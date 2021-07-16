British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen sets pace in first practice at Silverstone

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set an imposing pace in first practice at the British Grand Prix on Formula 1's new-format weekend.

The Dutchman was 0.779 seconds clear of the field in the only session before qualifying, with rival Lewis Hamilton third behind McLaren's Lando Norris.

Hamilton was 0.780secs behind Verstappen and when told of the gap, he said: "Where does that come from?"

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth, ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

On a revised weekend, in front of a capacity crowd asked to provide proof of double vaccination status or a negative Covid test before admittance, qualifying will take place later on Friday at 18:00 BST.

That will establish the grid positions for Saturday's 'sprint', a 17-lap race that will set the grid for the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

There will be championship points for the 'sprint' event, with three going to the winner, two for second and one for third.

The winner of the sprint race will be officially recognised as the driver who scored pole position.

Hamilton said on Thursday that he needed to win both the sprint and the main Grand Prix to revive his title hopes.

The 36-year-old seven-time champion is 32 points behind Verstappen, who has won four of the past five races, with team-mate Sergio Perez talking the other.

Verstappen will leave Silverstone still at the head of the championship on Sunday even if he scores no points at all and Hamilton wins both races.

Behind Bottas, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was sixth quickest, ahead of Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, Perez, the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon's Alpine.

The third Briton in the race, Williams' George Russell, was 20th and slowest of all.

Does the sprint race bring another dimension to F1? 'We'll see,' says Christian Horner
  • Comment posted by Not a PC fan, today at 16:14

  • Comment posted by micky1up, today at 16:12

    More and more proof that its got NOTHING to do with driver skill but car setup

  • Comment posted by brus, today at 16:12

  • Comment posted by SamB, today at 16:11

    When Mercedes were dominating, not only was Hamilton winning everything. But Rosberg and Bottas were comfortably 2nd best.

    Now Verstappen is dominating, but Perez is far from 2nd fastest. Infact he's still slower than Bottas.

    Red Bull is not as dominant this season, as what Mercedes have been for the past 7 years. The reason Max is winning everything is because he's the best driver on the grid!!

  • Comment posted by Cerebelum, today at 16:11

    Me thinks the FiA swung ye olde nerf bat a bit harder than they intended, eh?

  • Comment posted by padhyde, today at 16:11

    Simply don’t understand the Hamilton haters.

  • Comment posted by Hardliner, today at 16:10

    Go Max! Time for Hammilton to retire, you've blown him away!

  • Comment posted by roony, today at 16:08

    I thought Lewis Hamilton was the best driver in world? ah that's just with he fastest car... He is a really good driver but there are many more good drivers that dont have the fastest car... 9 out of 10 times the fastest car= the fastest driver=world champion... Humble Hamilton is now last years driver....

    • Reply posted by jamie, today at 16:12

      jamie replied:
      Bottas

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 16:08

    Shows the relative importance of the car versus the driver !

  • Comment posted by Nic77, today at 16:08

    Hamilton: waaa, waaa, waaa. I'm the best driver but Red Bull have the quickest car.

    Well how do you explain the fact that Bottas is quicker than Perez? And you're slower than Norris in a Mercedes......

  • Comment posted by I Am Not Lord Lucan, today at 16:06

    This whole season is a rigged farce, welcomed by closet Hamilton hating bigots. Mercs car has been targeted by rule changes and we have been robbed of a title battle and instead we have this complete farce which the Hamilton haters love.

    So sad that Max won't be respected as a champion who EARNED it but instead was GIFTED it by FIA rule rigging.

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 16:09

      HandOfBob replied:
      Hahahahahah COPE!

  • Comment posted by goldngoose, today at 16:06

    I’m enjoying the competition this year as the past few have been a little on the boring side. I hope McLaren and the Mercs can keep pressure on Red Bull

  • Comment posted by Remoan Forever, today at 16:03

  • Comment posted by oobiedoobie, today at 16:03

    I know it's not popular with the toxic Red Bull fans but Mercedes have a low rake car design in a year when the aero rules favour high rake.
    Same thing happened 2-3 years ago when FIA tried slowing Mercedes but got it wrong and penalised high rake. That year, Red Bull were able to spend to recover but that isn't happening in a cost cap year.
    The championship is over for this year. Congrats to Max

  • Comment posted by harold, today at 15:59

    Sprint race qualifying would have been better tried at the last race - since they'd already run a "standard" weekend on the same track the weekend before so would have been able to better qualitify the effect.

    If they want to mix things up just have drivers pull numbers out of a hat.

    • Reply posted by Scousepower, today at 16:02

      Scousepower replied:
      Best wait and see how the weekend goes before criticising it maybe?

  • Comment posted by SteH11, today at 15:57

    Hamilton beaten again by Lando Norris, even though he was on softs and Lando was on mediums.

    He can whine all he wants about Red Bull being quicker, but at the moment he's being shown up by Verstappen and Norris!

    • Reply posted by John, today at 16:06

      John replied:
      Shown up??? I’d say Hamilton is working miracles with an inferior Car.

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 15:56

    Soooooo ... what is the excuse this weekend?

    Home track ... won there before ... no unusual conditions.

    Maybe it is the car after all ....

    Massive well done to Lando too :)

    • Reply posted by I Am Not Lord Lucan, today at 16:14

      I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      Theres no excuse, just the reality that Redbull are ahead due to the FIA rigging the rules rather than them developing a faster car.

      You are watching a rigged farce.

  • Comment posted by CptRedDog, today at 15:56

    Shame that Red Bull seem to be walking away with it now. Feels like Merc are switching attention to 2022.

    • Reply posted by I Am Not Lord Lucan, today at 16:08

      I Am Not Lord Lucan replied:
      Theres nothing Merc can do, the rules have been rigged for Redbull to win and Merc can't challenge them with both hands tied behind their backs by the rigged rules the FIA brought in to slow them down.

  • Comment posted by Damien, today at 15:55

    Toto says Valtteri is to blame for England not winning the Euros!

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 15:57

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      and Cav not getting #35 today either

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 15:53

    If we add back the second lost due to rule changes then Mercedes are blitzing it

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 16:02

      147break replied:
      I'll be back in a minute ... I've just gone looking for more straws for you to pull

