Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes produced a brilliant, attacking, strategic race to beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton's third win in four races this season came despite losing the lead to Verstappen at the first corner.

Mercedes put Hamilton on a two-stop strategy and the seven-time champion closed a 23-second deficit in 18 laps to pass the Red Bull with six laps to go.

Verstappen baled on his one-stop strategy after losing the lead and took second and the point for fastest lap as consolation.

Hamilton's victory was the 98th of his career, after he set his 100th pole position on Saturday and it extends his championship lead to 14 points.

