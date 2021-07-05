Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The Australian Grand Prix has been called off for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian round of the MotoGP world championship, scheduled for 24 October, has also been cancelled.

Both events have been abandoned because of tight border controls in Australia.

The Australian Grand Prix had been scheduled for the weekend of 19 November, having already been moved from its usual spot as the season's curtain raiser.

"We regret to announce that the 2021 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing pandemic," organisers said.

More to follow.