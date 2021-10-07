Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton will have a 10-place grid penalty at Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix after receiving a penalty for using too many engine parts.

Mercedes have taken a fourth part - one more than permitted - to reduce the risks of Hamilton suffering a failure during the tight championship run-in.

But he has taken only one power-unit component - the internal combustion engine - so escapes a full grid drop.

Mercedes have made the decision for reliability and performance reasons.

The team said they required only a change of internal combustion engine, and not that of any of the other components: the turbo, hybrid system, battery and electronics.

That limits the penalty Hamilton has to take, and maxmises his chances of limiting his points loss to title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who is two points behind the Briton before this weekend's race.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz had already been confirmed as having a full engine change and he will start from the back of the grid.