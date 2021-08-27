Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen fastest for Red Bull despite crash

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments97

Max Verstappen
Radio and text coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix is live on the BBC Sport website

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ended Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix with a crash after setting the fastest time ahead of both Mercedes drivers.

The Dutchman, eight points behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the championship, lost control at the Malmedy right-hander.

Verstappen backed into the wall, causing a premature end to the session.

He said: "I just lost the rear, a bit too much oversteer to correct and unfortunately hit the wall."

Verstappen was 0.039 seconds quicker than Valtteri Bottas, with Hamilton third.

Hamilton was just 0.031secs behind his team-mate, but the Red Bull and Mercedes drivers used different tyres to set their times.

Verstappen's quickest time was on the soft-compound tyre, theoretically the quickest, whereas the Mercedes drivers' best laps were on the medium.

Both Bottas and Hamilton failed to improve when they tried the soft tyres.

Mercedes used a lower-power engine mode for their runs on the soft tyre compared with the medium, and neither driver was satisfied with the car's balance on the softer tyre.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also had a crash, his at the Les Combes chicane just one corner before Verstappen's incident. That ended Leclerc's session midway through, causing a brief red-flag period while the car was removed.

Leclerc carried a little too much speed into the chicane, managed to negotiate the initial right-hander, but the car ran a little wide through the following left. He lost control as he tried to moved to the other side of the track for the quick Malmedy right-hander that follows.

Leclerc said: "It has been a very tricky day overall, for everyone because of the conditions. But we have one night to work on the car and come back stronger.

"I would have preferred not to end the day in the wall, but it is part of free practice and I will try not to do these mistakes later.

"It felt quite good [in the first session] but P2 didn't feel great. We need to understand it because we did not change too much on the car."

In addition, both Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda spun at the La Source hairpin early in the first session, in which the Finn later also crashed into the pit wall on his way into the pits.

Set-up conundrums for Mercedes

Mercedes spent the day comparing different downforce levels, on a track where choosing the right aerodynamic set-up is always tricky.

The choice is between low downforce, which guarantees high straight-line speed and pace in the first and third sectors, which contain long, flat-out sections, or more downforce, sacrificing speed on the straights for pace in the sequence of demanding corners in the middle sector.

Bottas preferred the low-downforce set-up - he has a five-place grid penalty for causing the crash at the start of the last race in Hungary and needs to be able to overtake in the race. Hamilton said it was a tough choice.

"This morning we had it one way and we changed it this afternoon," he said. "Trying to find the balance is quite tricky."

Hamilton said the heavy flooding that affected the region and caused widespread damage and some fatalities earlier this summer had also changed the track, producing a nasty bump in the middle of the famous Eau Rouge swerves.

"It is a great circuit. It is very bumpy now through Eau Rouge," he added. "There is a massive bump right at the compression point which we've never had before. It is really sharp. You feel it on the backside. I think it was something to do with the mudslides, the rain."

Verstappen, who was running the higher downforce set-up on the Red Bull, said he was happy with the car.

"It was good," he added. "The whole day we were quite happy, a few things to fine-tune, but a very positive start."

The forecast of mixed conditions for the weekend, and the chance of a wet race in which higher downforce would be preferred, further complicates the choice.

Behind the top three, Alpine's Fernando Alonso was fourth fastest, ahead of Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and the second Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

McLaren's Lando Norris was ninth fastest behind Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel and ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Williams driver George Russell was 17th.

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by Trinity Starr, today at 17:25

    RB & CH, blames Hamilton for MV crash stating his breathing pushed MV and made him crash

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 17:19

    CH, “it’s global warming causing the temperature to rise affecting our set up. Max was off course superb sucking in CO2 but it was just too much. He’s the best driver did I tell you? Oh, and it’s very expensive, it’s like being one of those plebs at the bottom with these budgets” blah blah blah

    • Reply posted by Nico Rosberg, today at 17:25

      Nico Rosberg replied:
      sad that grown men have christian horner living in their head rent free. maybe if u left the house more u may have something more important in life to worry about?

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 17:11

    VerCrashen again. Tsk tsk. Gonna run out of cars. Rich kids don't worry about that stuff though, Daddy is always around to pick up the pieces. Or the Red Bull staff. Horrendous crash though, thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers.

    • Reply posted by Nico Rosberg, today at 17:16

      Nico Rosberg replied:
      i can tell u dont get out much

  • Comment posted by Laser sailor, today at 17:11

    Note to self, don't bother to read infantile comments on F1 stories on the BBC.

    • Reply posted by Nigel P, today at 17:21

      Nigel P replied:
      Please read your own notes . . .

  • Comment posted by nibs, today at 17:00

    "How long before Hamilton haters blame the spectre of Hamilton for Verstappen's crash?"

    They can simply point to the fact he was again barely faster than Bottas, a man on a rolling contract not considered worthy of a seat, having been faster than him 62% of the time this year, 54% in 20/21 and 62% in 19/20 which, although very strong, is on a whole different level to Verstappen and Leclerc's 72%

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 16:56

    Fantastic to see Perez get another year with Red Bull. Hopefully that'll take some pressure off and he can drive without some of those mistakes we've been seeing

    :)

    Just a pity that red bull are throwing everything at this years campaign. They may well drop down in the mid field next year.

