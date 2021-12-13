Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Hamilton was controversially beaten to the world title by Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton is a "fantastic example" on "how to handle defeat" and is "committed" to coming back stronger next season, says former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard.

The Briton was controversially beaten to the world title by Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi in a gripping season finale.

Asked about his future after the race, the seven-time champion, 36, said: "We'll see about next year."

In July, he signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes until the end of 2023.

Hamilton had appeared in control of Sunday's race and on course for a record-breaking eighth World Championship, until a late safety car decision enabled Verstappen to dramatically pass Hamilton's Mercedes on the final lap for the victory.

"Hamilton's commitment is unquestionable," Coulthard told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He showed why he was a seven-time world champion. He is a phenomenon and he's an incredible sportsperson."

"He's already committed to another two years. He's a team person, he's committed to that team and he'll be there next year trying to win his eighth world title.

"I think he's got inner peace. He'll clearly be disappointed, to say the least, but you've got to try and imagine putting yourself in his shoes; he is a great racing driver, he's won multiple championships and he's overcome adversity in his racing career.

"This is just another one of those moments that will not dilute the many great moments in his career.

"He is a fantastic example to sportsmen and women out there on how to handle defeat.

"He recognised the challenge of Verstappen and these are the moments that he lives for. Yes, he would have wanted to win but he showed his brilliance once again."

Formula 1 officials rejected two protests by Mercedes against the result, with the team set to appeal against one of those decisions.

Hamilton has become 'too nice' - Eddie Jordan

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan reacted to Sunday's dramatic finale by suggesting Hamilton had become "too nice", allowing Verstappen to "steal" the world title.

"You can't deny Verstappen the right to the championship," he said.

"However, on the other side, I think Hamilton has opened the door. He's allowed someone as aggressive and arrogant as Verstappen to upset him and steal his title from him.

"I think Lewis has been too nice for too long and I think he needs to harden himself up again.

"For me, it's his body language. Listen to the way he spoke afterwards; he was so sporting. All of Britain can be so proud of what he's doing but nice guys don't win titles and he's become a nice guy.

"He's the best driver I've ever seen and I've seen some really top drivers in my time, so for me to say that I'm really putting him on a pedestal."