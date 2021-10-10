Turkish Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas wins as Max Verstappen retakes title lead

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

turkish gp

Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix as second place for Max Verstappen returned the Red Bull driver to the championship lead.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth, disagreeing with his team over the radio over their decision to make a late pit stop for tyres that dropped him down from third.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points with six races remaining this season.

In a tense race on a slippery track, Red Bull's Sergio Perez took third ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The tyres that just would not wear out

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton made a late pit stop for a tyre change when running in third, eventually finishing fifth

Bottas drove an impressively dominant race for Mercedes to take his first win of the season, comfortably able to stay ahead of Verstappen, who was not able to take advantage of the wet track to challenge the Finn.

Hamilton, who started 11th after a penalty for using too many engine parts, was up to third with 10 laps to go after a strong drive and some impressive overtaking moves, and wanted to hang on to the end on the same set of intermediate tyres on which he started the race.

Hamilton fought against a series of calls from Mercedes to call him into the pits, as the team feared his tyres dropping off badly in the closing laps and leaving him vulnerable to Perez, Leclerc and Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly behind.

Eventually, Mercedes ordered Hamilton in with eight laps to go, but he ran into problems with his new tyres and expressed his anger over the radio as he fought to hold off Gasly, having lost places to Perez and Leclerc.

"We shouldn't have come in, man," Hamilton said. "I have massive graining. I told you."

Had he been able to hold in third place, Hamilton would have trailed Verstappen by only one point.

Turkish GP
The race was surprisingly uneventful given the wet conditions, with few spins

Ferrari faced a similar quandary with Leclerc.

He moved into the lead after Verstappen and then Bottas stopped for fresh treaded intermediate tyres with just over 20 laps to go and initially was trying to hold on in front to the end.

But the Ferrari's tyres faded and Bottas closed in and passed him for the lead with 11 laps to go.

Leclerc stopped immediately afterwards while Hamilton tried to hold on, feeling he would be able to stay ahead of Leclerc and Perez for the final podium place, but was overruled by his team. Mercedes were convinced by this stage that his tyres would not make it to the end.

Behind Hamilton, Gasly took sixth, from McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, impressive in moving up from the back of the grid after taking a penalty for a new engine.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Alpine's Esteban Ocon, the only driver to stay out without a pit stop, completed the top 10.

Driver of the day

Valtteri Bottas
Really hard one to call, this, with a series of strong drives from Perez, Leclerc, Hamilton and Sainz. But let's give it to Bottas, who was imperious at the front and did exactly the job Mercedes asked of him

What's happens next?

The US Grand Prix in two weeks' time at Austin, Texas. One of Hamilton's favourite tracks, at which he has had a series of strong drives. He will fancy his chances of reclaiming the championship lead at the Circuit of the Americas.

Comments

Join the conversation

173 comments

  • Comment posted by SenseAndSensibility, today at 15:25

    Lewis overruled the team again during the race, and again it was the wrong call from the cockpit. In Sochi they insisted he stop, and made him box, which won him the race, today they gave him the benefit of the doubt and he lost the podium. Even Pirelli say it was extremely unlikely Lewis would have made it to end. He’s not able to make these calls any more.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 15:30

      Phil replied:
      He’s not clever enough to make these calls so long may he continue to do it. Then he’ll blame the team anyway.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 15:21

    Hammy should have listened when they told him to pit 1st time round. Did he learn nothing in Russia? D'oh.

  • Comment posted by Naughtius Maximus, today at 15:14

    Lewis, bad call overuling the team.

    I wonder if Max will ask him if he is feeling the pressure? 😏

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 15:17

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      was clear to see hamitlon would have got 2nd if he didnt pit. u can always count on verstappen spinning or crashing potentially

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:27

    Good weekend for RB for getting P2 & P3. Now MV needs to build on this substantial lead next race & get a lead of around 15 points

    50-50 for Merc as last race they got their strategy right but this race was a bit iffy, although they did the right thing by bringing LH in pits as he would have ran out of tyres as the end. He himself has to blame though for coming in late as he over ruled earlier

    • Reply posted by oobiedoobie, today at 15:54

      oobiedoobie replied:
      For everyone saying he should have pitted - look at Ocon. He made it to the end on the same tyres. I'd like a closer look at Hamilton's tyres myself to see who was right.

  • Comment posted by Ron Manager, today at 15:21

    Lewis was naturally upset by being called in for a tyre change given what is actually cost him, but " we win as a team and lose as a team" is a direct quote of him....

