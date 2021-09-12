Italian GP: Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen collide as Daniel Ricciardo wins for McLaren

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments398

Italian GP
Verstappen and Hamilton also crashed at the British Grand Prix in July

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix after a frightening crash between title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Red Bull's Verstappen flipped up beside Hamilton as the pair battled for position, the rear of Verstappen's car landing on Hamilton's Mercedes, the halo head protection device possibly saving the seven-time champion from injury.

Both retired, beached in the gravel, meaning Verstappen remains five ahead of Hamilton in the title race.

Ricciardo's British team-mate Lando Norris was second after a brilliant late overtake, handing the team a first one-two since the 2010 Canadian Grand Prix and their first victory in nearly a decade.

Ricciardo screamed over team radio as he crossed the line: "Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Yes! For anyone who thought I left, I never left. Thanks guys."

How did Verstappen end up on top of Hamilton?

Following a rocket start by Ricciardo from second on the grid, Verstappen feel back to second place, as Hamilton battled with Norris for third after failing to gain a place.

As the race appeared to settle down into a pattern of both title rivals being held up by a McLaren, Verstappen reacted to Ricciardo's first pit stop by coming in and suffering a slow 10-second pit stop with what appeared to be a poorly positioned front-right wheel.

At the same time, Hamilton was busy overtaking Norris - as he benefited from starting the race on hard compound tyres, with all other front runners on worn mediums - and then came in for his stop.

But he also suffered a tardy stop and the pair met by chance on track as Hamilton left the pits. The Briton held the inside line and Verstappen refused to yield on the outside as they entered the slow-speed Rettifilo chicane.

Verstappen had more than half a car's length by Hamilton, but was squeezed off the track and as his Red Bull bounced against the kerbs, a rotating rear wheel launched him into the air and pitched it over Hamilton's car before thumping down on the air box which sits just above the driver's head.

The car's flat chassis slid down across Hamilton's cockpit and appeared to make contact with the halo head protection device introduced into F1 in 2016 following the deaths of Jules Bianchi in F1 and Justin Wilson in American Indy car in 2015.

The incident is still under investigation by race stewards.

An amazing achievement for a team on the rise

The event at Monza took place in warm, dry conditions in Italy's Lombardy region near Milan at a track affectionately known as the 'Cathedral of Speed', owing to its rich motorsport history and old, disused banked corners nestled amid the trees in Monza's beautiful royal park.

The expectation was that Verstappen, who started on pole, would take - according to Hamilton - an "easy win", particularly with Hamilton only fourth after a poor start in Saturday's 'sprint' qualifying race to decide the grid for the grand prix.

But both McLaren drivers held their own after a great start and Ricciardo re-inherited after Hamilton's pit stop, and subsequent tangle with Verstappen. Norris had lost out during the pit stops and was behind Charles Leclerc's Ferrari when the race restarted after the extended safety car period.

The Briton chased Leclerc down the start-finish straight and then surprised the Monegasque by going on to the grass at high speed around the Curva Grande, passing the him on the inside.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas - who started last after winning Saturday's sprint qualifying because of a power unit change - was recovering quickly on fresher tyres but faded late in the race to finished a creditable third.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

402 comments

  • Comment posted by McMeme, today at 15:34

    Max always blaming lewis for not giving space; but he does the exact same at the start to lewis. Lacks such self awareness.

    • Reply posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 15:41

      Nimrod Ping replied:
      Always thought that Max is going to get someone killed one day.

      All I can say today is thank God for the Halo.

  • Comment posted by 123xyz, today at 15:37

    Can we appreicate how the halo saved Hamilton!

    • Reply posted by AAA, today at 15:42

      AAA replied:
      Absolutely. Regardless of your views on who’s fault it was, anything to avoid a rear wheel on your head or in your face is worth it’s weight in gold!

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 15:35

    Verstappen has to learn that sometimes he has to give way - he can't expect other drivers to back off all the time

    • Reply posted by Matty , today at 15:38

      Matty replied:
      Oh yeah but Hamilton is allowed to do what he wants sounds fair

  • Comment posted by SaltySeadog, today at 15:40

    Verstappen too angry to see if another human being is okay.

    Says it all really.

    • Reply posted by NegNico, today at 15:42

      NegNico replied:
      Did Hamilton check on Max?

  • Comment posted by MarkS, today at 15:35

    Well done Daniel!

    • Reply posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 15:50

      Big Ernie McCracken replied:
      popular win on all fronts, and it was done on pace, neither Max or Lewis were going to beat him today.
      Mature from Lando too, could've attacked but did as he was asked without a word.
      I would be happy with Ricci, Lando or CLC being a WDC, all 3 seem grounded

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 15:35

    Lewis would have been killed by a clearly very angry and aggressive Max if this took place before 2018.

    You only have to see the replay that Max's car was the one out of control.

    Great day for McLaren finally!

    • Reply posted by Kevin1958, today at 15:39

      Kevin1958 replied:
      Hamilton 100% at fault and I think the stewards will penalise him.

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 15:37

    Absolutely Max fault and I believe he's done it on purpose as a revenge for Silverstone and secondly, because he knew Hamilton was gonna win the race.

    Max is a lunatic, a danger and should be given a very tough penalty. His car was literally on top of Lewis head and he just walked moaning.

    Lets see how these biased shameless commentators/face will spin this as racing incident.

    • Reply posted by Red Samurai, today at 15:39

      Red Samurai replied:
      Lewis backed off and gave Verstappen the opportunity to close up, I honestly don't think it was any more than a racing incident

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 15:36

    Mad Max needs to get his temper under control. Every other driver would've or did cut the corner. Not Max. He can merge 2 into 1 and t-bone the other car trying his best to decapitate another driver in the process. Absolutely disgraceful. Should have his drivers license confiscated let alone his racers license until he grow up a little.

    • Reply posted by NegNico, today at 15:40

      NegNico replied:
      Yes Hamilton should be given a race ban. How many times has he crashed into Max this season.

  • Comment posted by Borg, today at 15:36

    Absolutely delighted for Danny Ric, brilliant drive from him. Very well deserved for McLaren, good to see them back at the top and hopefully they can win more in the future too.

    Glad that Lewis is ok too, if it wasn't for the halo it could have ended very badly for him - that crash looked nasty.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:59

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Very well done McLaren, reminded me of the late 80s/early 90s. When two top drivers really go at each other sometimes good things happen, sometimes bad, like today.
      Great fun for the viewing audience.

  • Comment posted by 51yearsofF1, today at 15:34

    Great Result for Daniel, Lando and Mclaren. Let's hope this message board isn't dominated by the Max Lewis incident; let's all give the credit to where it belongs. Also well done VB for a great race.

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 15:40

      mluk replied:
      It will be. A lot of 'fans' care more about talking down Max or Lewis than enjoying F1.

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 15:44

    I expect red bull will blame everyone else it won't be their fault

    • Reply posted by George_1985, today at 15:45

      George_1985 replied:
      As opposed to Mercedes who will take the blame?

  • Comment posted by leedsupooltic, today at 15:39

    Max is such a hypocrite. 1st lap Hamilton has to go wide at the chicane because max pushes him off. Max could have easily gone wide but knew he was onto a loser so decided to take hamilton out.
    Didn't even check he was ok.
    Well done McLaren.

  • Comment posted by Ladysmith, today at 15:41

    Well, the crash was coming again, Max needs to realise that Lewis isn't going to back off. If it was Vettel in the Merc the same thing would have happened to Max. Had it been Michael S, Max would be in pieces across the pit lane. Great for Mclaren and Bottas though, and George, another point!
    So from a snoozefest we had another crazy race

    • Reply posted by George_1985, today at 15:46

      George_1985 replied:
      Both don't back off. Why should Max back off and not Lewis? I think they both are right for going for it.

  • Comment posted by vin, today at 15:35

    Crashstappan needs banning

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:57

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 15:33

    No one can be unhappy with the winner today.

    Brilliant result and a great race

    • Reply posted by jenson stirling, today at 15:36

      jenson stirling replied:
      Lando can!

  • Comment posted by stairwelltoheaven, today at 15:39

    Max walked of complaining without checking on the driver his car had just gone over, title competition or not that’s just wrong on so many levels.

    • Reply posted by Stevo, today at 15:46

      Stevo replied:
      But it’s fine for Lewis to do it at Silverstone?

  • Comment posted by Alan219 , today at 15:39

    An enraged desperate Verstappen didn't want to see points being lost today. He knew he'd wouldn't make the chicane as LH was in front of him on the first corner. MV to blame all day for that one and should be penalised for the blatant collusion he caused!

    • Reply posted by Bonensoep, today at 15:42

      Bonensoep replied:
      What goes around, comes around...

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 15:32

    And again we see what happens when Max isn't penalised for pushing off the track, Ocon left Vettell more space than Max left Lewis in the second chicane and was penalised, why would Lewis subsequently leave Max more space when the stewards have set the standard? 100% Stewards to blame

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 15:34

      bagseye replied:
      Give it a rest

  • Comment posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 15:40

    Said for years that Max is going to get someone killed one day. Thank God for the Halo.

    • Reply posted by Willemvan Oranje, today at 15:52

      Willemvan Oranje replied:
      Big shame bbc allows such a statement…!

  • Comment posted by gpfan, today at 15:39

    That Red Bull looked like Eric Cantona on a Palace fan!

Top Stories