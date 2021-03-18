Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Saudi Arabia also hosts Formula E and Extreme E

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on the sport's fastest street circuit, claims Formula 1.

The track will be on the coast about seven miles north of Jeddah and will be the second longest on the F1 calendar, at 6.175km (3.84 miles).

Simulations suggest the average lap speed will be 155mph, among the highest on any F1 track.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn said the track should "provide exciting wheel-to-wheel racing for our fans."

Brawn added: "The design brings out the best of a modern street circuit but also has fast-paced free-flowing areas that will create fast speeds and overtaking opportunities. The setting is incredible, on the Red Sea."

The race weekend is scheduled for 3-5 December. The circuit will have 27 corners and has a combination of high-speed S-bends and chicanes.

The track is slated to host the race in Saudi Arabia until a new purpose-built track is ready in Qiddiyah, which is scheduled to be in 2023.