The title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen went down to the final lap of the season

Max Verstappen wants to usher in an era of dominance with Red Bull after an "unbelievable" last-gasp victory to take his maiden Formula 1 world title.

The Dutchman, 24, became world champion in a dramatic and chaotic finale to a memorable season in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton was in control, but a late safety car left the race as a one-lap shootout and Verstappen triumphed.

"I'm so happy. Our goal was to win this championship when we came together and we have done that," said Verstappen.

"My team know I love them. I hope we can do this for 10, 15 years together.

"I don't want to change ever. I want to stay with them for the rest of my life, if they will have me."

There was drama from the opening lap, after Verstappen made a poor start from pole position, Hamilton an electric one from second on the grid, and the Mercedes was ahead before the first corner.

Defending champion Hamilton took control, though, until Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams with five laps to go.

After the safety pulled off with one lap to go, Verstappen - on fresh tyres - overtook Hamilton - on old ones - to win the race and the title.

"It's unbelievable," said Verstappen. "Throughout the whole race I kept fighting then there was the opportunity in the last lap. It's incredible.

"I don't know what to say. My team and Honda deserve it. Finally a bit of luck for me."

A stunned Hamilton was downbeat but proud of the efforts of his Mercedes team as he reflected on finishing runner-up to Verstappen.

"Firstly, congratulations to Max and his team," said the Briton, a seven-time world champion.

"I think we did an amazing job this year. The team, everyone back at the factory, all the men and women we have, worked so hard all year in a difficult season.

"I am so proud of them, and so grateful to be part of the journey with them. We gave it everything this last part of the season and never gave up, that's the most important thing.

"I have felt great in the car this past couple of months, particularly at the end.

"I hope everyone stays safe in the pandemic and has good Christmas during this time and we'll see about next year."