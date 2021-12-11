Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen on pole with Lewis Hamilton second

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Yas Marina

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments263

Abu Dhabi
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website at 13:00 GMT on Sunday

Red Bull's Max Verstappen struck the first blow in his title decider against Lewis Hamilton by taking a stunning pole position in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen was 0.371 seconds faster than the Mercedes driver after a brilliant first qualifying lap at Yas Marina.

Verstappen and Hamilton head into the race tied on points. The race is effectively winner-takes-all, although if neither finish Verstappen will be champion because he has one more win.

Hamilton was more than 0.5secs adrift after their first laps in final qualifying and although he improved on his final run he could not get close to Verstappen's time.

And there is a strategy twist because Verstappen and Hamilton will start the race on different tyres, the Dutchman on the soft and the Briton on the medium.

Verstappen was forced to switch to the soft tyres in the second session, which defines the starting tyre, after locking his brakes and damaging one of his medium tyres.

McLaren's Lando Norris took an excellent third, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

The second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was only sixth, also behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstppen and Lewis Hamilton
There are fears the title could be decided as a result of a crash between the two

What a performance from Verstappen

Verstappen delivered the pole lap he almost managed in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

In Jeddah, he was on for one of the laps of the season only to crash at the final corner. Instead, the blow for Hamilton came at the final race.

Verstappen was aided by a slipstream from Perez, which gained him 0.2secs on the straight, but he was also nearly the same margin quicker than Hamilton in the final sector, which has most of the corners.

Verstappen said: "It's an amazing feeling. Incredibly happy with this. It is of course what we wanted but it is never easy, especially with their form recently."

And he played down the disadvantage of starting on the soft, despite having sworn in the cockpit when he first locked the wheel, knowing that it meant he would be forced to go to the softs.

"I felt good on both tyres," he said. "In the evening, it is a bit cooler so a bit easier for the soft tyres. We will see tomorrow."

Hamilton, who received boos from the some of the crowd as he did his television interview after the session, said: "Max did a great lap today so we just couldn't compete with that time at the end there.

"In the first lap, I dropped a bit of time in Turn Five but the last lap was nice and clean. I just couldn't go any quicker. I couldn't beat that time he did today. He fully deserved that pole.

"But it was looking really strong through practice."

Lando Norris
Norris has been the stand-out driver this year behind the top two

Norris the interloper

Red Bull and Mercedes will have wanted Perez and Bottas to join their team-mates in the top four, but neither was able to manage it because of an excellent performance from Norris.

The Briton, one of the stars of the season, snuck ahead of Perez by just 0.016secs to put his McLaren at the head of the second row.

Norris: "We were confident all weekend we could get to qualifying and do a good performance but probably not to be this high on the grid."

And he said he was not sure how to handle the first lap, whether to get in the middle of the title fight or not, if he had the opportunity.

Bottas' performance will have been a disappointment to Mercedes, as it effectively removes their options to use him as a strategic option against Verstappen in the race.

He is in a Ferrari sandwich, with Charles Leclerc in seventh, ahead of the Alpha Tauri of Yuki Tsunoda, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo.

Max Verstappen
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place under floodlights
Hamilton and Verstappen have collided three times on track during the season, and have traded the title lead seven time. Hamilton has eight race wins to Verstappen's nine

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Hamilton
Hamilton's fans are in Abu Dhabi...
Verstappen
... as are Verstappen's
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Raikkonen, in his final F1 race, came to grief during Friday practice
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

266 comments

  • Comment posted by RetroGirl, today at 15:03

    All real F1 fans want a good, clean, hard race tomorrow - and may the best man win. Simple as that.

    • Reply posted by MASA, today at 15:14

      MASA replied:
      Amen to that!

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 15:04

    Brilliant effort from Lando, good to see him back up there after a difficult second half on the season.

    • Reply posted by BrentGav, today at 15:24

      BrentGav replied:
      The future that lad is.

  • Comment posted by jmw, today at 15:05

    On softs, Max was always likely to take the lead off the start tomorrow. At least now he’s got pole as well he doesn’t have to get around Lewis, so that’s one potential flashpoint removed. Can’t wait to see what happens.

    • Reply posted by Hells Teeth, today at 15:27

      Hells Teeth replied:
      Points well made.

