Formula 1: Where next for sport after Verstappen and Hamilton title drama?

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments589

There needs to be clarity going forward - David Coulthard speaks to BBC Breakfast about F1 season finale

Formula 1's governing body the FIA is under intense scrutiny in the wake of the controversial end to the 2021 world championship in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The handling of the sport's rules during the safety-car period that ultimately decided the drivers' title in Max Verstappen's favour has focused a deeper discontent that already lurked beneath the surface of the sport.

F1 teams and drivers were dismayed by the events at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after a season in which many have complained about the consistency of the FIA's decision making.

Many felt the rules were not followed correctly at Yas Marina, and now a number of F1 insiders believe that changes need to be made at the FIA.

The subject is controversial, so senior figures have not been prepared to speak on the record in the immediate aftermath of the race.

But a number have told BBC Sport that at least half the F1 teams have lost confidence in race director Michael Masi, and that many of the drivers have concerns as well.

Why was Abu Dhabi so contentious?

Masi is at the centre of the controversy because, as race director, he was the man who made the decisions at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and has been involved in other contentious moments through the past year or so.

The key concern is whether Masi correctly followed the FIA's rules in the operation of the safety car and the restarting of the race for one final shootout lap.

Concern focuses on two areas:

  • His decision to allow only some of the lapped cars to overtake - the five between Hamilton and Verstappen - and not the others, for example the two between Verstappen and third-placed Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.
  • The timing of the end of the safety-car period.

Both questions, and those over the decision of the stewards to reject Mercedes' protest against Masi's decisions, are dealt with in detail in this article.

But the over-riding concern is that controversial decisions, which seem to many to be contrary to the FIA's own rules, had a direct influence on the outcome of the championship.

Mercedes' appeal process aside, it's important to point out that none of these wider questions within F1 should be seen as being about the specifics of who should and should not be world champion. They are about a concern for fair and equitable competition.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen
The title battle went down to the last lap of the season's final race

Are there problems with the stewards' decision?

In the context of a year in which consistency of rule application has been a hot topic, Masi's operational calls in Abu Dhabi, and the stewards' decision defending them, raise further questions.

In 2020, there was a safety-car period during the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring. Both Hamilton and Verstappen complained it had been unnecessarily long.

Masi was asked about this after the race. He said: "There's a requirement in the sporting regulations to wave all the lapped cars past."

So, he seems to have changed his mind on the meaning of the relevant rule over the last year - he followed one course of action with regards to lapped cars in Germany last year, and another in Abu Dhabi.

Michael Masi
Michael Masi has been Formula 1 race director for the past two seasons

What other problems have there been?

The entire season has been littered with questions over the consistency of penalty application and decision making, much of it surrounding Verstappen.

At November's Brazilian Grand Prix, Verstappen was not penalised for forcing Hamilton off the track as the Briton tried to pass him for the lead.

This decision caused consternation among many drivers, who felt the move should have earned him a penalty.

McLaren's Lando Norris, who had been penalised in a similar situation in a fight with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in Austria earlier in the year, was among them, as were Sainz and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

At the subsequent race in Qatar, all the drivers discussed this with Masi and the stewards to try to establish a definition for what was allowed in wheel-to-wheel racing. After the meeting, a number emerged saying that the situation was still not clear. They had been told that forcing a driver off the track was not allowed but that the matter was at the discretion of stewards' panels at each race.

The race after that, in Saudi Arabia, Verstappen pulled an almost identical move on Hamilton - and was given a five-second penalty. Little wonder, then, that he entered the final race of the season complaining of inconsistency and saying that he was treated differently from other drivers, saying: "The only thing I ask is that it's fair for everyone. That's not the case."

Regardless of the debate over Verstappen's aggressive driving, and whether he was right in the specific incidents he was referring to, his underlying point reflected the concerns of many drivers.

Masi's future and deeper issues

The problem for the FIA, insiders say, is that the spotlight on Abu Dhabi was so bright, in the context of the gripping title fight between Hamilton and Verstappen, that F1's reputation as a responsibly and effectively governed sport is on the line.

And this not only has potential ramifications for the image of the FIA, but also for the bottom line of owner Liberty Media. One figure involved in the financial side of F1 pointed out that while some investors will be attracted by F1's huge global impact in the past week, others will have questions about whether a sport run in such a way is a sensible place to invest their money.

