Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole position at home race

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

From the section Formula 1

Verstappen fans
Audio and text coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix is live on the BBC Sport website

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix by just 0.038 seconds, sending his devoted home fans wild.

The Red Bull driver had appeared in control throughout qualifying but Hamilton improved on his final lap to miss out by the narrowest of margins.

The second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was third, ahead of Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri and the Ferraris.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was eliminated in the first session and is 16th.

Verstappen set the standard on the first lap of final qualifying when he beat Bottas by 0.299secs, a significant margin around one of the shortest laps on the calendar.

But Hamilton - who managed only one lap in the second practice session on Friday, reducing his time to set up the car - pulled it out with a trademark lap at the end.

Verstappen improved - as he needed to, because Hamilton exactly matched the Dutchman's lap from his first run.

Verstappen revealed that he had a double upshift on his lap and had also failed to open the DRS overtaking aid on the run to the line, both of which would have cost time.

He said: "It is of course the best position. We know passing is difficult, a lot of laps around here, the tyres are struggling around the high-speed corners but I hope we can finish it off tomorrow."

Hamilton was booed by the capacity 80,000 crowd as he did his interview immediately after the session, but saluted the enthusiasm of the local fans.

He said: "So close. I want to say a big thank you to all the orange fans here, the Dutch fans. What an amazing venue and track. I really love coming to this country.

"Max did an amazing lap and I was so close to catching him. With yesterday's session missed, it made it difficult, but I did my best.

"It's a difficult circuit to overtake [on], but what a place to be racing. We haven't seen a crowd like this in a while. It is great to see so many people here and I hope we can put on a great race. It is a very tough circuit, which is what makes it so fantastic to drive."

Vertstappen
More than 70,000 fans will support Verstappen each day across the race weekend

Behind the big three

Gasly was outstanding in putting the Alpha Tauri fourth ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi produced another eye-catching performance to go seventh.

His team-mate Kimi Raikkonen has been ruled out of the weekend after testing positive for coronavirus and was replaced by reserve driver Robert Kubica. The veteran Pole qualified 18th.

The Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso were eighth and ninth, separated by only 0.023secs, ahead of McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo.

Lando Norris never looked on the pace in qualifying and ended up 13th, his worst qualifying position of the year.

George Russell
George Russell starts 11th despite his error

Two crashes for Williams

It was a difficult session for Williams. George Russell, fresh from his heroics in putting his car on the front row in the wet in Belgium last weekend, crashed at the penultimate corner on his second lap in the second session.

He managed to return to the pits but was unable to go out again.

But his 11th place on the grid was saved inadvertently by team-mate Nicholas Latifi.

The session was red flagged while the barriers were repaired following Russell's accident and when it resumed Latifi crashed himself at Turn Eight, much more heavily than Russell, and the session was ended early.

Russell said: "Apologies to the team. I pushed too hard today and ultimately cost us a shot at Q3. No excuses.

"Starting P11 tomorrow. I'll do my best to make it up."

Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton recovered well after breaking down on Friday
Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:12

    I'm not sure that track is suitable for racing modern F1 cars. I predict race will be decided by pitstops and safety cars.

    • Reply posted by Julia Harris, today at 16:16

      Julia Harris replied:
      So like Monaco you mean?

  • Comment posted by AFCBfan, today at 16:17

    Oh, good. Another circuit that's 'tough to overtake on' Looks like we're in for another thriller.

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 16:06

    With Max and Lewis so close and a long run to the first corner I hope there is no first lap incident. I want to see a proper race not an actioned packed 30 seconds with someone cruising into the distance and a win in a 90 minute non-event!

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 16:04

    Potential for great race on unapologetic old style track. Love the banking.

    • Reply posted by Jay-212, today at 16:20

      Jay-212 replied:
      Really? It may be super awesome for a qualifying session (like Monaco) but the racing is almost certainly going to be one lane follow the leader stuff.

  • Comment posted by nhughes, today at 16:09

    Cracking circuit, proper old-school. Do wonder how much time Verstappen lost without DRS on the final straight so it may deceive the final gap to Hamilton.

