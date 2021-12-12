Mercedes protests rejected by Formula 1 stewards as title goes to Max Verstappen

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Yas Marina

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments658

Red Bull team
Mercedes and Red Bull met with race officials for several hours after the grand prix

Formula 1 officials rejected two protests by Mercedes against the result of the controversial title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the team set to appeal against one of those decisions.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes for the lead to clinch his first World Championship after a late safety-car period.

Mercedes argued race director Michael Masi did not apply the rules correctly and said the result should be changed.

The team have lodged an intention to appeal against the decision relating to restarting the race at the start of the final lap.

Officials said other rules gave Masi the power to act as he did.

Their second appeal was over Verstappen nosing ahead of Hamilton a number of times on the lap before the restart. Mercedes are not intending to appeal against that matter.

What was the row about?

The main controversy arose over the way Masi handled the decision to restart the race at the start of the final lap.

Whoever won the race would win the title and Hamilton had dominated throughout after passing Verstappen at the start and being allowed to keep the lead despite cutting the chicane when Verstappen tried to pass him back, on the grounds Hamilton had been forced off the track.

When Williams driver Nicholas Latifi crashed with five laps to go, the safety car was deployed and Verstappen pitted for new tyres. Hamilton could not because he would have lost the lead.

It put Verstappen right behind Hamilton on much fresher, grippier tyres, and the Dutchman passed Hamilton on the final lap.

Why was it controversial?

At restarts after safety-car periods, lapped cars are normally allowed to pass the leaders and un-lap themselves so they do not interfere with the race.

Masi allowed the drivers between Hamilton and Verstappen to pass them, giving Verstappen a clear run at his rival. But did not do the same to the cars between Verstappen and third-placed Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.

Article 48.12 of the sporting regulations says: "If the clerk of the course considers it safe to do so, and the message 'lapped cars may now overtake' has been sent to all competitors via the official messaging system, any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car."

At the same time, article 48.12 of the sporting regulations says that "once the last lapped car has passed the leader, the safety car will return to the pits at the end of the following lap". In this case, the race was started at the end of the same lap.

Had both rules been applied in this way, Mercedes argued, Hamilton would have won the race.

The stewards ruled that a separate rule gave Masi the power to control the safety car, which "includes its deployment and withdrawal".

They added: "Although article 48.12 may not have been applied fully, in relation to the safety car returning to the pits at the end of the following lap, article 48.13 overrides that and once the message 'safety car in this lap' has been displayed, it is mandatory to withdraw the safety car at the end of that lap.

They added that Mercedes' request to remedy the matter by amending the result by taking the positions at the end of the penultimate lap "is a step that the stewards believe is effectively shortening the race retrospectively, and hence not appropriate".

What about overtaking under caution?

On the matter of Verstappen passing Hamilton before the race had re-started, the stewards said: "Although [Verstappen] did at one stage, for a very short period of time, move slightly in front of [Hamilton], at a time when both cars where accelerating and braking, it moved back behind and it was not in front when the Safety Car period ended [ie, at the line]."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "We never wanted to end up in front of the stewards. We don't go racing with barristers. It was a shame it ended up there but the stewards made the right call.

"We have talked about 'let them race'. [The late Mercedes non-executive chairman] Niki Lauda was the guy who pushed hard for it and we've always talked about not finishing races under safety cars. The race director in difficult circumstances made absolutely the right call."

He said Mercedes' protest "felt a little bit desperate".

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

675 comments

  • Comment posted by JonOkelly, today at 20:28

    No matter whether you are Ham Or Ver, The FIA are the biggest joke and this was not good for F! and the fans

    • Reply posted by JonOkelly, today at 20:39

      JonOkelly replied:
      Also think Spa, how many laps behind the safety car and we'll call it a result.

      F1 had a chance to shine and I'm afraid that today the lights went out

  • Comment posted by Richard Morris, today at 20:27

    Has Masi resigned/been sacked yet?

  • Comment posted by BoseMan, today at 20:28

    Completely nonsensical, and completely without precedent.

    This wasn't sport.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 20:35

      Name replied:
      All everyone asked for was a race without it being decided by the FIA. It's a hollow victory for Max

  • Comment posted by ihaveaquestions, today at 20:29

    A contradiction right there..... if the race director is allowed THIS MUCH discretion then the rules aren't worth the paper they are written on!
    If this carries on then the only race in F1 will be the race about who can convince the race director to take their side the quickest in any future incidents.
    F1 shot themselves in the foot ..... follow your own rules.

  • Comment posted by Potato of Doom, today at 20:27

    The beginning of the end for F1.

    • Reply posted by Kanthri, today at 20:33

      Kanthri replied:
      Luckily there is a world outside this island called England. It may be hard to take! World lives on.

      Correct result.

