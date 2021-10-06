Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Sainz finished in third place at the Russian Grand Prix last weekend

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of an engine-related penalty.

Sainz's car will be fitted with a new power-unit - taking him over his permitted number of engines for the year.

The same happened to team-mate Charles Leclerc at the last race in Russia.

Team principal Mattia Binotto will not be at the race, but will follow it from their factory in Maranello.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton is also expected to face a similar engine penalty before the end of the season, but it is not yet known at which race.

The Mercedes driver is running short of power-units and is almost certain to need at least one new engine to get him through the remaining seven races.

When it is taken, Hamilton will also have to start from the back of the grid. There is a possibility this, too, could be in Turkey this weekend.

Mercedes say they are still weighing up the situation with regard to Hamilton's engines and have not yet made a final decision.

Hamilton's title rival Max Verstappen had to start from the back of the grid in Russia because of his own engine penalty.

The Dutchman recovered to finish second behind Hamilton, who is leading the championship by two points before this weekend's race at Istanbul Park.

Verstappen's Red Bull will race in a one-off livery this weekend as a tribute to engine partner Honda.

The Japanese company is leaving the sport at the end of the season and this weekend was originally intended to be the company's home race.

The Japanese event was cancelled for the second year running because of the country's Covid travel restrictions.

The two Red Bulls will run in a white and red colour scheme that the team say is inspired by the livery used by Honda when American Richie Ginther took the company's maiden grand prix victory in Mexico in 1965.

The sister Alpha Tauri team will carry the Japanese symbols for the word 'arigato' - which means thank you - on their cars' rear wings.