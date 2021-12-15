Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen won his first world title in controversial circumstances after a late-race safety car

Formula 1's governing body says the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is "tarnishing the image" of the sport.

The FIA will conduct a "detailed analysis and clarification exercise" into the running of Sunday's race, with all the teams and drivers, "to draw any lessons from the situation".

It is an effective admission of mistakes in the running of the race that decided the world championship.

Race director Michael Masi's actions are at the centre of the controversy.

The Australian appeared not to follow the rules and standard protocol on restarting the race after a late-race safety-car period, but he is not mentioned in the FIA statement.

Masi's decisions left Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who had led for the vast majority of the race and was on course for the world title, as a sitting duck on old tyres, with Max Verstappen's Red Bull behind him on fresh rubber.

The race was restarted for one final lap and the Dutchman passed Hamilton to win and take the drivers' title.

The FIA's statement looks to be extending an olive branch to Mercedes, who have announced they intend to appeal against Sunday night's decision to reject their initial protest against the race result.

Mercedes have been in talks with the FIA since the race as they seek redress for what happened at Yas Marina.

Mercedes have until about 19:00 BST on Thursday to decide whether to press on with that appeal.

What will the FIA do?

The FIA made its announcement after a meeting of its World Council, F1's legislative body, on Wednesday.

It said that the circumstances surrounding the safety car and communications between teams and Masi had "generated significant misunderstanding and reactions from Formula 1 teams, drivers and fans".

It referred to the controversy over why Masi let only some lapped cars unlap themselves and did not comply with rules about the the timing of the restart of the race, describing it as "an argument" that was "tarnishing the image of the championship and the due celebration" of both Max Verstappen's drivers' title and Mercedes' eighth constructors' crown.

And it pledged that "clarity [would] be provided to the participants, media, and fans about the current regulations to preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring the safety of the drivers and officials".

This would be done in time for "any identified meaningful feedback and conclusions to be made before the beginning of the 2022 season".

At a news conference on Wednesday at Red Bull's UK F1 headquarters, Verstappen and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Masi needed more support to be able to do his job effectively.

Verstappen said: "Michael is a nice guy and he tries his very best and it's very unfair to now start hating on him because it is a very tough job."

Horner added: "Michael has been under massive pressure from all sides."

After the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the season, Horner said that F1 was missing the late Charlie Whiting, who was race director as one of his responsibilities in his role as FIA F1 director.

Horner said: "You have to remember Charlie had Herbie [Blash, the former deputy race director] sitting next to him. They were a double act.

"And I think that it's a little unfair that, you know, he's [Masi] up there on his own. He doesn't have any form of support.

"And I think the level at which teams are now operating, all the data and information that they have available to them is immense and I think that the takeaway from this season - not just from Abu Dhabi - is: How can we do a better job? How can the FIA do a better job?"

Were there other World Council decisions?

The FIA also provided more clarity on the plans for the new engine formula to be introduced in 2026.

In addition to plans to use 100% sustainable fuel and lower costs, it said that the energy from the hybrid part of the engine would go up to 350kW - more than double the current 160kW.

In addition, it confirmed that the MGU-H - the part of the hybrid system that recovers energy from the exhaust - would be removed.

A cap on engine costs will also be introduced.

The overall aims of the new engine formula, it said, would be to ensure a "powerful and high-revving power unit, car performance, sound, drivers' ability to race, avoiding excessive differentiation".