Finland's Valtteri Bottas won the last Japanese Grand Prix for Mercedes in 2019

Formula 1 has announced the Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka until the end of the 2024 season.

The figure-of-eight track first staged an F1 race in 1987 and has decided the drivers' championship on 11 occasions.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said the three-year extension shows a "long-term commitment to growing the sport in Asia".

This year's race is due to be held on 10 October after the 2020 grand prix was cancelled because of Covid-19.

However, it is one of a number of non-European venues over which there are doubts for 2021, either as a result of immigration restrictions or because of the pandemic.