Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year

The Spanish Grand Prix has signed a new contract to remain on the Formula 1 calendar at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until 2026.

The organisers have agreed to upgrade the race track and facilities in time for next year's grand prix on 22 May.

It will be the sixth race on a record 23-grand prix schedule.

The new contract contains a commitment to ensure that the track becomes "a model and world benchmark of sustainability".

F1 has a corporate target to be net-zero carbon as a sport by 2030.

Roger Torrent, the Catalan minister of business and labour, said: "We want the circuit to become an exponent of the green transformation and the adaptation of infrastructures to the demands of the climate emergency."