Walker was appointed an OBE in 1996 for his services to broadcasting and motor racing

Legendary Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker has died at the age of 97.

Walker commentated on his first grand prix race for the BBC at Silverstone in 1949 and became a full-time F1 commentator in 1978.

He became synonymous with F1 through his commentary, first with the BBC and then ITV, before retiring in 2001.

"He was to so many of us fans of F1 the voice that epitomised the sport we love," said Stuart Pringle, Silverstone managing director.

"Knowledgeable beyond words and with a passion that occasionally got the better of him in commentary, he brought the sport and some of its greatest moments to life in a way that ensured they remained seared in our memories for ever."

A statement from the British Racing Drivers' Club said: "It's with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC associate member Murray Walker OBE.

"A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation's favourite commentator and a contagious smile.

"We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. RIP our friend."

Walker's co-commentators included the late James Hunt, who was F1 world champion in 1976, and the pair built up a memorable partnership.

He also had a popular partnership with Martin Brundle, who paid tribute to his former colleague on social media.

"Wonderful man in every respect," said Brundle. "National treasure, communication genius, Formula 1 legend."

An F1 statement said: "We are immensely sad to hear that Murray Walker has passed away.

"His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world. He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed."

