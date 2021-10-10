Turkish Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas wins as Max Verstappen retakes title lead

turkish gp

Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix as second place for Max Verstappen returned the Red Bull driver to the championship lead.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth, disagreeing with his team over the radio over their decision to make a late pit stop for tyres that dropped him down from third.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points with six races remaining this season.

In a tense race on a slippery track, Red Bull's Sergio Perez took third ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The tyres that just would not wear out

Bottas drove an impressively dominant race for Mercedes to take his first win of the season, comfortably able to stay ahead of Verstappen, who was not able to take advantage of the wet track to challenge the Finn.

Hamilton, who started 11th after a penalty for using too many engine parts, was up to third with 10 laps to go after a strong drive and some impressive overtaking moves, and wanted to hang on to the end on the same set of intermediate tyres on which he started the race.

Hamilton fought against a series of calls from Mercedes to call him into the pits, as the team feared his tyres dropping off badly in the closing laps and leaving him vulnerable to Perez, Leclerc and Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly behind.

Eventually, Mercedes ordered Hamilton in with eight laps to go, but he ran into problems with his new tyres and expressed his anger over the radio as he fought to hold off Gasly, having lost places to Perez and Leclerc.

"We shouldn't have come in, man," Hamilton said. "I have massive graining. I told you."

Had he been able to hold in third place, Hamilton would have trailed Verstappen by only one point.

Turkish GP
The race was surprisingly uneventful given the wet conditions, with few spins

Ferrari faced a similar quandary with Leclerc.

He moved into the lead after Verstappen and then Bottas stopped for fresh treaded intermediate tyres with just over 20 laps to go and initially was trying to hold on in front to the end.

But the Ferrari's tyres faded and Bottas closed in and passed him for the lead with 11 laps to go.

Leclerc stopped immediately afterwards while Hamilton tried to hold on, feeling he would be able to stay ahead of Leclerc and Perez for the final podium place, but was overruled by his team.

Behind Hamilton, Gasly took sixth, from McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, impressive in moving up from the back of the grid after taking a penalty for a new engine.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Alpine's Esteban Ocon, the only driver to stay out without a pit stop, completed the top 10.

Driver of the day

Really hard one to call, this, with a series of strong drives from Perez, Leclerc, Hamilton and Sainz. But let's give it to Bottas, who was imperious at the front and did exactly the job Mercedes asked of him.

What's happens next?

The US Grand Prix in two weeks' time at Austin, Texas. One of Hamilton's favourite tracks, at which he has had a series of strong drives. He will fancy his chances of reclaiming the championship lead at the Circuit of the Americas.

  Dave, today at 15:24

    Not bad for a driver who most people think is a second or third rate driver. Bottas as now, individually, outscored Hamilton, Verstappen and Perez in the last three races.

  PHowardUK, today at 15:22

    Great clean race (accepting the lap 1 incidents) - but feel sorry for Gasly...... driver on the left and on the right - he brakes correctly/squeezed and he is penalised.

    On Lewis pitting/not pitting - honest answer is it was the safest decision to secure some points. He could have stayed out and have been caught (by 1-4 drives) - or worse spun off if the rain came or he caught a while line.

  kevirl, today at 15:22

    Where is Lewis? I didn't see him on the podium, the posts yesterday said he would cut through the field and be at least 2nd with 15 laps to go? The lack of knowledge by F1 fans on here is absolutely astonishing.

  Gunther, today at 15:21

    Very happy for Bottas. He limited damage to Lewis' bid for title. Lewis did an amazing job though. Call for new tires may have cost him a few places. You sometimes need luck and like Vestappen the last time round. He went from 7 to second place
    Hamilton went from 3 to 5 As a Hamilton fan, I have mixed feelings but enough positive to believe Vestappen won't run away with title.. all to play for

  Andrew, today at 15:21

    Hammy should have listened when they told him to pit 1st time round. Did he learn nothing in Russia? D'oh.

  Ron Manager, today at 15:21

    Lewis was naturally upset by being called in for a tyre change given what is actually cost him, but " we win as a team and lose as a team" is a direct quote of him....

  Jas, today at 15:21

    Well done at VB for securing your first winning 2021; for Lewis it’s still damage limitation worth having as it could have been worse. Bring on Next race.

  RB, today at 15:21

    Toto admits Lewis should have stopped earlier when told to do so for a likely 3rd place finish.
    Verstappen not able to take on the other Merc today with his faster car

    Greggory, today at 15:24

      Greggory replied:
      Through qualifying his car was not the fastest. Still a disappointing result nonetheless

  Borg, today at 15:21

    Great race from Bottas, delighted for him, but Mercedes could not have sounded any less thrilled about him winning if they tried.

    Red Bull with a good race to finish both on the podium in their "send-off" race for Honda - what a livery that was by the way.

    Championship battle looks like it could go all the way to the last race which would be fantastic.

  kevirl, today at 15:20

    Where are all the gang boys who posted yesterday saying LH would cut through the field from P11? Seriously, it's all about the car , open your eyes!!

  thenestofvipers, today at 15:20

    I think Gasleys penalty was harsh, but given the way the FIA throw penalties around now like sweeties at a kids party nothing surprises me

  Pat Pending, today at 15:19

    Hamilton probably right; MB team wrong on this occasion. Let's hope that he doesn't lose the championship by 5 points...

  kevirl, today at 15:18

    256,000 tonnes of carbon a year from race cars alone according to F1 own report before logistics which would easily double that, en7to power 30,000 homes a year. And they claim neutral can be achieved, the biggest carbon offending sport in history. Scandalous

    Pat Pending, today at 15:20

      Pat Pending replied:
      Not when they use eFuels

  George_1985, today at 15:18

    Kudos to Bottas, I truly didn't think he had it in him. Although helped by the superior Mercedes, still a very mature drive. Never had Max on his tail.

    I have to applaud Hamilton for wanting to stay out but I think his team made the right call. It's easy to conclude afterwards that he could have stayed out but he was gliding all over the place on his old intermediates.

  kevirl, today at 15:16

    Leclerc driving like bambi on ice and lewis still couldn't get by, just shows it's all about the car eh lol

    Bazrat, today at 15:19

      Bazrat replied:
      He couldn’t get close to him didn’t you watch the race

  jackn111, today at 15:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  montana, today at 15:15

    Today the fastest car won even Hamis dog could win in his merc
    Who are they trying to fool
    Since 2014 they should have let only 2 merc cars on track others were wasting time and money

    Bazrat, today at 15:18

      Bazrat replied:
      Grow up son

  Moonchild, today at 15:15

    Well done Bottas. Amazing what you can do with such a straight line speed advantage whilst carrying substantial downforce...

  John in the UK, today at 15:15

    Max summed it up beautifully, the biggest challenge was staying awake

  Naughtius Maximus, today at 15:14

    Lewis, bad call overuling the team.

    I wonder if Max will ask him if he is feeling the pressure? 😏

    Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 15:17

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      was clear to see hamitlon would have got 2nd if he didnt pit. u can always count on verstappen spinning or crashing potentially

