Lewis Hamilton won the last Chinese Grand Prix

The Chinese Grand Prix has extended its contract with Formula 1 until 2025.

The race in Shanghai, which has not been held since 2019, will not take place again next year as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

But China's contract was running out at the end of this season so a new deal was required.

China could yet appear on the schedule in 2022, but only as a substitute if one of the events on a record 23-race schedule is unable to take place.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "While we are all disappointed we could not include China on the 2022 calendar due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow."