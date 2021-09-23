Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Mazepin and Schumacher are both in their rookie seasons in Formula 1

Haas will continue with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin as their driver line-up in Formula 1 next year.

The move, which was always the plan when they signed the two rookies for 2021, was confirmed before this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

Team principal Gunther Steiner said: "2021 has afforded both drivers the opportunity to learn F1.

"They've done a lot of that this year. But they've both embraced the challenge."

Steiner's remarks are a reference to an up-and-down season for both drivers.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, has been the most impressive, consistently quicker than Mazepin but has been criticised by the team for a number of mistakes.

Mazepin, meanwhile, has angered Schumacher with some aggressive defensive moves when they have been racing, and the team have had to sit down with the pair to calm their relationship after a series of public disagreements.

The drivers' task in their debut season has been made more difficult by the fact that Haas have comfortably the slowest car in the field, having chosen to save money by not developing it before a major regulation change for 2022 which will require all-new cars.

Neither driver has scored a point so far.

Schumacher, who is backed by the Ferrari young driver programme, said: "By being part of the Formula 1 field, I am living my dream.

"New technical regulations, the impressive ambition of the entire Haas F1 team and the support of Ferrari - of course I believe this will bring us closer to the field in the 2022 season and we will be able to fight for points. I'm looking forward to being part of a team that is getting stronger."

Mazepin brings significant sponsorship to the team though his billionaire father's company, which is the team's title sponsor.

The Russian said: "I'm very excited for next year, the new car and simply just to get the opportunity with Haas F1 Team and grow together with them. I think we will come out strong next year."