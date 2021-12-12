Max Verstappen wins title after last-lap overtake of Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Abu Dhabi

His rival Lewis Hamilton had appeared in control of the race and on course for the title himself, despite controversy on the first lap, until a late safety car.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his first Formula 1 world title in dramatic circumstances at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The race was restarted with one lap to go with Verstappen on fresh tyres and Hamilton on old ones and the Dutchman swept by to win the race.

It was in many ways a fitting end to one of the greatest and most contentious seasons in Formula 1 history - and the arguments over right and wrong will rage for some time to come.

At the end of the race, while Verstappen screamed with delight and Red Bull celebrated, Briton Hamilton sat in his Mercedes for several minutes, disbelieving at the way events had turned against him in the final minutes.

How an historic title decider unfolded

The race had appeared to surrender to Hamilton after he was controversially allowed to keep the lead he had earned with a better start than Verstappen, despite going off track to retain his position when the Dutchman tried to pass him at the end of the first back straight.

Red Bull and Verstappen were exasperated and disbelieving about it, but Hamilton was imperious from then on, through a pit stop and a virtual safety car, until Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams with five laps to go.

Mercedes felt they could not afford to pit Hamilton because to do so would have been surrendering the lead if Verstappen did not do the same - and he may well not have done because his tyres were relatively fresh after a second stop.

But when Hamilton did not stop for fresh tyres, Verstappen did and that was the decisive call.

There was more controversy as race director Michael Masi initially said lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen would not be allowed to un-lap themselves, as is normal practice.

Red Bull complained and Masi changed his mind, which put Verstappen right behind Hamilton for the one remaining lap of racing.

Verstappen passed Hamilton into Turn Five and held off his attempts to re-pass down the two straights that followed and completed the lap before erupting with joy.

Yet whatever anyone's view of the various incidents in the race, few would begrudge Verstappen the title after a season in which he and Hamilton have gone toe-to-toe throughout in one of the most remarkable F1 seasons there has ever been.

Hamilton, meanwhile, will have to console himself with Mercedes' victory in the constructors' championship - for an unprecedented eighth consecutive year.

First-lap drama as well

At the same time, it was a fitting way to end a season that has been characterised by on-track clashes and off-track arguments between Hamilton, Verstappen and their teams.

The race unfolded as the season has, with Hamilton and Verstappen in a race and league of their own, and for a long time the year's destiny appeared to be heading towards Hamilton.

There was drama from the opening lap, after Verstappen made a poor start from pole position, Hamilton an electric one from second on the grid, and the Mercedes was ahead before the first corner.

Verstappen tracked him through the first few corners, slipstreamed him down the long, first back straight and dived for the inside into the chicane at Turns Six and Seven.

Verstappen got down the inside of Hamilton but went in deep to the corner, his speed carrying him to the outside kerb long before the second right-handed part of the corner.

Hamilton avoided him, as he has so many times this season, and cut across the chicane, retaining the lead.

He slowed a little over the rest of the lap to give back the advantage he considered himself to have gained, and the arguments started on the pit wall.

Verstappen said over the radio: "He has to give it back."

Red Bull radioed race director Michael Masi to insist that Verstappen was "ahead and stays on track".

Masi replied: "He has forced him off. All the advantage was given back before the end of the first lap."

The officials decided that no investigation was necessary and when Verstappen was told of the decision he said: "That is incredible. What are they doing there?"

The recriminations will doubtless continue for some time, especially as Verstappen came into the weekend complaining that he was being treated differently than other drivers by the stewards after the controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend, and Red Bull have been ratcheting the tension between the teams with a series of controversial claims in the media.

Hamilton had the race - until luck intervened

On track, though, the fundamental truth for much of the race was that once Hamilton had got by, he and Mercedes simply had too much pace for Red Bull and Verstappen, as they have for the past four races.

Red Bull threw everything they could at Hamilton.

After Hamilton and Verstappen pitted for fresh tyres, they left Perez out and ordered him to hold Hamilton back.

Hamilton passed Perez down to Turn Six on lap 20, but was then repassed down the next straight.

Perez was then ordered to "back him up" through the marina section of the track, and Verstappen closed what had been an 8.7-second deficit to 1.7 by the time Hamilton finally passed Perez a lap later.

But Hamilton eased away again, until a virtual safety car deployed to clear the stranded Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi gave Red Bull an opportunity.

They pitted Verstappen for fresh tyres, hoping to come back at Hamilton over the final 20 laps.

But so strong was Hamilton that Verstappen was able to make only minimal inroads into his lead, and the race appeared to be over until the late drama snatched it - and what would have been his eighth world title - from Hamilton's grasp.

Comments

Join the conversation

1913 comments

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 14:56

    That was the biggest fix I've ever seen in 40 years of sport, how were only some cars allowed to unlap and only those between Lewis and Max, sporting integrity has gone from Formula 1

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:01

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Cry us a river, mate!!!!!

  • Comment posted by roll3rd, today at 14:56

    Absolute joke, it shows what a complete joke a sport F1 really is. How can you just make up rules as you go along…

    It is like an FA cup final being 3-0 with an injury with 1 minute to go. Then the FA saying we will restart at 3-3 with a penalty to the team that were losing, just to make a game of it. Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 14:59

      SamB replied:
      Safety cars are part of racing. Hamilton has benefitted from them in the past.

      Verstappen is your champion. Now stop crying!!

  • Comment posted by scharatz, today at 14:56

    Why are some cars allowed to overtake the safety car but not all?

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 15:00

      andy replied:
      Inconsistency. Lewis was robbed.

  • Comment posted by mattstheman, today at 14:56

    F1 has lost credibility. Total joke.

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 15:02

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      The rules are a joke but, ultimately, if Mercedes had a decent number two driver, instead of Bottas, then Verstappen wouldn't have been able to pit for fresh rubber.

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 14:57

    Michael Massey needs to go i’m afraid. Inconsistent, erratic and generally weak in making decisions. Teams should never be in a position to pressure the director or stewards. Why did he change his mind at the end? Why did he only let a few of the lapped cars come through against regs? Why was LH not told to give back the advantage earlier? Great season and congrats to MV. Sorry for LH though.

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 15:01

      BBC123 replied:
      Agreed, that decision was terrible.

      I totally agree with the spirit of what they were doing (don't forget that Wolff was insisting thus ended under a safety car, and was trying to order Masi against a safety car earlier in the race), to get at least a lap of racing in to finish it....

      ...but if you're doing that, don't let anyone overtake under the car. Hamilton earned his gap.

  • Comment posted by Havoc, today at 14:55

    Lewis was mugged live on TV. What a disgusting corrupt sport F1 is. I'm glad Channel 4 broadcast this race live I know not to tune in to this rubbish again.

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 14:59

      mluk replied:
      Bye 👋

  • Comment posted by dbizal, today at 14:57

    Well that's the end of my F1 watching after 25 years. What an absolute farce. All Season the FIA wanted Red Bull to win it... they got what they wanted.

    • Reply posted by JAC, today at 15:02

      JAC replied:
      I agree entirely; some one needs to check out the regulations about lapped cars in the circumstances and provide proof that Masi had the authority to make that appalling decision. All season the FIA had tried to support Red Bull against all comers. Remember Spa and a safety car ?

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 14:57

    As a neutral, i dont mind who wins as long as its exciting, hard and fair, however this has been a very contrived wc result and really does test the credibility of f1 as a whole

    • Reply posted by Jonny B, today at 15:09

      Jonny B replied:
      Best man won.

  • Comment posted by Garrigilhill, today at 14:57

    For a sport like F1 to be decided like that is shameful. It would appear making stuff up as they go along.

    • Reply posted by Jonny B, today at 15:04

      Jonny B replied:
      Go Max!!

  • Comment posted by BBC Moderatores turpiter obnixi, today at 14:57

    Daylight robbery! Michael masi made an enormous blunder and ruined a great season! Verstappen deserves nothing nor his crying team. Horner bleating again won that race!

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 15:03

      NM replied:
      But it's night time there.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 14:57

    Can someone explain to me why only 3 lapped cars were allowed to go through?

    • Reply posted by chiwawa, today at 14:59

      chiwawa replied:
      Michael Masi - makes the rules up as he goes along...

  • Comment posted by Leigh Iron, today at 14:57

    I’m new to F1 so happy to learn otherwise but that looked a stitch up of Hamilton to me.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The dominance of the turbo hybrid era has been ended by Red Bull and the safety car

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 14:56

    Joke of a sport.

    • Reply posted by Trumpet Von Pimple, today at 14:58

      Trumpet Von Pimple replied:
      agreed mate - but really a sport ? I'd say the jokes on them

  • Comment posted by Froggy207, today at 14:58

    Nicely rigged FIA, was wondering how you would get Max to win.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Red Bull on fresher tyres. Mercedes on older tyres. The Virtual safety car and the safety car helped Red Bull big time

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 14:57

    Oh my days that was a joke finish to the race. Verstappen needed 2 extra sets of boots and help from race control to win that. Tough on Lewis

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Max Crashappen and Whinger Spice will be celebrating tonight with the people who drive the safety car

  • Comment posted by dugga, today at 14:57

    Joke

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:02

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Looks like someone is very, very unhappy this weekend, wonder why?

  • Comment posted by WhenWordsFail, today at 14:56

    A season of cheating from maxident and the stewards have marred some good racing.
    An engineered win on the final race. What a disaster for F1.

    Lewis, your records and achievements will never be matched.

    • Reply posted by Dont mind me, today at 14:57

      Dont mind me replied:
      Silverstone.

  • Comment posted by appleeden, today at 14:57

    The most undeserved champion ever.

    • Reply posted by Dont mind me, today at 14:59

      Dont mind me replied:
      Why? Did your man looooooooooooooooooose?

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 14:56

    Shambles

    • Reply posted by Dont mind me, today at 15:05

      Dont mind me replied:
      Brilliant!

  • Comment posted by milesr3, today at 14:56

    Fixed

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What an amazing finish in the Abu Dhabi grand prix. That was incredible. But that safety car procedure was farcical. This is not going to end. I expect Mercedes to appeal

