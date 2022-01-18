Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Fallows, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, had been at the team for over five years

Aston Martin have reached a deal with Red Bull for Dan Fallows to start his new role as technical director at the beginning of April.

Fallows signed for Aston Martin last June. At the time, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said he would not be moving "within the next couple of years".

But the teams have reached a compromise deal for Fallows to start on 2 April.

Fallows has been with Red Bull since 2006.

He was one of design chief Adrian Newey's key lieutenants and most recently he was their chief engineer - aerodynamics.

He said in a joint statement that he was "proud" of what he had achieved with Red Bull, who won the drivers' title with Max Verstappen last year and four consecutive drivers' and constructors' doubles with Sebastian Vettel from 2010-13.

"I am looking forward to next season and a new challenge," he said.

The 2022 F1 season starts in Bahrain on 18-20 March.