Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes pole position at home race

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Verstappen fans
Audio and text coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix is live on the BBC Sport website

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix by just 0.038 seconds, sending his devoted home fans wild.

The Red Bull driver had appeared in control throughout qualifying but Hamilton improved on his final lap to miss out by the narrowest of margins.

The second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was third, ahead of Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri and the Ferraris.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was eliminated in the first session and is 16th.

Verstappen set the standard on the first lap of final qualifying when he beat Bottas by 0.299secs, a significant margin around one of the shortest laps on the calendar.

But Hamilton - who managed only one lap in the second practice session on Friday, reducing his time to set up the car - pulled it out with a trademark lap at the end.

Verstappen improved - as he needed to, because Hamilton exactly matched the Dutchman's lap from his first run.

Verstappen revealed that he had a double upshift on his lap and had also failed to open the DRS overtaking aid on the run to the line, both of which would have cost time.

He said: "It is of course the best position. We know passing is difficult, a lot of laps around here, the tyres are struggling around the high-speed corners but I hope we can finish it off tomorrow."

Hamilton was booed by the capacity 80,000 crowd as he did his interview immediately after the session, but saluted the enthusiasm of the local fans.

He said: "So close. I want to say a big thank you to all the orange fans here, the Dutch fans. What an amazing venue and track. I really love coming to this country.

"Max did an amazing lap and I was so close to catching him. With yesterday's session missed, it made it difficult, but I did my best.

"It's a difficult circuit to overtake [on], but what a place to be racing. We haven't seen a crowd like this in a while. It is great to see so many people here and I hope we can put on a great race. It is a very tough circuit, which is what makes it so fantastic to drive."

Vertstappen
More than 70,000 fans will support Verstappen each day across the race weekend

Behind the big three

Gasly was outstanding in putting the Alpha Tauri fourth ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi produced another eye-catching performance to go seventh.

His team-mate Kimi Raikkonen has been ruled out of the weekend after testing positive for coronavirus and was replaced by reserve driver Robert Kubica. The veteran Pole qualified 18th.

The Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso were eighth and ninth, separated by only 0.023secs, ahead of McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo.

Lando Norris never looked on the pace in qualifying and ended up 13th, his worst qualifying position of the year.

George Russell
George Russell starts 11th despite his error

Two crashes for Williams

It was a difficult session for Williams. George Russell, fresh from his heroics in putting his car on the front row in the wet in Belgium last weekend, crashed at the penultimate corner on his second lap in the second session.

He managed to return to the pits but was unable to go out again.

But his 11th place on the grid was saved inadvertently by team-mate Nicholas Latifi.

The session was red flagged while the barriers were repaired following Russell's accident and when it resumed Latifi crashed himself at Turn Eight, much more heavily than Russell, and the session was ended early.

Russell said: "Apologies to the team. I pushed too hard today and ultimately cost us a shot at Q3. No excuses.

"Starting P11 tomorrow. I'll do my best to make it up."

Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton recovered well after breaking down on Friday
  • Comment posted by Louis-87, today at 16:17

    When viewing the onboards of this track I really get a sense of the intensity - I think more than any other circuit - It’s so tight, rapid and and unforgiving.

    Max was electric, and Lewis wasn’t too far off either. However, I think Verstappen may have a job on hands tomorrow as the Mercedes have a strategic advantage.

    Enjoy the race everyone

  • Comment posted by R Soul, today at 16:17

    We are now comfortably into the Max era, Lewis is 37 next birthday and way past his peak. All credit to him that he is still competitive in this young man’s formula.

    • Reply posted by Elmo, today at 16:19

      Elmo replied:
      Give your head a wobble 🤣🤣 max has a faster car and Lewis is so much older yet max just held on... He was lucky

  • Comment posted by Dutchie, today at 16:17

    This might just go down as one of the most spectaculair qualies in 2021.

    What a track and what an amazing drivers. Lewis was phenomenal, pushing out every ounce of performance he could find. Max was so confident, so ruthless in his attacks on every corner. What a great battle!

    I thoroughly enjoyed that!

  • Comment posted by AFCBfan, today at 16:17

    Oh, good. Another circuit that's 'tough to overtake on' Looks like we're in for another thriller.

  • Comment posted by mmckevitt, today at 16:17

  • Comment posted by mmckevitt, today at 16:16

    • Reply posted by Christlemon, today at 16:20

      Christlemon replied:
      Just chill and get whipped by it

  • Comment posted by Remolino, today at 16:15

    Verstappen is best

  • Comment posted by slayer, today at 16:15

    Hamilton should try overtake on Verstappen at first opportunity. Verstappen would probably crash into him and score 0 points but Hamilton may keep running. This is the tactic Hamilton should employ every race Verstappen is ahead. Verstappen has no clue about risk win-lose ratio.

    • Reply posted by Julia Harris, today at 16:18

      Julia Harris replied:
      Or Hamilton will spin out, crash, score no points and we'll get 2000 comments on here complaining about nasty Verstappen.

  • Comment posted by crispy goose, today at 16:14

    Will lewis get close enough to push max into the wall?

  • Comment posted by K_shmac, today at 16:13

    All set for a cracking race tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:12

    I'm not sure that track is suitable for racing modern F1 cars. I predict race will be decided by pitstops and safety cars.

    • Reply posted by Julia Harris, today at 16:16

      Julia Harris replied:
      So like Monaco you mean?

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 16:11

    Good luck Max
    Would be a very popular winner of the Championship

    • Reply posted by GT, today at 16:14

      GT replied:
      Show us your workings

  • Comment posted by rufc_dean, today at 16:11

    Max and Lewis are so evenly matched. I’d say Red Bull slightly ahead on 1 lap runs but the difference is negligible. Hope tomorrow they don’t take eachother out and we have another mouth watering race long scrap!

  • Comment posted by 74peterwilliams, today at 16:10

    Hope we get a good race after Belgian farce. Would like to see main drivers race to finish. Would also love to Hamilton and Max in same team, rival Prost and Senna so we could see who truly is the best driver.

  • Comment posted by nhughes, today at 16:09

    Cracking circuit, proper old-school. Do wonder how much time Verstappen lost without DRS on the final straight so it may deceive the final gap to Hamilton.

    Very little or no long-runs done in practice so the race is really a gamble, much more interesting. Couldn't see the "race" last week due to mist, orange flares may be the problem this week

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 16:09

    No booing for Lewis from the orange fans. Class. The British fans could take some lessons.

    • Reply posted by DaveW40, today at 16:12

      DaveW40 replied:
      You did read the article didn't you Nick?

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 16:08

    Nice one Max !!

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 16:13

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      Lucky Max.... not a nice guy on or off the track

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 16:07

    GOOD.
    perhaps Christian Horner will at last stop whining.

    • Reply posted by uttermadness, today at 16:11

      uttermadness replied:
      Thats like saying BoJo will start to run the country the way it should be run. It will never happen on both counts.

  • Comment posted by whyisstephmcgovernstaringatme, today at 16:06

    So Raikkonen is not allowed to race. But Hamilton whinges about having long covid but he has never had to miss any races.

    Guess all the drivers are equal, some just happen to be more equal than others.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 16:08

      Paul replied:
      He missed a race last year.

