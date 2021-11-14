Lewis Hamilton takes superb win in Sao Paulo after Max Verstappen overtake

Lewis Hamilton passed title rival Max Verstappen after an intense battle to take one of his greatest victories and win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton took the lead with 12 laps to go after fighting up from 10th place on the grid and cut Verstappen's advantage in the championship to 14 points.

His move on Verstappen came 11 laps after the Dutchman forced him off track when Hamilton made another attempt.

His victory came after starting 20th and last for Saturday's 'sprint' event.

It was a gripping conclusion to a weekend of bitterness and rancour between the two teams contesting the championship, and controversy both on and off the track.

The 101st victory of Hamilton's career sent a powerful message of intent and is a potentially critical moment in the championship.

Had Verstappen held Hamilton off, he would have been able to finish second behind the Mercedes driver at the three remaining races in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi and still win the title.

Now, the title race is wide open and the two head to the Middle East with everything to play for.

What a performance from Hamilton

It was a remarkable drive from Hamilton, who had spoken on Saturday of being "devastated" when he found out that morning that he had been disqualified from qualifying for a rear wing infringement - after Red Bull had complained about the wing and asked the FIA to investigate - and would start from the back of the grid for the short sprint event rather than pole position.

Hamilton and Mercedes felt hard done by, feeling that governing body the FIA had unfairly changed the way they deal with broken parts on cars, and the decision seems to have fuelled Hamilton's desire.

After a superb performance in the 'sprint', in which Hamilton climbed up from 20th and last to finish fifth, the seven-time champion had to start the grand prix 10th because of a five-place grid penalty for taking a fifth engine, when only three are allowed per season.

The two penalties meant Hamilton effectively had a 25-place grid penalty, but he came through for a spectacular victory.

A win looked unlikely, despite Hamilton's startling pace in the sprint, but he set off with that clearly in his sights.

Hamilton was up to sixth at the end of the first lap, fourth behind team-mate Valtteri Bottas after three laps, and then third behind the two Red Bulls of Verstappen and Sergio Perez after the Finn was ordered to let him through the next time around.

After a safety car, Hamilton chased Perez and passed for second at Turn One on lap 19 and then set about Verstappen.

Through two sets of pit stops, there was debate over the radio at Mercedes between the drivers and the team as to whether they had made the right strategy choices, but it meant Verstappen and Hamilton had a straight fight over the final 27 laps, the Mercedes driver with a three-lap tyre wear advantage.

Hamilton made his first attempt to pass Verstappen on lap 48, with 23 to go, and the move ended in controversy,

Hamilton was ahead on the outside as they entered the corner, but Verstappen launched up the inside and forced the Mercedes wide and both left the track.

The stewards looked into the incident but decided no investigation was necessary, much to the annoyance of Mercedes, who felt Verstappen had broken the rule that forbids drivers from forcing a rival off the track.

After that, Hamilton bided his time, giving his tyres some breathing space, and then attacked again, and 11 laps later was back on Verstappen's tail.

He forced the Dutchman to defend into Turn One, which slowed the Red Bull's exit, and this time Hamilton was closer still as they entered the back straight.

Verstappen defended to the inside, but Hamilton's over-speed took him past the Red Bull before the braking zone and he squeezed to the inside so his rival could not defend.

What about the rest?

Almost irrelevant, it seemed, after such a gripping fight for the lead, Bottas made it a one-three for Mercedes, ahead of Perez, who Red Bull pitted at the end to steal the point for fastest lap from Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc took fifth for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz, the team further extending their advantage over McLaren in the fight for third in the constructors' championship.

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly was seventh, from the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Lando Norris.

What they said

"We tried everything we could," Verstappen said. "It was a good battle but we just missed a bit of pace. It was good fun. We still have a good lead. Today was a bit of damage limitation and I am confident in the coming races we will bounce back."

Hamilton said: "What a race. The team did an amazing job. I was pushing as hard as I could. From last on the grid and then another five-place penalty was the hardest weekend I've had.

"My dad reminded me of 2004, F3 in Bahrain, where I started last and then 10th and finished first.

"Coming into the weekend, I never thought we would be able to close the gap like we did today, things kept going against us. But it just shows that you have to keep pushing and never, ever stop fighting.

"That's how I've approached this weekend."

Driver of the day

You have to ask? One of the best drives of Hamilton's career produced a victory that revived his title hopes and could potentially go down as the most critical of the year.

What happens next?

Another weekend, another race, as F1 flies almost halfway across the world to Qatar, for the first grand prix in the Middle Eastern country.

  • Comment posted by silled, today at 19:13

    Masterclass from Lewis. Max showing true colours, barging off track and weaving - win at any cost and ignore safety!

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 19:20

      Name replied:
      That's always been his way. If you're about to lose the place, turn into the other guy then get your team on the radio to the FIA crying straight afterwards

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 19:14

    25 place disqualification and still wins. Class is permanent

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 19:15

      Kherosguns replied:
      lmao

  • Comment posted by cookiedude1, today at 19:15

    What a driver. Stewards tried to take him out of it. Max drove him off the road.