It only takes a glance at the eruption over this topic on social media to see that among the questions being asked was whether the decisions were made specifically with a view to provide entertainment.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff with Red Bull boss Christian Horner

This impression was hardly diminished by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitting that F1 bosses had discussed trying to ensure races did not end under safety-car conditions because it's an anti-climax.

In that sense, whether right or wrong, there is the impression of blurred lines between the legislative arm of the sport, the FIA, and the commercial, F1 - two bodies that are required to be independent of each other under an agreement made with the European Commission more than 20 years ago.

This was a question raised after the controversy of the Belgian Grand Prix this year, when after hours of delay caused by bad weather, the race ran for just two laps behind the safety car before it was called off and half-points awarded.

Had Abu Dhabi been the first controversial decision of Masi's tenure, it would have been unfortunate, but unlikely to have led to so many questions about his position.

But in the context of so many over the last two years, some are privately saying that they believe Masi may struggle to survive the fallout of Abu Dhabi.

Is it all Masi's fault?

If he does go, some will certainly not mourn him. But others express regret about the situation, saying that Masi is trying hard to do his best in a difficult job in extremely demanding circumstances, and is not helped by the lack of structure around him.

Some say he is isolated in race control and that adequate support is not available.

He's too easily accessed by the team principals on the radio, others claim, leading to some of the conversations between him and Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff and Horner in Abu Dhabi as the leaders of the two title-contending teams sought to advance their positions.

The broadcasting of these conversations - a new phenomenon in recent times - has raised further questions as to whether Masi's decisions are being unduly influenced by teams.

And teams point to other ways in which they believe the FIA's response to contentious issues could have been more satisfactory.

An example was the row over flexible rear wings in the first half of the season, a technical issue and therefore the responsibility of the FIA's head of single-seater matters Nikolas Tombazis, not Masi.

Red Bull and several other teams had designs that leaned backwards beyond a certain speed on the straights to reduce drag - they became known as "limbo wings".

This is clearly not allowed by a rule that forbids moveable aerodynamic devices, but the wings in question passed all the relevant load tests.

Eventually, the FIA introduced new, stricter tests - but gave the teams a number of races' grace to allow them time to modify their designs. This was much to the frustration of those teams who had highlighted the problem, including Mercedes. They felt not only that action should have been taken much sooner, but that there was no need for such an extensive delay in solving the issue.

What is the FIA doing about all this?

It seems the FIA had already realised there were some issues it needed to address.

This week, BBC Sport can reveal, the organisation will announce the appointment of Peter Bayer, its secretary general for motorsport, to a newly established position of executive director of F1. In this, he will oversee Masi, Tombazis and technical director Jo Bauer, among other staff.

This is in some ways a reconstitution of the role of the late Charlie Whiting, the FIA's highly respected former director of F1, who died on the eve of the 2019 season - and who, in Saudi Arabia, Horner said the sport was missing.

Being race director was part of Whiting's responsibilities, and as a result people have incorrectly assumed that Masi is his replacement. He's not. Masi was merely appointed to fill one part of Whiting's remit. The rest of Whiting's job - keeping the running of F1 by the FIA on an even keel - had not been replaced until now.

The FIA would not comment on whether it was conducting any internal inquiry into the controversy of Abu Dhabi, or whether its running of F1 or the rules themselves have been fit for purpose this year.

But a spokesman did point out that it does not exist to satisfy the F1 teams, and that every decision it makes in the sport is likely to displease someone.

"Our role is to respect the rules and to be impartial and fair and transparent," he said.

On that, the F1 teams would agree. But not necessarily on whether the FIA has been succeeding.

A looming election

All this provides the backdrop for the election of a new FIA president on Friday, after the organisation's annual prize-giving ceremony on Thursday.

The candidates are Englishman Graham Stoker and Emirati Mohammed bin Sulayem. They have been spending the past few months trying to drum up support among the member clubs around the world, and the election is said to be too close to call.

The FIA is responsible for much more than motorsport - as current president Jean Todt and his predecessor Max Mosley proved by expending great energy on trying to improve road safety around the world, with considerable success.

But F1 is the FIA's poster child. So whoever wins the election will have these issues very much at the top of their in-tray.

