Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Charles Leclerc joined Ferrari for the start of the 2019 season

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 24-year-old, who finished seventh in the drivers' championship this year, produced the positive test result on his return to Europe from the season's final race in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari said he was "feeling fine and will self-isolate at home" in Monaco.

It is the second time this year that Leclerc has had coronavirus. The Monegasque also contracted the disease when training in Dubai in January.