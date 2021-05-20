Teams were thought to be using flexible rear wings at the last race in Spain

McLaren say they "strongly disagree" with a delay in the implementation of tests to deal with illegal flexible wings in Formula 1.

Team boss Andreas Seidl said McLaren were "not happy" with the decision not to introduce tests for two more races, saying there was "no reason" for it.

Governing body the FIA wrote to teams last week saying they had spotted rear wings on some cars illegally flexing.

But new load tests to combat the issue will not be introduced until 15 June.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said his title rivals Red Bull had a "bendy" rear wing at the last race in Spain.

Red Bull have not denied that they have a flexible rear wing, although team principal Christian Horner insists their car is legal.

At least four teams are said to be using the designs, which allow rear wings to bend backwards on the straights to reduce drag and increase speed before snapping back into place for maximum downforce in the corners.

Seidl said: "When you see all the videos and pictures from Barcelona, it's pretty clear what is happening. Therefore we welcome the reaction from the FIA with the technical directive, the basic content of which we are happy with.

"Where we strongly disagree is the timing of the implementation. There is no reason after not just one team had already the advantage of doing things which in our point of view are clearly against the regulations.

"They had that advantage for several races, which is something we are not happy with. But now allowing them to have further advantage for more races is something we strongly disagree with and where we are in conversations with the FIA."

Seidl emphasised that the new tests were not new rules, and that flexible wings were illegal even if the FIA did not yet have load tests to deal with this specific issue.

So-called "moveable aerodynamic devices" have been banned in F1 for decades.

Article 3.8 of the F1 technical regulations states that bodywork must be "rigidly secured to the entirely sprung part of the car" and "remain immobile in relation to the sprung part of the car".

Seidl said: "The tests mentioned in the regulations at the moment are in place to let's say additionally support FIA to check in a straightforward way if the cars are complying with the regulations. But it doesn't mean that only these tests are the criteria as to whether the car is legal or not.

"We hope the FIA shows a very strong hand and it is simply not acceptable because it puts the teams who comply with the regulations at a big disadvantage."

Seidl said McLaren would not need to change any aspect of their car design when the new tests were introduced.

Asked whether McLaren planned to lodge a protest against any of the cars in question, Seidl said: "In principle I am not a big fan of protesting other teams and cars.

"All I can say is at the moment we are in dialogue with the FIA to make sure teams that have designed devices or parts that we have seen in Barcelona simply can't use these devices or parts any more."