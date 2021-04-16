Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Second practice is on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 13:30 BST

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Alpine's Esteban Ocon collided in first practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The two former team-mates came together at the Villeneuve chicane, causing the session to be stopped for a time.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Perez had been on a flying lap and Ocon on a slow lap when they collided.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was fastest at the end of an incident-packed session.

Haas' Nikita Mazepin crashed at the Rivazza corner as the chequered flag signalled the end of first practice.

The accident continued a torrid start to the Russian's F1 career. Mazepin had a spin on his very first lap at the same corner at the start of the session, and spun four times at the opening race of the season in Bahrain three weeks ago before crashing out of the race on the first lap.

Formula 1 was having technical issues with its broadcasting system, which affected both TV and timing screens, so it remains unclear exactly what happened in the incident between Perez and Ocon.

Horner said: "I've only had it from the driver's perspective but obviously it sounds like Ocon was on a slow lap, and Sergio was on a flying lap and there's been contact between the two guys into that corner."

Perez was left with a damaged left rear corner and Ocon's a broken front right.

Bottas ended the session 0.041 seconds ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen 0.017secs further back in third.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest despite missing the first half of the session with technical issues, ahead of Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton and Verstappen were among the other competitors to have brief off-track moments as the drivers came to terms with one of the sport's most demanding tracks on a cool morning in Emilia Romagna, with temperatures at 11C.