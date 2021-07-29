Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Formula 1 officials have rejected Red Bull's request for a reassessment of the penalty given to Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix.

Stewards at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix ruled there was no significant additional evidence to take into account.

The Mercedes driver was adjudged "predominantly to blame" for a first-lap collision with title rival Max Verstappen's Red Bull and given a 10-second penalty.

Verstappen, 23, crashed out of the race, while Hamilton recovered to take a dramatic victory.

The decision leaves Verstappen with an eight-point lead over Hamilton, 36, in the championship heading into this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the last before a three-week summer break for F1.

What did Red Bull argue?

Red Bull presented a series of pieces of information they regarded as new evidence to the hearing, including the GPS data from the cars showing their positioning.

They also presented similar data, car speeds and simulation information of Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the manoeuvre in which the Mercedes driver passed for the lead with two laps to go.

Red Bull used the Leclerc pass to argue Hamilton would have made contact in that move too - if he had been on the same line at the same speed as he was in the Verstappen incident.

Their aim was to establish ground rules following the collision for the rest of the season, as the title battle between the two men reaches a climax.

Red Bull also wanted to understand how the decision was made after such a major accident.

Verstappen suffered an impact of 51G when he hit the barriers at the 190mph Copse corner and was taken to hospital for tests. He was released later that evening uninjured, apart from bruising and aches and pains.

