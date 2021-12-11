Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin, who was set to start last on the Abu Dhabi grid, is the eighth driver to have tested positive for Covid-19 since last season

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin testing positive for Covid-19 will not have a "wider impact" on the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, says Formula 1.

The 22-year-old Russian will not race after returning the result on-site, with a re-test also positive.

"Mazepin is experiencing mild symptoms and is now isolating in accordance with Covid-19 protocols," said Formula 1.

Mazepin was due to start the race - a title decider between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen - in 20th position.

The season-defining race is live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website at 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

Haas will only have German driver Mick Schumacher on the grid in Mazepin's absence. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi is not eligible to replace Mazepin because the Brazilian has not taken part in at least one session this weekend.

"The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix," said the governing body.

Britain's seven-time world champion Hamilton starts the decisive final battle with Verstappen alongside the Dutchman on the front row of the grid in Abu Dhabi.

Both Hamilton and Verstappen go into the final race locked together on 369.5 points - only the second time this has happened since F1's first season in 1950.