Comments

Join the conversation

599 comments

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 22:10

    As a Lewis fan, I had no problems of who won the title. But the way that ended was disgusting. It's not max' fault but what on earth we're they playing at they've completely tarnished an unbelievable season.
    F1 went from winning to losing all credibility with that call.

    • Reply posted by djm99, today at 22:17

      djm99 replied:
      Masi has brought the sport into disrepute and for me, he has to go.

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 22:14

    Probably the biggest audience it's ever had and Masi leaves the integrity of the sport in question, regardless of who you support, if you're a fan of F1 then you should be concerned about this

    • Reply posted by Devils Advocate, today at 22:23

      Devils Advocate replied:
      Exactly, I know they say there is no such thing as bad press. But no matter what they do now with the decision, this has looked terrible for the sport in my view. Every neutral I've spoken to has condemned the way it played out.

  • Comment posted by streaky, today at 22:17

    We should stop pretending that this is a difficult, complicated decision. The rules are clear. They weren't followed. Without rules we have chaos - and chaos is what we got. If Mercedes and Lewis don't take this all the way to CAS if the FIA don't fix it they are out of their minds.

    • Reply posted by Devils Advocate, today at 22:32

      Devils Advocate replied:
      Agree, but genuinely can't see a resolution. They can't change the decision now. It would make it even more of a shambles. All they could do is put their hands up, compensate Mercedes financially and hope that people forget.

  • Comment posted by Dai Laughing, today at 22:16

    I think one thing that should be changed is stopping radio messages from the teams to the race stewards and directors. They need to be able to reach decisions without being put under pressure from whining team principles.

    • Reply posted by Richard Morris, today at 22:24

      Richard Morris replied:
      The problem is much more that they chose to broadcast those conversations. Stuff like Masi offering Max a third place stop after one of his infractions last week were good, if only we they did not broadcast it.

  • Comment posted by DeanOr, today at 22:16

    If I was Hamilton I'd go and race in America. He has nothing left to prove. As for me. I'll never watch F1 again. I'm 42 years old. I've watched it since a kid. What happened yesterday was a complete and utter joke.

    • Reply posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 22:19

      Stornoway Cove replied:
      He would be another wannabe over there ...but they do like a circus so good idea ...hope he takes you up on that !!!

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 22:14

    How about a total revamp of the safety car rules? E.g. stop cars from gaining an advantage by changing tyres when the safety car is out?

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 22:16

      KingFreddy replied:
      Or at least let all the cars through instead of just the ones in the way of the championship contenders.

  • Comment posted by molly, today at 22:12

    It’s an easy answer. Ditch Masi. I’ve been watching F1 for decades and have never witnessed anything like this before

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 22:15

      KingFreddy replied:
      Too worried about money and putting on a show to worry about if Masi looks good or not.
      But he is useless anyway.

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 22:16

    Massi needs to go and the rule book needs tightening to remove all the loopholes. Yesterday was a farce. We need time gaps between cars frozen and not tyre changes each time the safety car is out. Anything else not a level playing field.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:35

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Wise ideas, but to complicated for FIA to implement. Plus that would reduce excitement, which FIA would not want to do.

  • Comment posted by Swandog, today at 22:18

    I'm not particularly a Lewis or Max fan, but I was invested in the title race and the way it ended left a sour taste. It has been an unbelievable season and it wasn't ideal to end under the safety car, but if that's the rule then nobody could've complained. Afterall that is part of racing. But the decision to change the rules was just unbelievable. I'm still not over it!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:50

      Celts replied:
      The decision to (eventually) allow lapped cars to unlap themselves was not unbelievable.

      The decision to initially prevent that from happening, was what was unbelievable. If Masi had allowed them to simply unlap themselves straight away. Verstappen would still be world champion, but he would have done it without all the confusion!

  • Comment posted by Alexandre LackOfThreat, today at 22:13

    Michael Masi should never have been in this job in the first place and it is now blindingly clear he is not fit for the job. The sport will never be able to build its integrity back until this race "producer" is replaced with a competent race director.

    • Reply posted by DemocracyRules, today at 22:21

      DemocracyRules replied:
      But if they get rid of him now would that not smack of 'he made the wrong call' at a time where it would do them no favours to make such a suggestive comment. Unfortunately they are almost forced to stick by him unless they make such a public statement and offer some sort of appeasement for the error. Far too complicated now.

