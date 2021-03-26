Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

This driver has won opening races with two different teams during his F1 career

Spray the champagne. Formula 1 is back for a brand new season.

This year's campaign starts in a different location, pitching up in Bahrain instead of the usual opener in Melbourne, Australia.

Who will take the first win of the season? We will have to wait until Sunday to find that out.

What we do know is 18 different drivers have claimed a first place finish at F1's opening races - at various different circuits - since 1980. Can you name them all? We've given some clues to help you.

There are five minutes on the clock to have a go at this quiz.

Lights out. Go! Go! Go!