    Very little or no long-runs done in practice so the race is really a gamble, much more interesting. Couldn't see the "race" last week due to mist, orange flares may be the problem this week

    • Reply posted by R Soul, today at 16:28

      R Soul replied:
      None of the drivers will have had a perfect lap. There would have be more time for all of them “if” this and “if” that.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 16:31

    Solid laps by Max and Lewis.

    Lewis has the edge - strategy options. I also think Max will burn through his tyres through the relentless pressure Lewis will put on him like in the previous races before June.

    That's why Lewis is the greatest, he will always be the toughest competition.

    Only driver this millennium to win drivers championship in a car that did not win the constructors

    • Reply posted by charliet27, today at 16:38

      charliet27 replied:
      Looks like Max might do that this year

  • Comment posted by RenegadeMaster, today at 16:26

    Cmon Lewis a victory against a partisan and hateful home crowd will make it so much more rewarding 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

    • Reply posted by Gurin Jeimuzu, today at 16:40

      Gurin Jeimuzu replied:
      There were some boos, but to be fair I also heard plenty of fans trying to clap and outcheer the boos. For the most part I think the majority of Dutch fans in the crowd are decent people.

  • Comment posted by rufc_dean, today at 16:11

    Max and Lewis are so evenly matched. I’d say Red Bull slightly ahead on 1 lap runs but the difference is negligible. Hope tomorrow they don’t take eachother out and we have another mouth watering race long scrap!

  • Comment posted by Louis-87, today at 16:17

    When viewing the onboards of this track I really get a sense of the intensity - I think more than any other circuit - It’s so tight, rapid and and unforgiving.

    Max was electric, and Lewis wasn’t too far off either. However, I think Verstappen may have a job on hands tomorrow as the Mercedes have a strategic advantage.

    Enjoy the race everyone

  • Comment posted by Lawful Neutral, today at 16:01

    Over one lap that track looks like so much fun. Hope it delivers on the racing!

  • Comment posted by Dwayne Dibbley, today at 16:06

    Amazing, 2 cars completely bespoke in manufacture, just following regulations, not a single part exactly the same on either car, millions spent in development, and in the end just 0.03 separating them. Amazing

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:44

      thenestofvipers replied:
      That's because the rules and just a blue print to produce pretty much the same car for each team. The designers have said there is no such little free reign in F1 car design that they may as well start using the same chassis.

  • Comment posted by K_shmac, today at 16:13

    All set for a cracking race tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by lcfcsam, today at 16:05

    Max looking very quick all weekend, but Lewis started to find some pace and ended up close, could be very close between them tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Dutchie, today at 16:17

    This might just go down as one of the most spectaculair qualies in 2021.

    What a track and what an amazing drivers. Lewis was phenomenal, pushing out every ounce of performance he could find. Max was so confident, so ruthless in his attacks on every corner. What a great battle!

    I thoroughly enjoyed that!

  • Comment posted by charliet27, today at 16:42

    Max just keeps getting better and better!

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 16:36

    George and Lando don't shine at these old school tracks that don't have track limits unlike Max and Lewis - easily the two best drivers in F1.

  • Comment posted by 971, today at 16:34

    Non respect of red light for Verstapen slap on wrist !
    Non respect of red light for Hamilton 10 second penalty.

    Where is the consistency here?

    • Reply posted by R Soul, today at 16:38

      R Soul replied:
      Max did respect it, he was straight on the brakes but momentum took him past one car. Nothing to see here.

  • Comment posted by Julia Harris, today at 16:33

    To those of you moaning about the booing from the Dutch fans, may I remind you that the British fans cheered when Verstappen crashed into the barrier at high-speed? And how the England team at Euro 2020 were fined for booing the opposing anthem?
    We have some of the most unsportsmanlike fans in the world.

    • Reply posted by Badman, today at 16:35

      Badman replied:
      Yes I agree

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:31

    An excellent circuit, that punishes mistakes and rewards the skilled......just as it should be. No track limits to worry about, and a fantastic banked corner. What's not to like

    • Reply posted by Bursaspor16, today at 16:38

      Bursaspor16 replied:
      As a track, I agree with your points. But it is supposed to be a racing track and I'm afraid there will not be much racing tomorrow due to it being impossible to overtake. It'll be another tyre boring management session

  • Comment posted by stonesthrower, today at 16:41

    Lewis Hamilton, the Michael Jackson of F1.

