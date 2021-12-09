Formula 1: Abu Dhabi GP extends deal until 2030
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Abu Dhabi will be the final race of the Formula 1 season for another decade after the country signed a new contract to host a grand prix.
The Yas Marina Circuit, which hosted its first grand prix in 2009, has secured a race until 2030.
The track had developed a reputation for producing dull races.
But the circuit's layout has been extensively revised for this year's championship showdown between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.
F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "The promoter always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on Yas Marina Circuit we are excited for the many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that are ahead of us."
Verstappen and Hamilton head into this weekend's race level on points but with the Dutch Red Bull driver ahead by virtue of having one more win.
Whoever finishes ahead on Sunday will be world champion. If both fail to finish, Verstappen will win his first world title.