  • Comment posted by Red Prayer Mat, today at 15:12

    Irrespective of result tomorrow all this talk of MV is the greatest is so premature I mean he’s got 6 potentially 7 titles to equal LH haul he’s very good and will go down as one of the best when he hangs his helmet up but for now the 7 time WC Brit is already firmly in the history books as a legend

    • Reply posted by George_1985, today at 15:18

      George_1985 replied:
      All this "greatest" talk is BS anyway.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 14:59

    Shame, but at least Lewis knows he won't be rammed from behind at the first corner.........

    • Reply posted by Corbies Clowns, today at 15:01

      Corbies Clowns replied:
      You never know...

  • Comment posted by Call me Dave, today at 15:07

    Max has to stop twice for tyres,Hamilton once....

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 15:18

      BBC123 replied:
      In fairness if you only bring one set of mediums with you, you're probably committed to the 2 stop strategy regardless. Will be interesting to see how it plays out; if the softs are much faster and Verstappen gets a gap, then it's all to play for. If Hamilton keeps close it's done.

  • Comment posted by bri, today at 15:07

    Hamilton's no fool there was no way he was going to go into the first corner with Verstappen behind him ready to crash out, far better to wait & overtake later on!

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 15:22

      Michael replied:
      As it that was his strategy - why can't Hamilton fans realise Max was just faster - no nonsense fact.

  • Comment posted by troon, today at 15:05

    If I were Hamilton I would be happy with that result and being able to apply pressure whilst watching for the inevitable error and then pouncing will be exceptionally rewarding.

  • Comment posted by Mr Lion, today at 15:04

    Max supporters here are as rabid as Horner.

    I think given max is starting on the soft tire, I would rather have him in front of me at the first corner.

    • Reply posted by Les Young, today at 15:18

      Les Young replied:
      Horner.... Surely you mean whingy Spice...

  • Comment posted by mluk, today at 15:03

    Yes Lando!

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 15:07

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      this is why max verstappen is the greatest driver of all time

  • Comment posted by ffsbbc, today at 14:57

    This should be tasty, both at front of grid but with an offset tyre strategy. Let's hope for a clean battle and let the best win.

    • Reply posted by Garthzog, today at 15:28

      Garthzog replied:
      That will be Lewis then lol. Max is just a dirty dangerous driver who doesn't deserve the title.

  • Comment posted by JK378, today at 15:02

    Sets it up for a great race tomorrow.
    Max on softs with Hamilton chasing on mediums. Bring it on…

  • Comment posted by SupaFly, today at 15:11

    Lewis is probably in the best position now. If he was on pole I could foresee a dangerous driving Max taking them both out. Lewis can play safe and apply the pressure

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 15:14

      jmw replied:
      I agree as long as he can stay close enough to make the fact that Max hasn’t got new mediums available to him become a factor.

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 14:59

    Never doubt Lewis. Th erase is tomorrow. Fingers crossed that history is made. We will all be behind you Lewis!!!

    • Reply posted by JJ, today at 15:28

      JJ replied:
      ...all except Max !

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 15:04

    Ridiculous lap from Verstappen, well done to him.

    Will be interesting to see how the tyre strategies play out - RB seem confident and if they can keep the softs going for a decent period, then it may not be a close race after all.

    Will be interesting to see what Norris does as well; he shouldn't be anywhere near them but he might be a cat amongst pigeons!

    1st corner is absolutely critical.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:20

      ET replied:
      Could be tricky with at least one flat spot.

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 14:58

    Verstappen fans booing Hamilton. Disgraceful. Loved Lewis comment saying at least he can see Max from second place.

    • Reply posted by redwombat2010, today at 15:00

      redwombat2010 replied:
      Here we go……

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, today at 14:58

    Bit of a turn-up. RB did well with the slipstream, but Max still on the Softs. Makes it even more interesting for tomorrow. Bring it on.

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 15:28

    Fantastic lap from Verstappen and he has track position.

    I'd rather be Hamilton though, better car and the right tyres. If Verstappen doesn't get away well or can't pull 25 seconds on third place in 15 laps then Hamilton goes back to advantage.

    More can go wrong for Verstappen than Hamilton and Verstappen has to push because he has the inferior car. More likely to make an error

  • Comment posted by navyblue, today at 15:23

    Probably one of the most stupid polls I've seen in my life. Who is the better driver??? One has 7 world titles and more race wins than any other driver in history and the other has had a good season. Ridiculous

    • Reply posted by Zac, today at 15:26

      Zac replied:
      The results have simply reinforced that very view.

  • Comment posted by ben6464, today at 15:12

    What an excellent set up for the final race, both contenders on the front row and on different tyres with potentially different strategies.

    So excited for this and it's been all clean so far let's hope it stays that way!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured