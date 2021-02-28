Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Briton Jamie Chadwick will continue as Williams' development driver for a third season in 2021.

The team said the 22-year-old would increase her programme in the simulator and be "fully immersed" both trackside and at the factory at grands prix.

Chadwick, whose target is to race in F1 one day, said: "I have absolutely loved my time with Williams so far.

"I could not be more delighted to continue working with the team. I feel I am improving all the time."

Williams team principal Simon Roberts added: "Not only is Jamie a great female ambassador for the sport and plays an integral part in promoting women in motorsport, her work in the simulator and behind the scenes at [the factory at] Grove is hugely valuable.

"Jamie's determination and drive to do more, as well as push the boundaries, is something we admire at Williams."

Chadwick is defending her title in the female-only W Series this season after a one-year Covid-enforced hiatus.

She will also race in the new Extreme E all-electric off-road championship, the first round of which is this month in Saudi Arabia.