Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Channel 4 to show Formula 1 season finale
The final race of the Formula 1 season on Sunday will be shown live on free-to-air television on Channel 4.
The channel has struck a deal with Sky to share the rights to the winner-takes-all race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.
Mercedes' Hamilton, 36, and Red Bull's Verstappen, 24, go into the race level on points at the top of the driver's championship.
Britain's Hamilton is aiming for a record eighth world title.
The race is set to start at 13:00 GMT.
Channel 4 and Sky agreed a deal to show the men's cricket World Cup final in 2019, when England beat New Zealand in thrilling style.
The station also reached an agreement with Amazon Prime to show Emma Raducanu's US Open victory over Leylah Fernandez in September.
