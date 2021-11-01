Formula 1: Sprint format could become standard approach to grand prix weekend

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen wins sprint qualifying at the British Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won sprint qualifying at the British Grand Prix in July

Formula 1's new 'sprint' format could eventually become the standard approach to a grand prix weekend, says managing director Ross Brawn.

Brawn said F1 "wants to take progressive rather than radical steps" with the format.

But he said there was "no reason" why having a one-third distance race in addition to qualifying and the grand prix could not be used at all events in future.

"It's open. It could evolve that way, but if it does, it will be because it's the best thing to do," Brawn said.

F1 has in principle agreed with teams and governing body the FIA to increase the number of 'sprint' events to six next year, and they are assessing how to modify the format to reflect the lessons of this year, as previously reported by BBC Sport.

"We are taking it carefully step by step and off the back of six you can decide whether you want to increase the number," Brawn said.

"I don't think we should be afraid of doing that because, if we did that, it would be a measure of the success of the sprint. And if that is the format for the future then we have gone about it the right way.

"Equally, we may conclude that having it as a showcase event adds interest to the season."

He added no firm decision would be made "until we get there and we can measure the responses".

What is a 'sprint' event?

The 'sprint' format has been introduced at three grands prix this season in an attempt to add extra entertainment value to the weekend.

It moves qualifying to Friday to set the grid for the 'sprint' on Saturday. The result of this race - one-third the distance of a grand prix - sets the grid for the main event.

Brawn said F1 bosses and teams were evaluating the success of the new format, which has featured at the British and Italian races, with one more to come in Brazil this month.

And he emphasised: "The trick is to make sure we never cannibalise the main event. We want to enhance that, so we are mindful of not detracting from the Sunday event whatever we do."

What could change next year?

Brawn said that the decision to award pole position to the winner of the sprint race rather than the fastest driver over one lap was a mistake and that this had "clearly not been popular" with fans and drivers.

Among other matters likely to change are increasing the number of points available to enhance the drivers' desire to attack and race.

Brawn said he wants to increase the points on offer from the current three-two-one for the top three to an equivalent of about one-third of the points awarded for the main grand prix, and to a larger number of drivers.

Another option is to separate out the 'sprint' completely and make it a stand-alone event, by making qualifying set the grid for the grand prix as normal and decide the sprint-race grid another way.

Brawn said that while he was keen to introduce grids in reverse championship order for this, he felt that would "perhaps be a step too far" next year.

And he said one main reason for being cautious into 2022 is that F1 is introducing a major change of technical rules aimed at improving the racing, by making the cars more capable of following closely and overtaking.

"The overall weekend has improved so much we will go with it, but we are discussing with the teams how to make a bit more Saturday more challenging and engaging," he said. "I am optimistic the new cars will help because of their ability to race each other.

"We are going to be relatively conservative in the step we've made. We don't want to spoil it by overstepping and people feeling it's gone too far."

He said the races at which the six sprint events would be held next year had not been decided - although at least one of them is again expected to be the British Grand Prix - and he said another option being considered for the future was to make a 'sprint' champion, awarded only on the points scored in the shorter-format races.

Feedback from drivers and fans

Brawn said the biggest positive of the new format was that Fridays had been made much more relevant - on a standard weekend, there is no competitive action on a Friday, only two hours of free practice for the teams to set up their cars.

"To be frank, we've had a bigger impact on the Friday than we anticipated," Brawn said. "That's why we're doing this experiment.

"Talking to the drivers about the sprint, they've said Friday is great now because they get in and get an hour of practice and they have to go for it. Friday had pretty uniform support from most of the drivers. The only ones who were a little apprehensive were the rookies who didn't get as much running as they might have enjoyed."

Brawn admitted the "avid fans have not been convinced yet - they are indifferent - but the majority of our 'normal' fans were positive about the concept".

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by The Right Opinion, today at 17:28

    No…..Just, NO! Quali is the only part of F1 that isn’t broken!

    Stop messing about with the format to manipulate results. This isn’t indy car.

  • Comment posted by Carlos, today at 17:27

    Please no because its been rubbish so far, its added absolutely nothing so far with races seemingly over after a couple of laps

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 17:26

    Contrived and missing the point!

