Max Verstappen wants to stay with Red Bull for life, Lewis Hamilton proud of Mercedes

abu dhabi
The title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen went down to the final lap of the season

Max Verstappen wants to usher in an era of dominance with Red Bull after an "unbelievable" last-gasp victory to take his maiden Formula 1 world title.

The Dutchman, 24, became world champion in a dramatic and chaotic finale to a memorable season in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton was in control, but a late safety car left the race as a one-lap shootout and Verstappen triumphed.

"I'm so happy. Our goal was to win this championship when we came together and we have done that," said Verstappen.

"My team know I love them. I hope we can do this for 10, 15 years together.

"I don't want to change ever. I want to stay with them for the rest of my life, if they will have me."

There was drama from the opening lap, after Verstappen made a poor start from pole position, Hamilton an electric one from second on the grid, and the Mercedes was ahead before the first corner.

Defending champion Hamilton took control, though, until Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams with five laps to go.

After the safety pulled off with one lap to go, Verstappen - on fresh tyres - overtook Hamilton - on old ones - to win the race and the title.

"It's unbelievable," said Verstappen. "Throughout the whole race I kept fighting then there was the opportunity in the last lap. It's incredible.

"I don't know what to say. My team and Honda deserve it. Finally a bit of luck for me."

A stunned Hamilton was downbeat but proud of the efforts of his Mercedes team as he reflected on finishing runner-up to Verstappen.

"Firstly, congratulations to Max and his team," said the Briton, a seven-time world champion.

"I think we did an amazing job this year. The team, everyone back at the factory, all the men and women we have, worked so hard all year in a difficult season.

"I am so proud of them, and so grateful to be part of the journey with them. We gave it everything this last part of the season and never gave up, that's the most important thing.

"I have felt great in the car this past couple of months, particularly at the end.

"I hope everyone stays safe in the pandemic and has good Christmas during this time and we'll see about next year."

  • Comment posted by iPlayer Account, today at 15:38

    For those who don't watch F1, but watch football, this is essentially what just happened...

    ...It's 12-0 to Hamilton in the FA Cup final with 1 minute to go. The Referee shouts "Next goal wins" and then awards a penalty to Verstappen.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 15:44

      SteH11 replied:
      Safety cars have always been a part of F1. Hamilton benefitted from red flags at Imola and Silverstone.

      In reality, Hamilton bottled it. He should have given up track position, pitted for softs, and backed himself to overtake Verstappen on the last lap!

  • Comment posted by JJ532, today at 15:35

    After a brilliant title fight, it ends in a farce. Cheapens the title win. So very very sad. Max's crowning moment is tainted and the sport sidelined for cheap tawdry entertainment.

    • Reply posted by Nigewhu, today at 15:36

      Nigewhu replied:
      Here here

  • Comment posted by BTS, today at 15:37

    I like Max and his driving style too but this is a very sour way to see a championship decided.

    Effectively laps 1-55 were utterly pointless.

    Can’t think of another sport where a decision by ref/umpire/Stewards etc have so much influence. It’s as hollow as watching a football match with VAR last season.

    • Reply posted by JJ532, today at 15:42

      JJ532 replied:
      I'm guessing Liberty Media will push forward with plans for rocket boosters on the cars, ice and lava tracks on the calendar and nicknames and theme music for drivers

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 15:38

    Does any sport ever want an asterisk against a season winner?
    Because F1 will surely get one this year. Just as they should have done when I stopped watching after Schumacher took Hill off to win.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 15:48

      SteH11 replied:
      Hamilton benefitted from red flags at Imola and Silverstone.

      Hamilton was allowed to crash Verstappen out the race at Silverstone and still win.

      Max had the slower car, and got.wiped.out by Bottas at Hungary.

      If Hamilton won, he would have got the asterisk!

  • Comment posted by Zebedee, today at 15:46

    I wanted Max to win but the stewards have made a total mockery of the race. What happened was disgraceful and totally unfair. When the race result is decided by the stewards actions rather then fair racing it's time to give up watching!

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 15:54

      SteH11 replied:
      What did you want the stewards to do exactly?

      Not bring a safety car out after a big crash?

      Not allow lapped cars to unlap themselves? Even though they're always normally allowed to unlap themselves.

      It's lucky for Max. But the stewards followed the rules.

      The only weird thing was the fact they didn't allow lapped cars to unlap themselves straight away.

  • Comment posted by adraxis, today at 15:48

    What a farce.

    How can it be right that a driver who has built up a solid lead over 57 laps of racing should have that all snatched away just so we get an artificial one lap fight where one driver has a tyre advantage.

    It may be artificially exciting, but it is patently unfair, and it leaves a very nasty and bitter taste.

    This is not the way to attract new fans to the sport.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 15:51

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Lol.

  • Comment posted by simonofengland, today at 15:40

    How can Hamilton be in front by 11 seconds and then suddenly find himself side by side with the dodgy dutchman. Complete disgrace. How must Hamilton feel having worked his socks off to be put in such a terrible position.-What is the point of Formula One. I won't be watching the stewards deciding races next year. Well done Lewis Hamilton, the true champion.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 15:43

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      If you don't like or understand the rules then either learn or go do something else.
      Simple really.

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 15:39

    ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE!!!!!

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 15:48

      SteH11 replied:
      Yes unacceptable that the FIA allowed Hamilton to overtake Max off the track!

  • Comment posted by Perseus, today at 15:34

    A terrible result for Formula One.

    Verstappen has driven dirty all year, pushing anyone who dares to try to overtake him off the track. And ultimately brake-testing Hamilton in the last race. He has never been properly punished. And now he has been ultimately rewarded with the championship.

    Until he is properly punished, we can expect more dirty racing from him next year. And the next.

    • Reply posted by Gomorrah, today at 15:36

      Gomorrah replied:
      Yes Shamilton fanboy !!

  • Comment posted by JarlStreamus, today at 15:40

    Absolute shambles. I couldn't think of anything worse than Crashtappen and Karen Horner dominating the sport. I hope the new regs catch them out.

    • Reply posted by Neutralview, today at 15:49

      Neutralview replied:
      you are all so brainwashed by british news it seems..

  • Comment posted by Nigewhu, today at 15:33

    Rip f1

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 15:38

      SteH11 replied:
      F1 has never been more entertaining. This race was the most watched ever!

      RIP Hamilton's chances of overtaking Schumacher!

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 15:59

    Its really simple, regardless track position, laps left etc. You follow the restart procedure of letting lapped cars unlap themselves. So it would have meant we would not have had a final lap race as cars would be unlapping themselves, but that would have been fair as the man that had a 11 sec lead is not penalised. FIA know they have screwed up here. Expect Masi to be scapegoat but result stand.

    • Reply posted by Bodkins, today at 16:18

      Bodkins replied:
      agree, if Masi has been harder on verstappen in brazil and saudi he would of been in position to tell lewis to give the place back verstappen today, would of been fairer all around. They have to follow their own rules otherwise just let them all barge into each other...

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 15:44

    Great driver. Joke of a sport. Managed driving, DRS, rule changes... if it ever becomes racing again let me know.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 15:54

      SteH11 replied:
      Let me know when Hamilton doesn't have the advantage of the fastest car on the grid.

  • Comment posted by Nigewhu, today at 15:38

    What’s the larger picture will other manufacturers want to join if the rules aren’t clear and will teams already in f1 consider pulling out if the season is not fair this might be the nail in the coffin of f1 rip

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 15:44

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      That is one long sentence.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 15:43

    When the integrity of any sport is questioned it undermines any final result.

    Forever there will be a question mark next to this championship which will eat away at Max.

    Hamilton and Russell should be a formidable force next year.

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 15:45

      MaksiNorway replied:
      Evening Kevin. All good?

  • Comment posted by Szeth, today at 15:39

    The FIA decided they need a new World Champion and put the fix in at the end of the race. What a poor role model the world now has has a a World champion.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 16:02

      SteH11 replied:
      The how come they allowed Lewis to overtake Max off the track?

  • Comment posted by Jeff, today at 16:01

    Heads up people. The stewards broke their own very speficic rules today regarding safety cars and cars unlapping themselves. If those rules had been applied the race would and should have ended under a safety car. Hamilton already had the race won. What a farce.

  • Comment posted by RFLife, today at 15:44

    Yes, so Mad Max wants the RB to dominate.
    There’s a short cut for this , nominate Horner to be the F1 race director. Then job done, you’ll be the winner but sadly cannot become a GOAT.

    • Reply posted by drew, today at 15:53

      drew replied:
      Thought he already was.

  • Comment posted by 035, today at 16:04

    The most rigged thing I've seen over all these years of watching the sport. It's clear they wanted a new champ. Such a great season, such a poor ending.

  • Comment posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 15:41

    Maybe they will dominate next year. But I suspect the combination of Hamilton and Russell, in a Mercedes which hasn't been hobbled, will cream them. After all, Verstappen's "tactic" of throwing his car into corners expecting the Mercedes driver to avoid the inevitable crash, won't work if there's another one right behind them.

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 15:44

      BBC123 replied:
      Different cars next year though. Will be interesting to see who is actually at the front next year, albeit Mercedes will still have their engines and Merc, RB and Ferrari will still have their infrastructure, but it's not a given they will lead the way.

      And of course Hamilton will have an actual competitor next year - how will he take that? Hasn't worked out before...

