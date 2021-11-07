Max Verstappen extends title lead over Lewis Hamilton with Mexico City win

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Mexico City GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a dominant victory in the Mexico City Grand Prix to strengthen his chances of a first world championship.

Verstappen's title rival Lewis Hamilton was second, the Mercedes driver holding off a charge from Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez in the closing laps.

Perez was on Hamilton's tail on the last lap but was not able to pass.

Verstappen's ninth win in 2021 gives him a 19-point lead with four races and a total of 107 points remaining.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas deprived the Dutchman of the point for fastest lap on the final tour.

One of the most imposing victories of the year therefore puts Verstappen in a commanding position in the championship.

And a one-three finish moved Red Bull to just one point behind Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

How did Verstappen turn the tables?

After Mercedes surprisingly locked out the front row on Saturday, Verstappen immediately put himself in a position to win by taking the lead at the first corner.

Benefiting from the tow behind the two Mercedes, and then slotting into a gap left by Bottas on the outside on the run from the grid, Verstappen braked later than both Mercedes drivers and swept around their outside into a lead he never looked like losing.

"It was all about braking late," Verstappen said. "I kept it on the track and that basically made my race."

In the aftermath of the move, Bottas was tipped into a spin by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, relegating him to the back and taking him out of the picture. To add insult to injury, Bottas rejoined from a pit stop for tyres on lap one behind Ricciardo and could not pass him for the next 30 laps or so.

Mexico City Crowd
Over 135,000 Mexican fans turned out to support Perez

Mercedes stopped him late in the race to set fastest lap, to limit Verstappen's haul by one point.

Verstappen pulled away from Hamilton so commandingly that the suspicion was he would have won even if he had not taken the lead at the start.

As it was, he had an untroubled drive, pulling nearly 10 seconds clear of Hamilton by the time the world champion made his pit stop on lap 29.

Mercedes stopped Hamilton on that lap because he was beginning to come under threat from Perez and they wanted to 'bank' track position.

Red Bull then left Perez out for a further 11 laps to give him fresher tyres with which to come back at Hamilton in the second stint.

Perez was within a second of Hamilton with 11 laps to go.

There were a few nervous moments as Hamilton came up to lap McLaren's Lando Norris but was not close enough to pass until the younger Briton eventually got some blue flags. But once clear of Norris Hamilton always looked to have Perez under control.

Hamilton said: "Their car was so superior this weekend that there wasn't really anything we could do about it. I am just happy to have second."

Mexico
The first lap had all the action: Tsunoda climbing all over Schumacher to end both their races

Who else had a good race?

It was a largely uneventful race behind the leaders.

Pierre Gasly had a strong but lonely race in the Alpha Tauri, starting fifth and running fourth throughout.

He had the measure of the Ferraris behind. For a long time, the lead red car was Charles Leclerc, but his team-mate Carlos Sainz made a later pit stop even than Perez and Leclerc let him by in the later laps to give him a shot at chasing down Gasly.

When the Spaniard was unable to catch him, the Ferraris swapped back with a handful of laps to go, promoting Leclerc back to fifth ahead of Sainz.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel took seventh, ahead of Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, Alpine's Fernando Alonso and Norris.

Driver of the day

Max Verstappen
Slim pickings in such an uneventful race, but Verstappen was masterful in the best car by far, as he has been for much of the year, and is looking increasingly like he will be tough to stop in the championship

What happens next?

The Americas theme continues next weekend, as F1 hops down to Sao Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix at historic Interlagos. Verstappen won there the last time the race was held in 2019 and enters the weekend as favourite again. Hamilton has his work cut out.

Stroll
Stroll crashed in qualifying
Mexican GP
Bottas received a replica of five-time champion Juan Manuel Fangio's helmet and goggles after taking pole
Sergio Perez fan
But the roar of Perez's fans in the stadium section gives the race its identity

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 21:17

    Clean race by 2 great racers. Though LH did not have the pace. The Championship is Verstappen’s to lose.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:22

      Celts replied:
      Mercedes still leading the constructors championship. Despite Bottas's continuing horrific luck.

      Clearly they still have the best car. Max is just a better driver than Lewis. See how he smoked him off the start line yet again?

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 21:14

    Well done Max

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 21:24

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      well done sir lewis

  • Comment posted by JK378, today at 21:20

    Bottas made it too easy for Max at the start.
    These small margins are proving costly for Merc.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:25

      Celts replied:
      Yes, Bottas is such an awful driver isn't he?

      Yet he STILL leads Perez in the constructors championship (despite his awful luck all season).

      So what does that tell you? Oh yeah, Mercedes must be the quicker car!!

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 21:27

    Funny all the Hamilton fans crying over bottas not getting elbows out in turn one.

    Actually what happened in turn one
    Max broke later and bottas had no choice but to leave cars width plus Max was on racing line so he zoomed to the lead.

    Problem for Hamilton was he started second and was a sitting duck going into turn one..

    • Reply posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 21:35

      RoadkillGoat replied:
      Nothing to do with turn one. Max should have been no where near there, bottas left the door wide open doen the straight and max drove clean through

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 21:20

    Be good to have a new champion

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 21:27

      Nic77 replied:
      Be good to have a champion who wins it despite his car losing the constructors.

      Instead of just having a 'champion' who wins it by virtue of his car being 2 seconds a lap quicker than everyone else seven years in a row....

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 21:24

    As much as I would like Hamilton to win the 8th this year you can't say that he's deserved it. He would have to win all the remaining races which isn't going to happen. Fair play to Verstappen, he's done what he's needed to do with class.

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 21:35

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      he is an arrogant disrespectful driver, with little or no respect for anyone other than himself...

  • Comment posted by BenC, today at 21:27

    Great race, Congrats Verstappen, and Perez.

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 21:41

      Nic77 replied:
      Valterri Bottas (the guy all the Lewis fan boys are blaming for Lewis losing this race) now has as many pole positions this season as Lewis!!

      Funny that!

      Meanwhile, Verstappen hasn't been outqualified by his teammate once this season!

      That's a true GOAT for you!

  • Comment posted by George_1985, today at 21:29

    In the years that the Mercedes was absolutely dominant they figured "we just need someone to cruise into second place". Now that they have serious competition they come to regret that choice.

    • Reply posted by IssP227, today at 21:45

      IssP227 replied:
      Hamilton said in the summer he'd prefer Mercedes to keep Bottas than get Russell.

      He's brought this on himself, not allowimg Mercedes to sign a competitive 2nd driver, just so he could collect meaningless championships when Mercedes were dominant....

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 21:27

    Hamilton got out qualified by Bottas. The same Bottas who failed to make any real progress through the pack despite having a far superior car. I expect Hamilton to be entirely blame the car for his lack of pace but Benson should show some journalistic integrity and not do the same.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:37

      Celts replied:
      Pole positions this season:

      Lewis "the so-called greatest driver ever" Hamilton - 4

      Valterri "the so-called terrible driver" Bottas - 4

      Max hasn't been out-qualifed or out-raced by his teammate all season!

      That's a true "GOAT" for you......

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 21:40

    Wonderful news for all F1 fans

    • Reply posted by gintonic, today at 21:43

      gintonic replied:
      Why is it wonderful news?

  • Comment posted by Kitty, today at 21:20

    While Max did really well, you have to give credit to Perez for that performance. He gave Hamilton a really really good fight to the end of the race. Hamilton did pretty well too staying ahead of Perez.

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 21:23

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      perez would be nowhere without that rocketship. sir lewis still the best today

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 21:17

    Not the most entertaining race of the year, apart from the beginning. Spare a thought for Bottas, that term "when it rains, it pours" comes to mind, then he gets lapped by the race leader.

    I think at this point, it seems like a hard task for Lewis to retain his world title. Max and Red Bull finding the pace at the right time.

    A good weekend for Mexican sport with Canelo and Checo.

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 21:31

      Nic77 replied:
      Nice to see Hamilton still unable to go more than 2 seconds without trying to remind everyone how Red Bull are "so much better than Mercedes all season".

      Pathetic little man, can't admit when he was beaten by the better driver!

  • Comment posted by RichardT, today at 21:30

    Only a DNF will stop Max now from winning the championship. However F1 need to do something to make the races more competitive. Not good when sixth place car is lapped. Makes the races too predictable.

    • Reply posted by PranR17, today at 21:55

      PranR17 replied:
      He already had a tyre failure in Baku, a DNF after being wiped out by Hamilton in Silverstone, and a 9th place after being wiped out by Bottas in Hungary!

      If Max has any more bad luck, Hamilton will be the most undeserving drivers champion of all time!!

  • Comment posted by Stephen Taylor, today at 21:20

    Easy win for Max . He has to be my slight favourite for the title now . Solid 2nd place for Lewis . Great to have Checo on the podium at his home race . Shout out to Pierre and Kimi for mega drives . Mclaren seem to be fading in the battle for 3rd in WCC. Certainly Ferrari seem much stronger recently . Really disappointing to see Mclaren slip back recently pace wise.

    • Reply posted by IssP227, today at 21:48

      IssP227 replied:
      Solid 2nd place but another pathetic interview!

      He literally can't go 2 seconds infront of a camera, without trying to remind everyone how Red bull is (supposedly) so much quicker!!

      Pathetic man, can never give sincere credit to the better driver!

      Disrespectful comments about Perez as well! "You know they're quick if Checo is close to me"

  • Comment posted by rufc_dean, today at 21:18

    Great drive from Max, one hand on the title now. RB were way ahead today. No idea why Bottas was so submissive at the start though! They could have at least made it harder for them. Onto Brazil, let’s hope for a wet classic!!

    • Reply posted by Son of David, today at 21:24

      Son of David replied:
      Check his bank account… maybe some RB dollars can explain the capitulation

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 21:45

    As much as I want Lewis to win it I won't be able to say max hasn't deserved it if he wins. That late break into turn 1 to take both mercs just one of many examples

    • Reply posted by Think before you speak, today at 21:48

      Think before you speak replied:
      Stop being so sensible, you'll only get down voted by the numpties who can't see it was a class move by Max

  • Comment posted by Mynydd, today at 21:47

    For years we have had it from the LH fanboys - It's not the car that wins the races its down to LH being the greatest driver ever Now that MV is showing LH the way home the same LH fanboys are now saying it's all about the car not about the driver What a U-turn in the middle of the track

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 21:32

    Simply beautiful. A marvellous display of controlled driving and a masterclass of strategy and track craft by Verstappen. Bottas made it easier at the start but the result was inevitable based on the performance of the Red Bull. Verstappen now most certainly in control and he is showing maturity as Hamilton now knows that his rival is in control. A great day for Verstappen.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 21:47

    Does anybody out there understand that the cars all have to comply to the same rules? Some designers do a better job than others. Some adopt a different philosophy. About time the rubbish about cheating cars is stamped out. If Toto thought the Red Bull was illegal he'd have put his money down and protested.

  • Comment posted by Bic bluffest wicket, today at 21:46

    Not as many whinging, excuse-ridden comments from the LH fanboys this evening. But then again give the race was relatively late, it's probably past their bedtime.