    What we really want is cars racing at the absolute limit for the whole race, rather than managing the tyres, the turbo, the fuel etc. On the limit gives more unpredictability, more break downs and more excitement, so bin the tyre changes and reintroduce refuelling so the cars are fast and light and reduce the wing so that the driver skills shine more

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 17:25

    Braun has sold out!

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 17:27

      thenestofvipers replied:
      ..but they do make great shavers though!

  • Comment posted by Batters56, today at 17:23

    GREAT! I was never interested in who was fastest over a single lap anyway. Pole position stats should go to a driver be who can drive fast AND overtake!

  • Comment posted by Robust Response, today at 17:18

    in every forum, including F1's own forum the fans have said this is a rubbish idea, as we did for losing free to air coverage (UK and others - selling out to sky), as we did for big front wings, as we did for grid penalties for drivers after engine issues, as we did for changing the points ... bit of a theme here has resulted in smaller audiences, less racing and penalties ruining the races.

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 17:16

    Purely a gimmick to attract those with attention spans than Lewis (named after the detective) my goldfish. The qualifying nonsense is bad enough. Why should you out in Q1 when with a few adjustments/repairs you might be fighting for a top ten space. F1 is now run by idiots!

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 17:14

    Here's an idea, how about letting the drivers 'race' rather than 'manage' cars, tyres and fuel loads?

    • Reply posted by Disenchanted, today at 17:24

      Disenchanted replied:
      I think you have it right, someone has said its not a sport anymore.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 17:14

    But the sprint races have all been dull with hardly any racing, its proved to be a poor idea.

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 17:13

    Wacky Races

    • Reply posted by Old Dog, today at 17:27

      Old Dog replied:
      More like crap*y races right now!

  • Comment posted by Tom Brain, today at 17:10

    F1 dumbing down.
    Reverse grids next ?

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 17:13

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Reverse grids will make little or no difference to the race outcome. How many time this year have we seen the top 4 drivers start near the back due to penalties and still finish in the top 3...or even win.

  • Comment posted by East Coast Warrior, today at 17:09

    Do whatever you want on Saturday. Just keep the sprint series separate to the World Drivers Championship.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:06

    Seems like they're chasing the short attention span fans. I assume nobody remembers the last race when conditions were different to the previous US race. Restricting practice to 1 session is stupid. Better to retain 3 sessions and have the best times from each driver in each session to set the grid. Enough is changing next year without this.

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 17:03

    Unnecessary.

  • Comment posted by ChrisKOTW, today at 17:02

    Brawn admitted the "avid fans have not been convinced yet - they are indifferent - but the majority of our 'normal' fans were positive about the concept".

    What a horrifying quote which truly shows what the people in charge of the sport think of the opinions of those that pay their wages.

  • Comment posted by AB, today at 17:01

    How about more races but shorter? What about financial constraints? Make the drivers go round on cycles? Or better still let's just rip off the fans? Come on F1 you are spoiling the sport not improving it, leave it until at least we see how the new rules work out?

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:57

    'Brawn admitted the "avid fans have not been convinced yet - they are indifferent - but the majority of our 'normal' fans were positive about the concept".

    ......so Ross, you would rather have 'here to day, gone tomorrow' fickle 'normal' fans than avid ones who are in it for the long haul who still give you tv rating despite the majority of races being toilet? Is that your agenda?

    • Reply posted by teejay74, today at 17:04

      teejay74 replied:
      Obviously...he would surely be remiss not to go after the casual fan...in the hope of making them avid fans in the future, whilst not losing the core, what a strange comment

  • Comment posted by Lowki, today at 16:56

    Make it every race. It is great fun. More racing is good.

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 16:55

    Stupid idea -clear from the sprint races that the leading cars are more concerned with not damaging their car and finishing rather than actually racing. Better idea to pep up the weekend and waste less fuel etc would be to dispense with Fridays altogether - just 1 free practice and qualifying on the Saturday but money talks and the loss of Friday revenue will make this sensible idea a non-starter

    • Reply posted by RC, today at 17:01

      RC replied:
      Completely agree.

  • Comment posted by gozzagogo, today at 16:55

    A separate competition for sprint races is unworkable as the top teams will save their cars for the main race…… I like the idea of sprint races, with more points available than this year; but teams would need increased engines for the year and a higher cost cap, for it to be effective.