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 20:29

    Michael Massi, for God's sake, resign now. If not, then sack him. He must be up there with the most incompetent sports officials in history, and I've seen numerous bad football referees

  • Comment posted by Bernard_F1, today at 20:27

    The farce MUST be challenged.

    • Reply posted by Googly, today at 20:30

      Googly replied:
      You don't understand or even know the rules, but they must be wrong? How very modern-British.

  • Comment posted by homercles, today at 20:30

    Funny how Horner in particular wanted consistency with the rules, but he is ok with that new never before seen version of the safety car withdrawal procedure?

    • Reply posted by Neutralview, today at 20:40

      Neutralview replied:
      Just as it was if it was the other way around, wouldn't it, would Toto would be so furious?? noooooo

  • Comment posted by jimbob, today at 20:28

    It just seems a strange way to win if thats what you call it! Class words from Hamilton.

    • Reply posted by Krimson, today at 20:46

      Krimson replied:
      Contrast the behaviour of Verstappen on the podium last week, walking away; with the dignity shown by Lewis in defeat. Truly a sign of being far more than just a very great F1 driver. FIA have been adamant all year , since they changed the rules on diffusers that Mercedes and Lewis were not going to win , so today came as no great surprise

  • Comment posted by Firmbutfair, today at 20:30

    Masi has to go, The win for MV must feel very hollow now ,,,,fair play to LH , graceful to the end and very dignified with his congrats to RB & MV ....an absolutely brilliant season totally ruined by the officials

    • Reply posted by Willemvan Oranje, today at 20:39

      Willemvan Oranje replied:
      Ruined in earlier races e.g. silverstone….!

  • Comment posted by sk, today at 20:27

    Fake F1 champion

    • Reply posted by BOB, today at 20:34

      BOB replied:
      Hi Rubbish Max won it on the race suck it up

  • Comment posted by Lloydie Lloyd, today at 20:30

    If Mercedes knew that the rules would not be adhered to, they may have chosen a different strategy. A very hollow "win" for Redbull and a dark, dark day in the history of F1. Masi really should be resigning.

    • Reply posted by Neutralview, today at 20:37

      Neutralview replied:
      Masi had all rights he acted. If Hamilton won this way, you wouldn't complain this hard.

  • Comment posted by simple_simon, today at 20:29

    Lausanne Court of Sports Arbitration beckons. Cant have a major sport where rules are changed at last minute. Its like moving the baseline in for Murray after he has hit a shot into the corner

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 20:44

      Andrew replied:
      I hope they pull Toto up for telling the race director not to send out a safety car with marshalls on the track .... vile human.

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 20:29

    F1 had a world wide chance to showcase F1 and they failed. Failed for the second race when the race director changed his decision in favour of RB after RB complains within a few minutes. The result is the result but it’s tarnished and will be remembered as such.

  • Comment posted by micksumo, today at 20:29

    Great season and really enjoyed the last 5 or 6 grand prix but this was farcical and bordering on being made up on the spot..... like being 3 nil up and declaring that next goal wins!

  • Comment posted by Middleofroad, today at 20:29

    Always expected this & think a judge will overturn the decision

    • Reply posted by James_bk, today at 20:38

      James_bk replied:
      They should but they won’t. There’s obviously the tiniest wiggle room in the rules that the stewards have found.

      Congrats to Max but really the Stewards at the end robbed someone who won it on track

  • Comment posted by GEH, today at 20:29

    Yes, complete fix and needs to be overturned.

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 20:40

      BBC123 replied:
      To what, exactly? They can't cram another race on the calendar, so at best it'll be annulled, which doesn't actually change the result of the championship.

      There are no penalties that can be applied in-race as Red Bull didn't break any rules, they just happened to be to have the tyres to benefit from the situation.

      It was a bad decision by Masi and he'll pay with his job, but the WDC is done.

  • Comment posted by TealWigglingSquirrel, today at 20:29

    Basically the FIA said that rules don't matter and Masi can do whatever he wants

    • Reply posted by jamal, today at 20:36

      jamal replied:
      Sounds like a game show

  • Comment posted by twinklebelle18, today at 20:30

    F1 has become a joke changing rules and interpretations to suit
    .. michael massi should resign immediately.

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 20:40

      Ian replied:
      F1 has been a joke for many years.

      It started with concept of enforced tyre changes meaning the best pit crew has a huge influence.

  • Comment posted by Cycles, today at 20:28

    Verstappen should hand the title back
    F1 is in ruins breaking the rules . This is no good for the sport

    • Reply posted by Alastair Wrigley, today at 20:44

      Alastair Wrigley replied:
      He wouldn’t be allowed to be Red Bill even if he wanted to - too much money involved - but he should as that would make him immortal as a sporting icon even if he never one another title. Everyone would want him to win next season and for many years beyond.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured