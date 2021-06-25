Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Britain's Lewis Hamilton has won four Russian GPs

The Russian Grand Prix is to move from Sochi to the Igora Drive circuit outside St Petersburg from 2023.

The Black Sea resort of Sochi, home to President Vladimir Putin's summer palace, has hosted the race since its inception in 2014.

Putin was a major supporter of the Sochi event but a decision has now been made to move it to a track close to one of Russia's most historic cities.

An F1 statement said Igora Park was "a hugely exciting location".

The move comes with Putin's backing and because the track is versatile in terms of possible layouts and is close to a major destination city.

F1 added: "It includes 10 professional tracks for racing and testing over approximately 100 hectares. It is located 54km from St Petersburg, was designed by German architect Hermann Tilke and in 2020 received its FIA Grade One licence.

"We will be providing more details on the race in the coming months and we are looking forward to racing in Sochi for the next two years."