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 22:20

    It needs to hang its head in shame. But... this season proves how incredible Charlie was at his job!

    I was genuinely excited by the prospect of the regulation changes next year. This farce of a championship decider has me wondering what to think. All we wanted was a fair race and this unfortunately was not that.

    Congrats to Max but I feel for Lewis. I doubt either wanted it to end this way.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:50

      Forza Italia replied:
      Good to read someone saying well done Max.
      Not sure how others wanted the season to end... all behind a safety car? That would have been worse.

  • Comment posted by Alan65, today at 22:19

    The FIA went for a Hollywood ending to the season and damaged the integrity of the sport instead

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:39

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      That's exactly what it got. What at what expense?

  • Comment posted by Nick Gisburne, today at 22:16

    Masi has to go. Rebuild from there. He surely cannot continue in his post. He is not a competent person, and is bad for the public image of the sport.

    • Reply posted by Dont mind me, today at 22:47

      Dont mind me replied:
      I thought he made the right call. Very gutsy.

  • Comment posted by Alan65, today at 22:17

    The FIA have a huge decision to make. Try and legitimise the formal result on Sunday - despite all impartial observers seeing it as unfair and fixed......or admit mistakes were made.
    Either way, an historic season has ended with the legitimacy of the sport being called into question and they have to address that directly.

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 22:39

      Chubbs83 replied:
      No, not all impartial observers see it as unfair. Those with links to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton see it as unfair.

      All impartial observers saw that Hamilton left the track and gained a clear and lasting advantage on lap 1, yet he wasn’t even subject to an investigation let alone a penalty.

      Funny how quickly people forget.

  • Comment posted by mailliw, today at 22:13

    Never really watched much F1 at all but I did for the last 2 weeks of this season because it seemed close and exciting which aren’t things I’ve ever associated with the sport before.

    Suffice to say that I won’t be tuning in next year after the shambles that it turned into in Abu Dhabi. Absolute mess

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 22:59

      SamB replied:
      Translation: I've been watching F1 since 2008, big time Hamilton fan boy. I pull out the race card every time things don't go Lulu's way. And now i'm trying to pretend i'm not gonna watch F1 anymore, in a pathetic attempt to try and get the FIA to strip Verstappen of his world title, in fear of losing viewers if they don't!

  • Comment posted by Si W, today at 22:13

    I've, like many read hundreds of comments and articles and it seems all people want, across the board is consistency with the decision making.. teams can plan their strategy effectively.. if that means certain rule changes then so be it..

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:38

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Put Alain Prost in charge he will sort this mess out. HE is the Professor for a reason.

  • Comment posted by keiron5756, today at 22:15

    I honestly believe that there should be no contact or influence between teams and officials during a race. Penalties should be flagged and dealt with without direct communication. And the FIA need to stick to the rules and not change them to suit, such as what happened in Abu Dhabi. Yes Max deserved the championship I admit, they both did, but it just seemed so... Scripted.

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 22:57

      SamB replied:
      Agree with your first sentence. Toto Wolff risking human lives, by trying to pressure Masi into not putting out a safety car. Was absolutely disgraceful!

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 22:16

    An opinionated article without any of he sources being named....

    I'm afraid F1 has lost the plot, it's always been a money making machine but now, if the results aren't decided by drivers on the track really what's the point ?

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 22:40

      Turtle replied:
      Sources are not named because he/she (the source) has spoken to the reporter on the condition of anonymity.

  • Comment posted by Massivelegend, today at 22:13

    Its a shame for so many new F1 fans to have witnessed such a scandal such as this :( the title fight brought F1 onto the front page of the media, but it has ended with what is effectivley a rigged race result. Such a shame for the greatest title show down in decades to have ended this way.

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 23:02

      SamB replied:
      If Masi had followed standard protocol. He would have allowed lapped cars to unlap themselves on laps 54/55. By the time the final lap came around, the lapped cars would have been well out of the way. And Verstappen would have won.

      By not following the standard protocol. He has created confusion, which Mercedes have jumped on to try and somehow argue that Hamilton was unfairly disadvantaged.

  • Comment posted by ginkey, today at 22:15

    Get someone that knows how to officiate properly and don’t allow teams to lobby them.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 22:18

      KingFreddy replied:
      Teams shouldn't have a direct line to them. Should be one way communication really. Don't do that again.

