British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton quickest in Silverstone qualifying

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments21

Silverstone crowd
The crowds are back at the British Grand Prix - which is live on BBC Radio 5 Live, with digital coverage on the BBC Sport website

Lewis Hamilton thrilled a crowd of 86,000 at Silverstone to take pole position for Saturday's new sprint race at the British Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver beat title rival Max Verstappen's Red Bull by 0.075 seconds to secure top spot for the new 17-lap race introduced this weekend.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was third ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

McLaren's Lando Norris was sixth and there was an outstanding display by Williams' George Russell in eighth.

Hamilton set the time that mattered on his first lap in final qualifying. He was on course for a quicker time on his final run but made a mistake, sliding wide at the penultimate corner, Vale, and losing time.

But while Verstappen did improve on his final lap, it was not enough to supplant Hamilton and the seven-time world champion sent the crowd into raptures.

Already this is the biggest crowd at a sporting event in the UK since the start of the pandemic - and there are more to come over the weekend, with 140,000 due to attend the Grand Prix on Sunday in predicted temperatures of close to 30C.

It was a vintage performance from Hamilton, helped by the Mercedes team's first upgrades since the Spanish Grand Prix in May, but it is not another pole position to add to his tally of 100 - officially the driver who wins Saturday's 'sprint' will be classified as the pole position winner.

And it was an important change in form after four wins in five races by Verstappen, who has opened a 32-point championship lead.

The crowd chanted Hamilton's name as he did his post-session interview and he basked in their adulation.

Hamilton said: "We have been missing this for a whole years, I have lost my voice a little. I am so grateful to see everyone here. To come to Silverstone and have a full crowd like this. You feel the energy. I was hopeful with the great work we did at the team and the energy of the fans would get us here. This is down to the fans.

"The first lap was great and the second was looking even better but I just lost the back end in the last corner and my heart was in my mouth as I crossed the line."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 19:21

    Pfft, Hamilton calls himself world champion. He's nothing until he's won the reliant robin world racing championship, then I'll respect him.

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 19:21

    Go back to the old qualifying.
    Then ... qualifying positions 1-5 draw lots for starting grid pos 1-5
    6-10 draw lots for grid positions 6-10 etc

    That might make F1 interesting again.

  • Comment posted by Melomorphox, today at 19:20

    The pole position statistics should remain focused on who is fastest against the clock (i.e. whoever finishes on top in qualifying). The sprint race has it's own rewards, but it is a race not a time trial. The sprint race can be used to determine the grid for the grand prix, but the pole position prize should still be decided by the fastest driver in qualifying.

  • Comment posted by buster21, today at 19:20

    Hamiltons fanboys have found their voice,the mercedes upgrades have given him the edge again.

  • Comment posted by Kac83, today at 19:20

    I wonder what that time would have been had he not nearly dropped it going into the final corners. That was electric pace.

    I hope Merc take notice, that aero development is the way to go, at least this year, rather than engine upgrade, good job by the team.

    Oh and an honourable mention to Valteri, ever the loyal soldier, I hope his time comes one day, he'd deserve it

  • Comment posted by S_1iM, today at 19:20

    Get in Lewis!… and George Russell, wow.. nicely done!

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 19:20

    Staggering lap by Russell.

  • Comment posted by damo, today at 19:19

    Who cares.

  • Comment posted by jayzeejz, today at 19:19

    It's fantastic that quali was a brilliant session. Let's see what tomorrow brings but lets hope that highlights what a poor idea sprint qualifying is tomorrow, and which session is better. The current format has continuously been exciting, and at certain tracks is often the best part of the weekend. Imagine sprint quali and race at Monaco . . .

  • Comment posted by Andy , today at 19:17

    The crowd for George Russell, amazing!!!!

  • Comment posted by Forza Ferrari, today at 19:17

    Fantastic result by Leclerc to out qualify Perez wow! Lewis fastest not suprised read the comments here after free practice and couldn’t help laughing with people writing him off. Shame he never drove for Ferrari.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 19:16

    All the whiners can quieten down now. Practise is practise. Mercedes are known for sandbagging and bluffing and hace just provided a massive upgrade to their car this weekend - it was never going to be a case of RB running away with it.

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 19:16

    Great to see Russell at 8th. Real progress by Williams; just need to translate it into results on race day.

  • Comment posted by planeteel, today at 19:15

    Maybe I'm biased but there's something about British crowds that just can't be matched. Amazing scenes. And well done Lewis!

  • Comment posted by BrundleHonest, today at 19:15

    Superb from Lewis, and to think... it's still only Friday! Hmm I think I might like this new format.

  • Comment posted by Dagon, today at 19:15

    What about George, amazing and you will never get better fans than Silverstone. Amazing support.

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 19:15

    He's gonna get gold in the superspreader event!

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 19:15

    Top notch from Hamilton. Should have improved upon his time by a couple of tenths but grip slipped off at the end.

    Feels strange knowing there's still another race before THE race, but it's good to know Mercedes have the pace to go toe to toe with Red Bull this weekend, and we may see a proper fight for the win.

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 19:14

    Hamilton was on course for one of the all-time great Silverstone laps before drifting at the end. Lost 0.350 according to the commentators.

    Still, an outstanding qualifying performance from the 🐐.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 19:14

    Mercedes upgrades doing the business! This season continues to intrigue and is easily the best since 2012.

    Well done Russell as well - staggering that he can make Top 10 in the Williams. What more does he have to do to take Bottas' seat?!

