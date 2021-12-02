The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Lewis Hamilton says he is not comfortable racing in Saudi Arabia this weekend as a result of the country's human rights record.

Saudi Arabia is hosting its inaugural race on a new street track in the coastal city of Jeddah, the first in a long-term contract.

Hamilton said: "Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn't say I do. But it's not my choice to be here. The sport has taken a choice to be here.

"And whether it's right or wrong, while we are here, it's important we do try to raise awareness."

F1's decision to race in Saudi Arabia has been criticised by human rights groups.

Amnesty International has said Saudi's record is "extremely troubling" and that the race is being used to "sports-wash" the country's reputation.

Hamilton said he would again be wearing the helmet he wore at the last race in Qatar, which is painted with the rainbow flag in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

He described the situation for LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is prohibited and punishable by flogging and imprisonment, as "pretty terrifying".

And in referring to the decision in 2018 to end the ban on women being able to drive, he said: "There are changes that need to be made. For example, women's rights of being allowed to drive since 2018. It is how they are policed. Are they really [allowed], in effect? Why are there women still in prison from driving many years ago? There is a lot of change that needs to happen and I think our sport needs to do more."

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who has also expressed his concern on human rights issues this season, organised a karting event for women on Thursday in Jeddah.

The Aston Martin driver said: "I was thinking of what I can do. In general, we have so much focus on negative examples when it comes to shortcomings of certain countries in regards to human rights and other things."

Vettel said he "was trying to pass on some of my experiences in life and on track to do something together to grow their confidence" and said he had been "inspired" by the women who attended the event.

He added: "It's true obviously if we look through a western-European lens there are lot of things that should be improved and have to be addressed. But it's also true some things are changing and for those people it makes a big difference.

"It's clear some things aren't going the way they should but that's our point of view. It's also probably true that things take time and it's progress."

Hamilton has managed to close the gap on Verstappen's title lead thanks to back-to-back wins in Brazil and Qatar

The championship picture

Hamilton heads into the final two races of the season eight points behind title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

The Dutchman can clinch the title this weekend if results go his way.

But Hamilton said he felt in good shape for the challenges of Jeddah and the final race in Abu Dhabi a week later.

He said: "I am more relaxed than I've ever been. I have been around a long time. I remember how it was [with] my first championship, even my second and third... the sleepless nights.

"Now I am a lot more sure about myself and have applied myself better than ever before. I can't change the past - all I can do is prepare 100% for what's ahead of me and I am sure I have."

Hamilton has won the last two races in Brazil and Qatar to reduce what was a 19-point lead for Verstappen after the Dutchman won last month's Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton's Mercedes team have said they believe the 36-year-old has found a new level since then, which helped him produce one of his defining performances at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he won after starting the sprint qualifying session from the back of the grid.

Hamilton said: "I don't believe I have gone to another level. Maybe I tapped into something different in Brazil. Maybe I haven't been there before, I don't know.

"I definitely have in my career, but I like to think I have been delivering well all year."

The key, he said, to their recent performances had been work done by the whole Mercedes team: "How to get more out of the team, and every individual in the team. I like to think that all of us have [found another level], not just me. And that's what's been needed."

Verstappen said there would be no change in his approach.

"Like I have done all season," he said. "There is no change. It's a new track. We have to learn the track and I just focus on the weekend to try to be as competitive as I can be.

"We're very motivated. A track like this creates new and different opportunities. Hopefully it will be an exciting weekend and I hope we are going be competitive but it's a bit too early to say at the moment. On the simulator it's a very fast track so [I'm] looking forward to seeing it in real life."

Verstappen said that whether he wins or loses, Red Bull will have had a good season to reduce the large performance advantage Mercedes had last year.

"It has just been a great year for us," Verstappen said. "We have had some good moments and it's been more enjoyable. Last year was pretty boring for me. I was pretty much third all the time. It is not how you like to race but it sometimes happens when one team is very dominant.

"We really turned it around well this year. We improved the car and to be in it to the end of the season is very impressive from our side.

"I will try to keep enjoying myself in the last two races. It doesn't matter where we end up. We have had a really, really good season as a team."

A Covid positive at Williams

Williams team principal and chief executive officer Jost Capito will not attend the race after testing positive for Covid-19 while still in the UK.

The team is carrying stickers on its cars as a tribute to their founder Sir Frank Williams, who died aged 79 on Sunday.