    • Reply posted by drew, today at 17:02

      drew replied:
      No doubt they’ll find a way round the rules, to spend more cash on developing next years car.

  • Comment posted by Tarren, today at 16:53

    The people on here have a weird hate for Verstappen on here, maybe it's xenophobia. Only one driver has been bottling this season and that is Hamilton:
    1) Imola crash, when trying to chase Ver, stuck in wall for 30+ seconds.
    2) Baku magic button when he could take advantage of mech failure for Ver.
    3) Monaco, quali disaster lap.
    4) Punting Ver off, would have been DNF without red flag.

    • Reply posted by Nico Rosberg, today at 16:55

      Nico Rosberg replied:
      reported and blocked. silly comment. you cant criticise lewis hamilton here

  • Comment posted by Crystal Ball, today at 16:50

    I have little doubt that Max will be a champion....one day!
    Nevertheless, he has to understand that it isn't just about driving talent....it's about controlling the red mist and that includes not picking up the toys that Horner keeps throwing out of his pram.

    • Reply posted by selfy, today at 16:54

      selfy replied:
      You’re right it’s not just about driving talent. It’s about your ability to force someone off the track.
      Ask Hamilton

  • Comment posted by Olliewilks, today at 16:49

    No problem with spinning/crashing in practise, Schumacher used to do it all the time.
    The whole point of practise is to explore the limits so you know exactly where they are on race day.

    • Reply posted by GT, today at 16:55

      GT replied:
      Weather/tyre & track temp render FP limits irrelevant to a large degree

  • Comment posted by Pugwash, today at 16:46

    Surprised CH hasn't blamed Hammy for Verstappen's crash

  • Comment posted by numbnuts, today at 16:41

    another crafty move by red bull cheats to get the car rebuilt

    • Reply posted by selfy, today at 16:50

      selfy replied:
      Better than intentionally running a competitor off the track.

  • Comment posted by Crystal Ball, today at 16:40

    Very happy for Perez and his contract with red bull but sad that he wasn't available when selecting a replacement driver for VB at Mercedes.
    Could have been great for Perez and a wonderful team mate to keep Lewis on his toes.

    • Reply posted by SGBT, today at 16:54

      SGBT replied:
      ?? Well he's certainly not keeping Verstappen on his toes - if anything he's doing a WORSE job then Bottas who can at least threaten on a Saturday. At the moment Perez is nowhere IMO.

  • Comment posted by ND79, today at 16:39

    Interesting hearing Paul Di Resta defending Max's accident and saying it's no big deal and that it's good he was pushing so hard. Anyone else he would be negative about them. The biased by some of the commentators is palpable.

    • Reply posted by mob2018, today at 16:43

      mob2018 replied:
      Add the idiot Brundle to the list!

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 16:38

    Lots of talk about nothing because nothing has happened yet. They all crash at some time or another and Verstappens incident was a minor affair. Mercedes on mediums, Red Bull on softs. Its a bit lke reviewing a restaurant when all you've done is had a bread roll. Lots of the usual tribals going on. Saturday?Sunday are the important days. Lets wait eh.

  • Comment posted by cj, today at 16:30

    There are few on here today that are a bit sensitive.
    All the abuse that was thrown around after silverstone, apparently that was okay. But today max touches the wall, people laugh and it’s “horrific” and “over the top”

    Please have a day off and learn about contradiction!!

    • Reply posted by Nico Rosberg, today at 16:37

      Nico Rosberg replied:
      i know right! the world is too sensitive. here in great britain, booing other nations anthems, trashing the streets and cheering when others crash to our benefit is just a bit of banter! honestly, these other nations just cut it with our love lewis hamilton. BEST FANS

  • Comment posted by Jeddle, today at 16:29

    I wonder if CH thinks it was amateurish?

    • Reply posted by GT, today at 16:44

      GT replied:
      I wonder if CH thinks it was Mercedes' fault.

      How very dare LH and VB try to drive as fast and force Max to overstep the car's/tyres' limits

  • Comment posted by Terminus, today at 16:27

    How long before Hamilton haters blame the spectre of Hamilton for the Verstappen's crash?

    • Reply posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 16:56

      ScottishNOTbritish replied:
      I blame hammy 😆

  • Comment posted by Nico Rosberg, today at 16:26

    this is all that verstappen deserves for his absolutely petulant behaviour which would not stand in my household let alone on the world stage. Jos really ought to show that kid some sporting etiquette and some jolly good decent manners! at least we have hamilton who is every bit the gentleman as my hero graham hill

    • Reply posted by mickwoo, today at 16:38

      mickwoo replied:
      Lewis not so much the gentleman, when driving Max off the road!

  • Comment posted by Timbo, today at 16:25

    Well its all very jolly revelling in Max Verstappens discomfort, but I just hope nobody gets hurt with all the brinkmanship going on and that we have a good fair race with a worthy trio on the podium , whoever they might be.

    • Reply posted by SonOfABilic, today at 16:33

      SonOfABilic replied:
      Don't be ridiculous. The baying mob egged on by Benson will only be content when Hamilton has rammed everyone else off the track as well, apart from his teammate of course who isn't allowed to race him!

  • Comment posted by scraman, today at 16:22

    Great news and well deserved for Sergio Perez