    "**** them all" as Toto said.

    There wasn't much doubt before, but there is none now, obviously the best driver there has ever been. 25 grid places taken away from him, and still he comes through.

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 19:15

    MV is a cheat

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 19:13

    Not even trying to hide the Red Bull bias anymore

    • Reply posted by AAA, today at 19:18

      AAA replied:
      Horner straight on the radio after MV forced Hamilton wide “it’s just about letting them race… just let them race” the man has no shame

  • Comment posted by Buyer-Seller, today at 19:15

    How does the dutchman get away with his continual cheating?

  • Comment posted by 9ja_scorpion, today at 19:13

    Oh my days! What an absolutely stunning season we are having.

    Congrats Sir Lewis. The FIA decisions over the weekend surely added some extra fire to the belly.

    PS

    I daresay Max 'got lucky' not getting penalized for that move.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Get in Lewis. Only the greatest of all time can win a race by beating Verstappen in a Red Bull from tenth on the grid

  • Comment posted by otak, today at 19:15

    Excellent result even though Verstappen was once again allowed to get away with pushing Lewis off the track

    • Reply posted by Uncomplex_Simon, today at 19:18

      Uncomplex_Simon replied:
      And botas turn 1

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 19:15

    Imagine how Christian Horner would cry if Lewis pushed Max off the track like that

    • Reply posted by maths, today at 19:18

      maths replied:
      Lewis would never do that though would he.

      Oh wait, Silverstone.

  • Comment posted by HABlet, today at 19:17

    A quite brilliant drive from Hamilton.
    It's worth considering the FIA's priorities. A 20 place grid demotion for Hamilton for a rear wing 0.2 mm out of spec, but no investigation at all for Verstappen deliberately driving Hamilton off the track. I know the stewards want to let the drivers race, but not even to look at such an obvious and egregious breach of the rules seems more than a little odd.

    • Reply posted by NoKidding, today at 19:28

      NoKidding replied:
      ….and just for clarity, the rear wing was 0.2m out of spec….on one side.

  • Comment posted by Perseus, today at 19:16

    Amazing performance by Hamilton despite the disgraceful behaviour of Verstappen - and the Stewards. Verstappen blatantly forced Hamilton off the track - why was he not penalised?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So after all the shenanigans that happened on Friday and Saturday where Lewis were getting all the decisions going against him he goes onto win the race from starting from tenth on the grid

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:14

    Well you can think what you like about Formula One these days but Lewis Hamilton is one heck of a driver

    • Reply posted by United Dreamer, today at 19:35

      United Dreamer replied:
      Goat. We're privileged to witness it.

  • Comment posted by Kenny McCann, today at 19:16

    Stewards doing best they can to hand title to Verstappen. That push off the track was at least a 5 sec penalty for any other driver except him. Stewards are a disgrace. No wonder MV was booed he should have been disqualified and points on his licence

    • Reply posted by bonasera, today at 19:22

      bonasera replied:
      Other drivers will start doing it, they need to stop stuff like that

  • Comment posted by Edna Bucket, today at 19:15

    Brilliant Hamilton once again proving he’s without equal. MV almost got his wicked way forcing LH off … one day he’s really going to hurt someone. Onto the next race …

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 19:26

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      hamilton has hurt more people than verstappen ever will. remember silverstone when hamilton lost control and sent him to hospital. pretty amateur ish

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:15

    Looks like Dick Dastardly and Muttley. I mean Max Verstappen and Christian Horner did not manage to sabotage Hamiltons title challenge today

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 19:26

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      not funny

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 19:14

    Man vs boy.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 19:26

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Please F1 you don't have to give us high blood pressure from raw excitement! What a race! If you're not convinced today that LW is the GOAT then you are a different beast of a hater!

  • Comment posted by One season wonder, today at 19:15

    Well done Mercedes, that’s 2 fingers up to the FIA and marde-bum Red Bull.

    • Reply posted by hayden, today at 19:27

      hayden replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 19:16

    Unless he is reined in Verstappen will kill someone - how he escaped a penalty today should give the stewards guilty consciences - clearly drove into Hamilton to force him off the track

    • Reply posted by pferdepferde, today at 19:32

      pferdepferde replied:
      The data shows that max was losing the rear on the dirty part of the track and had to correct. It took him off the track. Lewis on the outside had to avoid

  • Comment posted by stevo 1, today at 19:14

    Got to be up there with his best race of his career

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 19:28

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      not reall.y he passed much slower cars with drs until he got to perez and even then perez was an easy overtake with drs. nothing special. verstappens defence for so long was more impressive in my opnionn

  • Comment posted by Globetrotter, today at 19:16

    It's a beautiful thing - man and machine in motion - it's even better when Sir Lewis drives like a true 7 time champion. Awesome racing from Mercedes today. Congratulations 👏🏻🏆🏁 championship still on!!