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 15:25

    If Max had done to Perez what Hamilton did all the merc fan boiiiiiiiis would be screaming Max this Max that. But because it’s teachers pet Hamilton it was ‘just racing’ >.<

    • Reply posted by Brontosaurus, today at 15:30

      Brontosaurus replied:
      I am surprised Perez did not get a penalty, he went down the pit lane which isn't part of the circuit.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 15:25

    I really wished Vettels decision to go on to slicks had worked out...would have pushed other teams to decide on strategies and mixed it up a bit

    • Reply posted by Kitty, today at 15:37

      Kitty replied:
      Have to give him credit for that kind of bravery... to stick his neck out and see if the conditions were good for it. Glad he managed to make it back to the pits in one piece though to change the tyres back to inters.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 15:20

    I think Gasleys penalty was harsh, but given the way the FIA throw penalties around now like sweeties at a kids party nothing surprises me

  • Comment posted by jean caron, today at 15:36

    Overall a great day for Red Bull and Verstappen as well as Perez. Both drivers performed as expected at a track where their cars were certainly not the fastest.

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 15:35

    BBC ....three Brits in race ..one finishing only 2 place and six seconds behind Lewis, but hardly credits a mentoon, this was not a race commentary, but a diary of Lewis's race - which was nothing short of being both shocking and embarrassing to the end ..so biased it beggars belief...yes support Brits by all means ....but please, support all of them !!!!!

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 15:37

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      the difference is that one of those brits is the best f1 driver of all time and the other two are complete bottlers.

  • Comment posted by ROY, today at 15:37

    Great to see Hamilton lose and blame his team. Presumably it’s their fault when he wins also.

    • Reply posted by chancer, today at 15:42

      chancer replied:
      Not so sure that the usually smug Merc strategist got that one right today, to be fair, Lewis also needs to take part of the blame for arguing when the team initially tried to pit him. How good was Carlos Sainz though, what a drive!

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 15:32

    Box Box
    No, tyres are fine
    Box box
    No I'm Ok
    Box Box
    Okay.
    Why did you box me?
    Because you were loosing too much time to Gasly.

    = Goat

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 15:37

      kevirl replied:
      Brilliant!!!

  • Comment posted by Moonchild, today at 15:15

    Well done Bottas. Amazing what you can do with such a straight line speed advantage whilst carrying substantial downforce...

    • Reply posted by tom, today at 15:53

      tom replied:
      Just place the air sensors in a clever position. FIA is not investigating. Weird.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 15:14

    Quite a boring race for a wet race....needed more rain with 15 laps to go really.

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 15:30

      mluk replied:
      Or a dry line and few people to gamble

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 15:22

    Where is Lewis? I didn't see him on the podium, the posts yesterday said he would cut through the field and be at least 2nd with 15 laps to go? The lack of knowledge by F1 fans on here is absolutely astonishing.

    • Reply posted by breezytrousers, today at 15:30

      breezytrousers replied:
      It's also astonishing all Lewis had to do was drive and listen to Bono. We watched Nando make that rookie error last race. Lewis should know better.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 15:20

    Where are all the gang boys who posted yesterday saying LH would cut through the field from P11? Seriously, it's all about the car , open your eyes!!

    • Reply posted by Rugby74, today at 15:27

      Rugby74 replied:
      Wow...it must be very salty under your sad little bridge!!

  • Comment posted by John in the UK, today at 15:15

    Max summed it up beautifully, the biggest challenge was staying awake

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 15:12

    Why didn’t Hamilton get a penalty for forcing Perez off the track?

    • Reply posted by Naughtius Maximus, today at 15:15

      Naughtius Maximus replied:
      We know why.

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 15:28

    Hamilton pulled off some great moves in the first 15 laps and Sainz was entertaining too. The rest bit of procession until Hamilton and Perez went o to toe for a minute. All goes to show how good formula 1 could be if the cars could only follow each other.

    Hamilton should have pitted earlier but I would like to have seen him try to finish the race on one set of tyres, entertainment value.

    • Reply posted by Kitty, today at 15:36

      Kitty replied:
      Ocon was losing 5 seconds a lap during the last 5-6 laps as he hadn't changed his tyres. I think this is why the team forced hamilton to change his... if he hadn't he might have been even further behind... .

  • Comment posted by George_1985, today at 15:18

    Kudos to Bottas, I truly didn't think he had it in him. Although helped by the superior Mercedes, still a very mature drive. Never had Max on his tail.

    I have to applaud Hamilton for wanting to stay out but I think his team made the right call. It's easy to conclude afterwards that he could have stayed out but he was gliding all over the place on his old intermediates.

