.

Singapore, whose deal stretches to 2028, has not held its race for the last two years because of the pandemic.

But the new contract, with which the nation's government is involved, is a sign the race will take place in 2022.

A statement announcing the new contract said that "all parties will work closely together with relevant government agencies and industry stakeholders to refine and implement appropriate protocols to prioritise the health and safety of all participants, staff, fans and the community".

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia."

F1 has committed to becoming net-zero carbon as a sport by 2030.

The statement said the race organisers would work with the country's tourism board "to reduce the carbon footprint of the Singapore race as part of a transition to more sustainable business models and to be in line with the sustainability goals of Formula 1".

Among the initiatives involved will be a switch to renewable energy sources and sustainable materials and increased recycling, while a full sustainability audit will be carried out.