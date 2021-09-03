Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old Finn, who this week announced he will retire from F1 at the end of the season, will be replaced by reserve driver Robert Kubica.

Alfa Romeo said: "Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation"

Kubica last race at the end of the 2019 season for Williams but has tested for Alfa a number of times this year.

Raikkonen is the seventh Formula 1 driver to contract coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The first was Mexican Sergio Perez, who missed two races early in the delayed 2020 season when he was driving for Racing Point.

His team-mate Lance Stroll followed in October, before seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton missed the penultimate race of the season when he caught the virus.

Hamilton last month spoke of his belief that he was still suffering the after-effects of the infection, so-called 'long Covid', in terms of tiredness and the impact on his training.

McLaren driver Lando Norris, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly all contracted the disease during the off-season while training in Dubai.

A number of senior figures including Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll and Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur have also tested positive.

