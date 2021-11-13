Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint: Valtteri Bottas wins as Lewis Hamilton fights back

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments114

bottas

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen in sprint qualifying and will start the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from pole position.

Verstappen's title rival Lewis Hamilton, who started at the back after a technical infringement was found on his car, recovered superbly to fifth.

Hamilton has a five-place grid penalty for the grand prix for using too many engine parts and will start 10th.

Verstappen's second place extended his points lead to 21 over Hamilton.

It was a starring performance from Hamilton, who scythed through the field in clinically aggressive style, demonstrating superlative pace in his Mercedes.

In the context of an exceptionally difficult weekend, Hamilton will consider it a job well done after what was arguably one of his best performances of the season.

sao Paulo
Bottas took the lead from Verstappen at the start

How did Bottas win?

Bottas' victory hinged on Mercedes' decision to run the sprint - one third of the distance of the main grand prix - on the 'soft' tyre, while Verstappen and Red Bull chose the medium.

The extra grip of the tyres allowed Bottas to catapult past Verstappen into the first corner and build a small lead over the opening laps.

Verstappen came back at him later in the race as Bottas' less-durable tyres began to fade, but after closing to within 0.4 seconds of the Finn fell back a little and had to settle for second.

Gambling on the soft tyres was also the making of the day for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who swept by two cars at the start to vault up from fifth on the grid to third at the first corner. The Spaniard drove well to hold the position throughout ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

The rules for the sprint event give points to the top three, and Bottas' win helped out Hamilton as much as he could by depriving Verstappen of the maximum three available and limiting him to two.

Verstappen
Verstappen was fined heavily for touching the rear wing of Hamilton's car

A great performance, but what was all the drama about?

Hamilton gained his final place, at the expense of McLaren's Lando Norris, at the start of the final lap after an exceptional drive in trying circumstances.

Heading into Friday's qualifying session, Hamilton already knew he would be on the back foot with his five-place grid penalty after Mercedes took a fifth engine.

Each driver is allowed only three for the season but Mercedes are struggling with reliability and needed another to give Hamilton the best chance for the remaining four races.

Hamilton then dominated qualifying, taking pole by more than 0.4secs, but Red Bull had spotted something odd with his rear wing and complained to race officials.

When the car was checked, officials found that the gap in Hamilton's wing when the DRS overtaking aid was open was larger than permitted.

The stewards delayed a final decision overnight to allow Mercedes to present more evidence but eventually decided a couple of hours before the sprint that he should be disqualified.

Verstappen was penalised himself for touching the rear wing of Hamilton's car, seemingly to assess the situation for himself, which landed him a £42,300 fine.

It meant a start from last place on the grid for Hamilton, but he set about his task with a vengeance.

He gained five places on the first lap and after that made superb progress through the midfield cars and then deep into the top 10, passing cars lap after lap.

A lot of the moves were simple DRS-assisted passes, but the one on Norris at the end was a lovely dive up the inside at the Senna S, the first corner.

With the pace he showed on Saturday, Hamilton looks to have a chance of possibly even a podium finish on Sunday.

But with Verstappen starting second, the seven-time champion is still likely to leave Brazil with his title hopes taking a substantial hit.

Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 20:36

    That was pretty special from Lewis!

    • Reply posted by Paul S, today at 20:46

      Paul S replied:
      It appears the FIA have done and are doing their best to stop Mercedes, rules changed that seemed to effect Mercedes more than any other teams, Lewis starting at the back of the grid ,50K fine for Max, not that much for a multi millionaire

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 20:37

    Max just need to be cautious tomorrow as he doesn’t need to take a needless lunge at bottas but needs to keep eyes in the mirrors for Hamilton. Gonna be one hell of a Brazilian GP. Really can’t say who will win…

    • Reply posted by Dont mind me, today at 20:50

      Dont mind me replied:
      Max second Hamilton 4th wouldn't surprise me. Clock is ticking for Hamilton though.

  • Comment posted by Diogenes, today at 20:43

    Very predictable decision regarding Hamilton's ban, his car is too fast and that was never going to fit FIA's agenda of presenting the title to Verstappen on a plate. The fine was the icing on the cake, might have well fined him a dollar.

