Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton top in first practice at Monza

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments72

Lewis Hamilton
Audio and text coverage of the Italian Grand Prix is live on the BBC Sport website

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was fastest in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Hamilton, running medium tyres, was 0.452 seconds ahead of Verstappen on the soft compound.

Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.525secs down on team-mate Hamilton.

The usual second practice will be replaced by an h our-long qualifying session to decide the grid for Saturday's 'sprint race' qualifying.

It is the second race this season in which an F1 weekend's format has been tweaked, after July's British Grand Prix.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was a surprise fourth fastest, with team-mate Sebastian Vettel sixth. Both Aston Martin and Alpha Tauri are midfield teams who appear to have good pace at the low-downforce Monza circuit.

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly - last year's shock race winner - was fifth, with Carlos Sainz seventh for Ferrari, Fernando Alonso eighth for Alpine, Daniel Ricciardo ninth for McLaren, and Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez rounding out the top 10.

Saturday's 'sprint' race will set the grid for the main grand prix on Sunday.

There will be championship points for the 'sprint' event, with three going to the winner, two for second and one for third.

The winner of the sprint race will be officially recognised as the driver who scored pole position.

Hamilton currently trails Verstappen by three points in the title race.

First practice at Monza took place in warm, dry conditions in Italy's Lombardy region near Milan. The track is known as the 'cathedral of speed', owing to its rich motorsport history.

Williams' George Russell was 17th fastest, still on a high following the announcement he will partner Hamilton at Mercedes next season.

Bottas will drive for Alfa Romeo in place of Kimi Raikkonen in 2022.

Raikkonen will miss a second race in succession following his positive coronavirus test before qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix last week.

Veteran pole Robert Kubica, who will once again replace the Finn, was just ahead of Russell in 16th.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by AhhF1, today at 15:38

    This format reeks of USA owners. How long before we have , " competition safety car for commercial breaks?"

  • Comment posted by asus2380, today at 15:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by HolteEnder, today at 15:37

    Really not a fan of this sprint race thing. Is it a cynical money spinner? It doesn't add anything to the main event and essentially makes a mockery of all the hard work gone into getting a pole position during qualifying. It's like asking football game to be played again the day after to see if there's a different result.

  • Comment posted by philvic, today at 15:31

    Only if the Bottas/Hamilton battering ram tactics fail

  • Comment posted by rocking jock, today at 15:30

    Get rid of the gimmick of sprint qually, it’s not really what F1 is about

  • Comment posted by Peter Snipe, today at 15:29

    Sprint race was good. Low points and consequences of mishaps in sprint are not so good and this must inhibit some teams. Great to see F1 back at a 'fast' track.

    There is no place for booing sports persons.

    I regret the constant 'struggle' to watch F1 whilst travelling.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 15:26

    Lewis and Max. Come together first corner of sprint race… both out starting back of the grid.

    A race from the back the strongest wins..

    What do we think? :)

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 15:26

    I think after the Silverstone Sprint race I would feel short-changed as a fan going to watch it.

    The great thing about standard qualy on a Saturday is the feel of the pressure increasing right up to the very last second. I personally think they have that format near perfect.

    The sprint race felt like an excellent idea for the first 5 minutes. Then it became increasingly dull.

  • Comment posted by FFC1FOREVER, today at 15:24

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by GiReubiraffe, today at 15:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 15:20

    Can I be outrageous? I don't mind the sprint race, and I don't mind the current (maybe previous now) qualifying either. There, I've said it.

    • Reply posted by matt1il, today at 15:27

      matt1il replied:
      Agreed, but I'm not sure I can be on board on different rules between different races over a season, I'm sure it'll go to Spring Quali as it's more competitive air time for Liberty (not a criticism, just the way things are now)

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 15:20

    Guess the spurious cooling mechanism in the merc is working better this weekend 😉

    • Reply posted by SaltySeadog, today at 15:36

      SaltySeadog replied:
      Maybe as well as the bending hydrofoil on the red bull

  • Comment posted by stewart, today at 15:20

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by UNDERHILL, today at 15:16

    Sprint races! What a complete waste of time and energy, taking the edge off the main event, drop it! And the sooner the better!

  • Comment posted by charliet27, today at 15:14

    LEWIS HAMILTON - FP1 CHAMPION OF THE WORLD!!

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 15:19

      Sam replied:
      LOL

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 15:14

    Right.....so was this first practice for the first qualifying sprint, the first practice for the race or first practice for for the qualifying for the actual race??? Please help FIA

  • Comment posted by Killer, today at 15:12

    I have never seen a country get behind one driver so much, its HAMMER TIME!

    • Reply posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 15:30

      Big Ernie McCracken replied:
      When they said that I laughed, they obviously don't remember the near riot at the british GP in 76 when it looked like Hunt wasn't going to be allowed to race, or the scenes in Brazil over Senna.

  • Comment posted by Liofa73, today at 15:10

    Get rid of the sprint race. It makes a mockery of the official qualifying.

    • Reply posted by Killer, today at 15:13

      Killer replied:
      Live with it,

  • Comment posted by jay, today at 15:10

    YouTube, classic races so much better Murray Walker too 😉

  • Comment posted by ACopley, today at 15:09

    I had no idea Kubica had so much experience as a 'pole'...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured