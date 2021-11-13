Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint: Valtteri Bottas wins as Lewis Hamilton fights back

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

bottas

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen in sprint qualifying and will start the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from pole position.

Verstappen's title rival Lewis Hamilton, who started at the back after a technical infringement was found on his car, recovered superbly to fifth.

Hamilton has a five-place grid penalty for the grand prix for using too many engine parts and will start 10th.

Verstappen's second place extended his points lead to 21 over Hamilton.

It was a starring performance from Hamilton, who scythed through the field in clinically aggressive style, demonstrating superlative pace in his Mercedes.

In the context of an exceptionally difficult weekend, Hamilton will consider it a job well done after what was arguably one of his best performances of the season.

sao Paulo
Bottas took the lead from Verstappen at the start

How did Bottas win?

Bottas' victory hinged on Mercedes' decision to run the sprint - one third of the distance of the main grand prix - on the 'soft' tyre, while Verstappen and Red Bull chose the medium.

The extra grip of the tyres allowed Bottas to catapult past Verstappen into the first corner and build a small lead over the opening laps.

Verstappen came back at him later in the race as Bottas' less-durable tyres began to fade, but after closing to within 0.4 seconds of the Finn fell back a little and had to settle for second.

Gambling on the soft tyres was also the making of the day for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who swept by two cars at the start to vault up from fifth on the grid to third at the first corner. The Spaniard drove well to hold the position throughout ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

The rules for the sprint event give points to the top three, and Bottas' win helped out Hamilton as much as he could by depriving Verstappen of the maximum three available and limiting him to two.

Verstappen
Verstappen was fined heavily for touching the rear wing of Hamilton's car

A great performance, but what was all the drama about?

Hamilton gained his final place, at the expense of McLaren's Lando Norris, at the start of the final lap after an exceptional drive in trying circumstances.

Heading into Friday's qualifying session, Hamilton already knew he would be on the back foot with his five-place grid penalty after Mercedes took a fifth engine.

Each driver is allowed only three for the season but Mercedes are struggling with reliability and needed another to give Hamilton the best chance for the remaining four races.

Hamilton then dominated qualifying, taking pole by more than 0.4secs, but Red Bull had spotted something odd with his rear wing and complained to race officials.

When the car was checked, officials found that the gap in Hamilton's wing when the DRS overtaking aid was open was larger than permitted.

The stewards delayed a final decision overnight to allow Mercedes to present more evidence but eventually decided a couple of hours before the sprint that he should be disqualified.

Verstappen was penalised himself for touching the rear wing of Hamilton's car, seemingly to assess the situation for himself, which landed him a £42,300 fine.

It meant a start from last place on the grid for Hamilton, but he set about his task with a vengeance.

He gained five places on the first lap and after that made superb progress through the midfield cars and then deep into the top 10, passing cars lap after lap.

A lot of the moves were simple DRS-assisted passes, but the one on Norris at the end was a lovely dive up the inside at the Senna S, the first corner.

With the pace he showed on Saturday, Hamilton looks to have a chance of possibly even a podium finish on Sunday.

But with Verstappen starting second, the seven-time champion is still likely to leave Brazil with his title hopes taking a substantial hit.

Comments

Join the conversation

77 comments

  • Comment posted by KingFreddy, today at 20:49

    €50,000 is nothing to these drivers, fined heavily my arse.

  • Comment posted by fezza27, today at 20:49

    Do drivers have start the race on the same tyres they used in the sprint or do they have a free choice?

  • Comment posted by Dont mind me, today at 20:49

    I have a feeling that Red Bull rumbled the Mercedes rear wing was illegal and asked Max to inspect it to bring it to everyone's attention.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 20:48

    It’s such a good format. I can think of some tracks where it wouldn’t work, but it’s massively enhanced every race weekend that it has been tried so far. Well done to the FIA for innovating when they knew that the anti-change brigade would be up in arms.

  • Comment posted by Golfgonemad, today at 20:48

    See the Lewis haters are out in force

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 20:48

    What a farce FIA is with the ridiculous decision to disqualify Hamilton and give their beloved max a slight slap on the wrist.

    And worst still, the media/ sections of the fans obsession for Hamilton to loose by all means & for Max to win the championship by hook or crook, for obvious reasons we all know.

    Yet Lewis showed today he is the GOAT and that in adversity he rises.

    It's not over yet.

  • Comment posted by RED247365, today at 20:47

    Good drive by LH but how fast is the Mercedes car that VB can hold of MV.
    Interesting race tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 20:47

    Well done Bottas who is now a free spirit leaving Mercedes so is having a real go for the win. Hamilton had a good go. Verstappen took no risks as he doesn't need to. Points equal prizes and the big picture is tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by CaptainBritain, today at 20:47

    Drive like that tomorrow Lewis and we are in for a Remembrance Day treat. Hopefully the issues have stoked his internal fire after so long without peers

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 20:47

    Criminal how long it took for the stewards to make the decision on Max and Lewis. The only reason it can be is they must be paid by the hour!

  • Comment posted by Bob Corkhill, today at 20:46

    Go MAX!

  • Comment posted by Parrot, today at 20:45

    Illegal wing on Hamilton, legal wing on Bottas, wonder if they checked them both. Doubt the whimps will give up easy positions tomorrow when real points are at stake.

  • Comment posted by George_1985, today at 20:45

    Tomorrow will be different.

    Other temperatures, red tire advantage will reduce, Verstappen not likely to have the same issue at the start.

    Hamilton starting on P10 is seen as an advantage but I think it might actually be harder to start in the midfield. After that, I don't see why he wouldn't be able to overtake like he did today.

    Should be a really interesting start!

  • Comment posted by thankgodforthat, today at 20:45

    I hate this new system of qualifying.

    With teams taking grid penalties for new engines (not going too far without an engine ) the old system was confusing enough.

    Now it isn't even motor racing. Pathetic.

  • Comment posted by Kenny McCann, today at 20:44

    Why dont stewards award Max the title now, they given him everything else

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 20:44

    If your disqualified from driving you don’t drive but not in motorsport

    F1 shoots itself in the foot Mercedes cheated should of banned both cars as an example

    Max will win world title and the fine is like change in his sofa

  • Comment posted by Floris Dboss, today at 20:44

    So do teams have to make a complaint before the FIA check if no foul play is going on? Has Mercedes or other teams been cheating in the past before getting investigated?

  • Comment posted by MrE, today at 20:43

    Sprint races at tracks with a potential spot for overtaking = excitement!

  • Comment posted by Diogenes, today at 20:43

    Very predictable decision regarding Hamilton's ban, his car is too fast and that was never going to fit FIA's agenda of presenting the title to Verstappen on a plate. The fine was the icing on the cake, might have well fined him a dollar.

    • Reply posted by c4t2yjak, today at 20:47

      c4t2yjak replied:
      Bit too fast cos its not within rules

  • Comment posted by JamesA, today at 20:42

    If I hear someone say rules are rules again i'm going to scream! It's clearly a lot more nuanced than that. Rules not applied equally is what drives F1 fans mad. I just want the championship decided on the track and not by stewards

    • Reply posted by Dont mind me, today at 20:44

      Dont mind me replied:
      We all do. But for that to happen the rules have to be adhered to.

