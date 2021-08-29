Max Verstappen declared winner of aborted rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments524

Belgian GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was declared the winner of a Belgian Grand Prix that lasted two laps behind the safety car.

Heavy rain prevented any competitive racing at the Spa-Francorchamps track.

The start was delayed by half an hour before two attempts were made to start the race - with a gap of nearly three hours between them.

But conditions were deemed too dangerous and the red flag was flown after two and a half laps behind the safety car.

The result was therefore declared from the grid order, with Verstappen ahead of Williams driver George Russell and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Two laps was enough to award half points, according to the regulations, so Verstappen has cut Hamilton's championship lead to three points.

And Russell has achieved his first podium finish, thanks to a qualifying lap in the wet on Saturday that will go down as one of the greatest in F1 history.

Russell, 23, said: "We don't often get rewarded for great qualifyings, but we absolutely did today.

"It was a shame we did not get the race under way but, from my side, and the team's side it's an amazing result.

"The whole team deserve it because there has been so much hard work going into work over the last few years and there has been nothing to show for it, but we absolutely nailed it yesterday."

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez crashed on the way to the grid

History, of a sort

The race will have its own place in history as the only F1 grand prix to involve no racing.

The initial start was delayed before the cars followed the safety car briefly - only for the track to be declared too wet.

Then there was a delay of nearly three hours before the cars again followed the safety car out of the pit lane at 18:17 local time, only to return three laps later.

Verstappen said: "Now, in hindsight, it was very important to get that pole position. It's a shame to not get proper laps, but the conditions were very tricky.

"At 3.30pm the conditions were decent but the visibility was very low. I think if we'd started at 3pm we would have had a decent chance.

"Big credit to the fans for staying here all day."

Hamilton added: "They knew, at the end, the track wasn't any better and they did it just so they could do two laps and declare a race. I really hope the fans get their money back.

"You couldn't see even five metres in front of you on the straight. You couldn't even see the flashing light in front of you."

Drivers had to remain focused for more than three hours

What happens next?

After the extraordinary events of Spa, the Dutch Grand Prix follows next weekend, with the historic Zandvoort track returning to the calendar for the first time since 1985 amid expectations of a packed house of Verstappen fans.

Comments

Join the conversation

528 comments

  • Comment posted by Just a man, today at 18:07

    Shocking, parading around behind the safety car with the sole purpose of being able to call it a race to avoid refunding the fans/having to reschedule. Not a race at all.

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 18:09

      mluk replied:
      What was the other option? Green flag and see who puts it in the wall first?

  • Comment posted by nick_bham, today at 18:09

    Having 2 laps behind the safety car just so they don't have to offer a refund is disgraceful when they know full well they would not race.

    • Reply posted by Terry Mardi, today at 18:19

      Terry Mardi replied:
      Totally agree. And yet F1 want to make the sport more inclusive.

      Think this is more the FIA than F1

  • Comment posted by Merlin, today at 18:09

    An absolute rip off by F1, running for 2 official laps so they could say they had a race and avoid refunds to the fans.

    • Reply posted by Boss Gos, today at 18:20

      Boss Gos replied:
      Terrible by F1...just shows its all about them getting the paycheques and sod the rest

  • Comment posted by you go chavez, today at 18:05

    I hope they get their money back

    • Reply posted by Terry Mardi, today at 18:13

      Terry Mardi replied:
      Anyone with any sense can see this race should have been cancelled. Yet FIA make cars run for 2 laps (minimum for classification) then red flag. All for money and sponsers.

      Yet pts awarded (to Max benefit) but no race.

      And the time waiting for rain to stop allows red bull to repair car and let Perez race!!! But if no rain he would be out???

      And add insult to injury and have a podium.

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 18:08

    Imagine if this was the final race of the F1 season that would decide the F1 championship.......their would be lawsuits gallore.
    This is no way to watch a F1 race. We were told F1 is the pinnacle if motor sport. Poor.

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 18:11

      mluk replied:
      And also extremely dangerous. Would you rather watch someone get seriously hurt or die live on telly?

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 18:07

    F1 proving once again what a farce it can be.
    Drivers bounding around on the podium, commentators declaring that “at least we had a contest here”, no doubt thousands of fans told that they can't get a refund because the race took place. Absolute joke.
    What other sports would declare a “winner” after less than 5% of the scheduled event took place?

    • Reply posted by UKEuropean, today at 18:36

      UKEuropean replied:
      0%. It was a procession behind the safety car with no racing allowed.

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 18:14

    What a sad day for F1.
    What a sad day for Pirelli.
    What a sad day for F1 fans.
    What a sad day for all those fans who turned up only to get ripped off.

