Max Verstappen wants to stay with Red Bull for life, Lewis Hamilton proud of Mercedes
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Max Verstappen wants to usher in an era of dominance with Red Bull after an "unbelievable" last-gasp victory to take his maiden Formula 1 world title.
The Dutchman, 24, became world champion in a dramatic and chaotic finale to a memorable season in Abu Dhabi.
Lewis Hamilton was in control, but a late safety car left the race as a one-lap shootout and Verstappen triumphed.
"I'm so happy. Our goal was to win this championship when we came together and we have done that," said Verstappen.
"My team know I love them. I hope we can do this for 10, 15 years together.
"I don't want to change ever. I want to stay with them for the rest of my life, if they will have me."
- Full race results
- 'A Verstappen can't lose' - the making of an F1 phenomenon
- Winning Formula? Hamilton, Verstappen & Netflix drive F1 resurgence
There was drama from the opening lap, after Verstappen made a poor start from pole position, Hamilton an electric one from second on the grid, and the Mercedes was ahead before the first corner.
Defending champion Hamilton took control, though, until Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams with five laps to go.
After the safety pulled off with one lap to go, Verstappen - on fresh tyres - overtook Hamilton - on old ones - to win the race and the title.
"It's unbelievable," said Verstappen. "Throughout the whole race I kept fighting then there was the opportunity in the last lap. It's incredible.
"I don't know what to say. My team and Honda deserve it. Finally a bit of luck for me."
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
A stunned Hamilton was downbeat but proud of the efforts of his Mercedes team as he reflected on finishing runner-up to Verstappen.
"Firstly, congratulations to Max and his team," said the Briton, a seven-time world champion.
"I think we did an amazing job this year. The team, everyone back at the factory, all the men and women we have, worked so hard all year in a difficult season.
"I am so proud of them, and so grateful to be part of the journey with them. We gave it everything this last part of the season and never gave up, that's the most important thing.
"I have felt great in the car this past couple of months, particularly at the end.
"I hope everyone stays safe in the pandemic and has good Christmas during this time and we'll see about next year."
- 'He lived for his music': The extraordinary story of Freddie Mercury and his battle with Aids
- From John O'Groats to Land's End: Meet the man who's driving 870 miles in the world's smallest car
...It's 12-0 to Hamilton in the FA Cup final with 1 minute to go. The Referee shouts "Next goal wins" and then awards a penalty to Verstappen.
Effectively laps 1-55 were utterly pointless.
Can’t think of another sport where a decision by ref/umpire/Stewards etc have so much influence. It’s as hollow as watching a football match with VAR last season.
Because F1 will surely get one this year. Just as they should have done when I stopped watching after Schumacher took Hill off to win.
How can it be right that a driver who has built up a solid lead over 57 laps of racing should have that all snatched away just so we get an artificial one lap fight where one driver has a tyre advantage.
It may be artificially exciting, but it is patently unfair, and it leaves a very nasty and bitter taste.
This is not the way to attract new fans to the sport.
Verstappen has driven dirty all year, pushing anyone who dares to try to overtake him off the track. And ultimately brake-testing Hamilton in the last race. He has never been properly punished. And now he has been ultimately rewarded with the championship.
Until he is properly punished, we can expect more dirty racing from him next year. And the next.
Forever there will be a question mark next to this championship which will eat away at Max.
Hamilton and Russell should be a formidable force next year.
There’s a short cut for this , nominate Horner to be the F1 race director. Then job done, you’ll be the winner but sadly cannot become a GOAT.