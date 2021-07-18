Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton fought back from a 10-second penalty for a crash with title rival Max Verstappen to pass Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for a dramatic victory in the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was blamed for a collision with Verstappen's Red Bull at Copse corner on the first lap of the race, which led to the Dutchman crashing out.

Verstappen, 23, was taken to hospital for precautionary tests after the accident while Hamilton set about trying to win the race.

The Grand Prix was stopped after the incident with Leclerc in the lead from Hamilton and the Ferrari driver held that position until two laps from the end, when the Mercedes driver passed him, ironically, at the same corner at which he had crashed with Verstappen.

The controversial win, in front of a crowd of 140,0000 cheering Hamilton's every move, cuts Verstappen's championship lead to eight points after a race that will go down in the annals of F1 history.