    • Reply posted by famousnumbernine, today at 18:44

      famousnumbernine replied:
      So, i'm guessing its a sad day?

  • Comment posted by Jules, today at 18:10

    It’s a disgrace that they drove round for a couple of laps so the record will show there was a race. To then award points is ridiculous and unfair.

  • Comment posted by LEVO, today at 18:08

    What a bloody waste of time.

    • Reply posted by lucas, today at 18:48

      lucas replied:
      About as processional as Monaco….

  • Comment posted by Ben103, today at 18:11

    Traversty, I'd like to see a rule change whereby at least ten laps should be completed after the safety car has come in before any points are awarded.

    • Reply posted by nick_bham, today at 18:13

      nick_bham replied:
      So maybe 10 laps where overtaking is allowed.

  • Comment posted by Steve Foley, today at 18:06

    A gentle cruise round for 5 minutes behind the safety car, no overtaking, no speed. And they get points based only on qualifying. This can't be right.

    • Reply posted by notech, today at 18:08

      notech replied:
      If that's the rules they need changing!

  • Comment posted by mmm, today at 18:06

    What a farce. Has money got anything to do with the FIA declaring that it was a “race”?

    • Reply posted by AM DB3, today at 18:54

      AM DB3 replied:
      What do you think

  • Comment posted by fraidnot, today at 18:16

    race (noun) "a competition between runners, horses, vehicles, etc. to see which is the fastest in covering a set course.".

    How does two laps following a safety car where overtaking isn't permitted qualify in any way as a "race". Disgusting, F1

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 19:05

      Tim replied:
      With a bit of luck, that will be the basis of a huge class action.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 18:05

    A shame that the race didn't happen. Perhaps running on Monday needed to be considered.

    • Reply posted by icebear, today at 18:16

      icebear replied:
      That might indeed be a possibility if you could persaude the hundreds of volunteer marshals to stick around instead of going back to their day-jobs.

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 18:28

    The safety car got the fastest lap time! I honestly couldn't make this up!
    What a shambolic day for F1.

    • Reply posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 18:52

      Nimrod Ping replied:
      Actually it was Mazepin which makes it even more hilarious

  • Comment posted by owl-ARM, today at 18:16

    Pathetic! Can't put into words how farcical that was! The fact they drove behind the safety car shows they could drive in those conditions! Watching them crawl around would have been so much better than what they just served up! If I was Alfa or Haas etc I'd be airing my grievances v. loudly! So utterly unfair! Just wonder how the fans will get home? Surely they can't be expected to drive???

    • Reply posted by bunyrab1t, today at 19:10

      bunyrab1t replied:
      So I suppose Niki Lauda was a coward for pulling out of the 76 Japanese GP after a few laps (and consequently losing the championship to James Hunt).

      If you think that driving a 1000 bhp single seat racing car at 200 mph in the wet is anything like driving an ordinary road car in the wet, think again. I think you'd have had to stop for a change of underwear several times per lap.

  • Comment posted by AnotherView, today at 18:03

    Congratulations to the 5Live team for entertaining listeners when nothing was happening.

    • Reply posted by 971, today at 19:05

      971 replied:
      Entertained ? I think not !

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 18:13

    The only bright sport of this was seeing George at least getting a podium, but he'll probably feel that it's not a real' one.

    The race officials should be ashamed of themselves - it was painfully obvious that there shouldn't have been race and they should have had the guts to call it a long time ago. They caved in a bit and we've just ended up with a fudged result that satisfies no-one.

    • Reply posted by bunyrab1t, today at 19:02

      bunyrab1t replied:
      I disagree that it was a fudged result - I'm sure there have been previous occasions when no wheels have turned on race day & trophy (but not points) awarded on the basis of quali times.

      As for George - he'll have plenty of genuine top step podia when he finally steals the #2 Merc from Bottas. Can't be long now!

  • Comment posted by howzit, today at 18:23

    What’s the point of wet weather tyres if they can’t be used in a race situation?

    • Reply posted by vernon, today at 18:41

      vernon replied:
      Completely agree if the most advanced cars in the world cant handle rain then they arent very advanced.

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 18:12

    Anyone with any bsense can see this race should have been cancelled. Yet FIA make cars run for 2 laps (minimum for classification) then red flag. All for money and sponsers.

    .Yet pts awarded (to Max benefit) but no race.

    And the time waiting for rain to stop allows red bull to repair car and let Perez race!!! But if no rain he would be out???

    And add insult to injury and have a podium.

    • Reply posted by Genesis, today at 18:16

      Genesis replied:
      Repairs due to bad weather delays have always happened - the most obvious in my mind being Spa 1998 where several cars would have failed to restart had it been immediate (though that was to clear the debris from 13 cars, not entirely due to bad weather).