    • Reply posted by c4t2yjak, today at 20:47

      c4t2yjak replied:
      Bit too fast cos its not within rules

  • Comment posted by JamesA, today at 20:42

    If I hear someone say rules are rules again i'm going to scream! It's clearly a lot more nuanced than that. Rules not applied equally is what drives F1 fans mad. I just want the championship decided on the track and not by stewards

    • Reply posted by Dont mind me, today at 20:44

      Dont mind me replied:
      We all do. But for that to happen the rules have to be adhered to.

  • Comment posted by Kenny McCann, today at 20:44

    Why dont stewards award Max the title now, they given him everything else

    • Reply posted by Dont mind me, today at 20:53

      Dont mind me replied:
      That's an embarrassing comment.

  • Comment posted by Dont mind me, today at 20:39

    Why are the commentators so surprised the Hamilton in the fastest car passed the slowest cars so easily?

    Well done Bottas.

    • Reply posted by Dont mind me, today at 20:41

      Dont mind me replied:
      Four cars in the first half mile!

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 20:34

    Bottas was very quick today. Great to see. Hamilton as well absolutely rapid

  • Comment posted by Cal, today at 20:42

    Hamilton showed how reverse grid sprint races could be very exciting.

    • Reply posted by catseye27, today at 20:54

      catseye27 replied:
      Would hamilton have been so fast without the new engine?

  • Comment posted by george saridakis, today at 20:41

    Hope it rains!

  • Comment posted by thankgodforthat, today at 20:45

    I hate this new system of qualifying.

    With teams taking grid penalties for new engines (not going too far without an engine ) the old system was confusing enough.

    Now it isn't even motor racing. Pathetic.

  • Comment posted by Globetrotter, today at 20:39

    Great drive VB. Just showed the sheer class that is LH. He's not 7 time world champ for nothing. Toto's radio message said it all with what's been thought within that team. Shame on the FIA for poor decisions yet again!!

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 20:44

      BBC123 replied:
      The maximum permitted gap between DRS rails is 85mm. Hamilton's car was in excess of this, therefore (and probably at no fault of his own, I stress) his car breaks the rules. Therefore it must be disqualified.

      How hard is this to understand?

  • Comment posted by BILR, today at 20:39

    What a drive from Lewis. Kept things alive when it was looking grim. If Sainz can get up the inside of Max at the start and Lewis jumps a few as well this could still be very tasty.

  • Comment posted by Golfgonemad, today at 20:48

    See the Lewis haters are out in force

  • Comment posted by MrE, today at 20:43

    Sprint races at tracks with a potential spot for overtaking = excitement!

  • Comment posted by Shahzad, today at 20:38

    Mercedes of Hamilton was like a lion in the hoard of sheeps. He cut through everyone on the way. Scary.

    • Reply posted by JamboStu, today at 20:40

      JamboStu replied:
      Easy when you have a new engine and by far the fastest car!

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 20:37

    Credit to Bottas and Hamilton for limiting the damage today, good drives from both. Hilarious though that sprint races are suddenly 'cool' despite the potential being blatantly obvious from the start.

    And well done to the stewards as well for their calm, considered and clearly correct manner of dealing with the DRS issues. Rules are rules, whether you like it or not.

    • Reply posted by BenRinnes, today at 20:39

      BenRinnes replied:
      So how come Ferrari got away with fuel/engine cheating without punishment 2 years ago. All that was kept hushed up eh?

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 20:50

    My God, that was a stunning drive from Hamilton. That sprint (the only good one this year) should have been watched only from his car's view, thoroughly entertaining, and it only means that tomorrow's race will be exciting if Lewis is as aggressive as he was today.

  • Comment posted by KingFreddy, today at 20:49

    €50,000 is nothing to these drivers, fined heavily my arse.

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 20:48

    What a farce FIA is with the ridiculous decision to disqualify Hamilton and give their beloved max a slight slap on the wrist.

    And worst still, the media/ sections of the fans obsession for Hamilton to loose by all means & for Max to win the championship by hook or crook, for obvious reasons we all know.

    Yet Lewis showed today he is the GOAT and that in adversity he rises.

    It's not over yet.

    • Reply posted by Dave Lister, today at 20:52

      Dave Lister replied:
      Quite simply, run an illegal car and get disqualified. You need to move on from it being personal to a specific team/ driver, because it isn't. To suggest so is daft.

  • Comment posted by CaptainBritain, today at 20:47

    Drive like that tomorrow Lewis and we are in for a Remembrance Day treat. Hopefully the issues have stoked his internal fire after so long without peers

